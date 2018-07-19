Antena 3 Noticias

EL EX TÉCNICO, HOSPITALIZADO EN ESTADO GRAVE

EL EX TÉCNICO, HOSPITALIZADO EN ESTADO GRAVE

El mundo del deporte manda todo su apoyo y su fuerza a Alex Ferguson

La Premier se está volcando para mandar apoyo a Alex Ferguson, que se encuentra ingresado en estado grave y que ha sido intervenido por una hemorragia cerebral. David de Gea, Schmeichel, el Manchester City y la propia competición han mandado su fuerza al escocés.

Seguro que te interesa

redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 19/07/2018 a las 03:36 horas

Tags relacionados

Los mas vistos

Venus Gillette

Venus Gillette

¡¡¡Vuelven los planazos!!!

Disfruta con Venus de un verano increíble y no te pierdas ningún plan

Más noticias

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.