Las felicitaciones a Luka Modric por el Balón de Oro: "Dorado en todos los sentidos"

¡Balón de Oro, Lukita Balón de Oro! Enhorabuena, amigo, enhorabuena, hermano croata. ¡Muy merecido!
Congrats, my Croatian brother. Well deserved!@lukamodric10 #ballondor #juegasmuchoaesto #loquierountiempoencasa pic.twitter.com/ihscxtg5yF— Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) 3 de diciembre de 2018
Felicidades, @lukamodric10!! Tu año ha sido absolutamente increíble! 👏👏 #BallondOr pic.twitter.com/QHAwTYhAPT— Karim Benzema (@Benzema) 3 de diciembre de 2018
Congratulations on winning the Ballon d’Or my friend. Well deserved after such a great year 👏🏼 @lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/MxKZyvMv2a— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 3 de diciembre de 2018
Best football player in the world. Grande Lukita! 🔝🎩🇭🇷 #BallonDOr pic.twitter.com/N2WXLNw3T2— Lucas Vázquez (@Lucasvazquez91) 3 de diciembre de 2018
Great ending of a great year for a great player! Golden in every way @lukamodric10 🏆🇭🇷 #BallonDor2018 pic.twitter.com/NCMsVsEJ1h— Mateo Kovačić (@Mateo_Kova23) 3 de diciembre de 2018
¡Enhorabuena compañero! @lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/UJYQCKJMjD— Jesús Vallejo (@JesusVallejo) 3 de diciembre de 2018
🏆⚽ BALLON D'OR 2018
🇭🇷 @lukamodric10 pic.twitter.com/aEvfNWXwJl— Real Madrid C.F.⚽ (@realmadrid) 3 de diciembre de 2018