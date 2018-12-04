Antena 3 Noticias

COMPAÑEROS Y AMIGOS

COMPAÑEROS Y AMIGOS

Las felicitaciones a Luka Modric por el Balón de Oro: "Dorado en todos los sentidos"

El ganador del Balón de Oro, Luka Modric, recibió una gran cantidad de mensajes en las redes sociales de compañeros del Real Madrid y de amigos.

Redacción | Madrid | 04/12/2018

Sergio Ramos felicita a Luka Modric por el Balón de Oro
Sergio Ramos felicita a Luka Modric por el Balón de Oro | Sergio Ramos

Tags relacionados

Los mas vistos

NOTICIAS

La revolución de la movilidad

Seguros temporales 'pay per use'

Más noticias

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.