Cuál es la canción oficial del Mundial 2026: así suena 'Dai Dai' de Shakira, con mención a España y a Iniesta

Shakira, a sus 49 años sigue siendo una de las artistas más cotizadas del planeta, y ella misma nunca ha negado su amor por del deporte, concretamente por el fútbol, al haber protagonizado ya varios de los temas oficiales y más importantes del siglo.

'Dai Dai', así se titula el tema de la ex de Gerard Piqué, estrenada a finales del mes de mayo y que sonará día sí y día también desde el 11 de junio al 17 de julio de 2026, fechas en las que se celebrará la cita mundialista.

Aparece el nombre de Iniesta y España

En la canción (aparece la letra completa más adelante), Shakira menciona a 'Iniesta' y España en una ocasión y en el mismo verso. El nombre del héroe de Sudáfrica 2010 aparece en un párrafo junto a otras leyendas retiradas y otras en activo. Apareciendo en ese mismo el nombre de 'España' junto a Sudáfrica, país en el que ganó su primer y único título mundialista.

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario

Cristiano, Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, Mexico, Japan

Korea, Netherland

La artista colombiana ya se ha prodigado en más de una ocasión a la hora de componer y protagonizar la canción del Mundial que ha resonado, resuena y resonará en las cabezas de millones de aficionados.

Shakira y 'sus' cuatro Mundiales

Mundial Alemania 2006: versión especial de su éxito 'Hips Don't Lie' titulada 'Bambú'.

Mundial Sudáfrica 2010: el conocido 'Waka Waka' (Esto es África).

Mundial Brasil 2014: canción 'La La La', incluido en su álbum mundialista.

Mundial 2026 Estados Unidos, México y Canadá: 'Dai Dai'

Letra completa de 'Dai Dai'

Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)

Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh, oh-eh

You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You've been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go

Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go

Come follow your desire

When there's a will, there's a way

You're the owner of that fire

No one can take it away

Spit out blood to write your story

That is how you paved the way

You're about to reach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You've been there through it all

Been through it all, just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

'Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, olvida lo que vale

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabes

And it's just contagious (you know)

And it never fades (no, no)

No one's getting tired (I know)

'Cause you got that fire (hey, yo)

Aim a little higher

Let's go, let's go, let's go

Hey, yo

Hey, yo

We've taken all that our hearts can hold

And we can't hold on to the past no more (mm-mm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make gold

We are more than flesh and bones

All the highs and lows (highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You've been there through it all

Been through it all, just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

'Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, olvida lo que vale

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabes

Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario

Cristiano, Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, Mexico, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)

Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)

Eh, oh-eh

Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place you belong

You've been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong

Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go

Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go

Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go

Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go

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