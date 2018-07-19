El mundo del deporte manda todo su apoyo y su fuerza a Alex Ferguson

My thoughts and prayers are with you, my dear friend. Be strong, Boss! pic.twitter.com/kmih28Xpsq — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) 5 de mayo de 2018

Todos en el Chelsea FC le enviamos nuestros mejores deseos a Sir Alex Ferguson para una pronta recuperación luego de una cirugía de emergencia. — Chelsea FC Español (@ChelseaFC_Sp) 5 de mayo de 2018

We join many across the world of football in sending our best wishes to Sir Alex Fergusonhttps://t.co/0NLbwWPNFe — FIFA.com (@FIFAcom) 5 de mayo de 2018

Everyone at Manchester City wishes Sir Alex Ferguson a full and speedy recovery after his surgery #footballfamily — Manchester City (@ManCity) 5 de mayo de 2018

We’re all thinking of you, Sir Alex. pic.twitter.com/2K14ZPKFMk — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) 5 de mayo de 2018

Devastated to hear about Sir Alex. Stay strong Boss. Thoughts are with you 🙏🏼 — Kasper Schmeichel (@kschmeichel1) 5 de mayo de 2018

All my prayers and thoughts as well are with him and his family!! Be strong boss!!!! 🙏🏽💪🏽 https://t.co/Tbvw2fEhEt — Chicharito Hernandez (@CH14_) 5 de mayo de 2018

Absolutely devastated to hear about Sir Alex being unwell in hospital. All my thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻 Be strong Boss xx — Michael Carrick (@carras16) 5 de mayo de 2018

Wishing a speedy recovery for Sir Alex Ferguson — David James (@jamosfoundation) 5 de mayo de 2018

Sir Alex 🙏🏾🙏🏾... — Andrew Cole (@vancole9) 5 de mayo de 2018

Devasted about the news about Sir Alex and knowing all to well about the situation ourselves. Stay strong and hope together with everyone you recover. Edwin & Annemarie pic.twitter.com/aaxqRI9Bg7 — Edwin van der Sar (@vdsar1970) 5 de mayo de 2018

All my thoughts are with Sir Alex Ferguson. I wish you a full and speedy recovery. Stay strong! — Unai Emery (@UnaiEmery_) 5 de mayo de 2018

Get well soon Sir Alex 🙏 — David Silva (@21LVA) 5 de mayo de 2018

Everybody at the Club sends their best wishes to Sir Alex Ferguson for a full and speedy recovery following his emergency surgery today. pic.twitter.com/bCqtsxRvu3 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) 5 de mayo de 2018

🙏🏼 🙏🏼 Sir Alex — David de Gea (@D_DeGea) 5 de mayo de 2018

Please🙏 Be strong🙏Win this one🙏 — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) 5 de mayo de 2018