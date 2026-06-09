Mundial 2026
Cuál es la canción oficial del Mundial 2026: así suena 'Dai Dai' de Shakira, con mención a España y a Iniesta
Es la cuarta vez que la artista colombiana protagoniza el tema del Mundial.
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Shakira, a sus 49 años sigue siendo una de las artistas más cotizadas del planeta, y ella misma nunca ha negado su amor por del deporte, concretamente por el fútbol, al haber protagonizado ya varios de los temas oficiales y más importantes del siglo.
'Dai Dai', así se titula el tema de la ex de Gerard Piqué, estrenada a finales del mes de mayo y que sonará día sí y día también desde el 11 de junio al 17 de julio de 2026, fechas en las que se celebrará la cita mundialista.
Aparece el nombre de Iniesta y España
En la canción (aparece la letra completa más adelante), Shakira menciona a 'Iniesta' y España en una ocasión y en el mismo verso. El nombre del héroe de Sudáfrica 2010 aparece en un párrafo junto a otras leyendas retiradas y otras en activo. Apareciendo en ese mismo el nombre de 'España' junto a Sudáfrica, país en el que ganó su primer y único título mundialista.
Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario
Cristiano, Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, Mexico, Japan
Korea, Netherland
La artista colombiana ya se ha prodigado en más de una ocasión a la hora de componer y protagonizar la canción del Mundial que ha resonado, resuena y resonará en las cabezas de millones de aficionados.
Shakira y 'sus' cuatro Mundiales
- Mundial Alemania 2006: versión especial de su éxito 'Hips Don't Lie' titulada 'Bambú'.
- Mundial Sudáfrica 2010: el conocido 'Waka Waka' (Esto es África).
- Mundial Brasil 2014: canción 'La La La', incluido en su álbum mundialista.
- Mundial 2026 Estados Unidos, México y Canadá: 'Dai Dai'
Letra completa de 'Dai Dai'
Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)
Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh, oh-eh
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You've been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go
Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go
Come follow your desire
When there's a will, there's a way
You're the owner of that fire
No one can take it away
Spit out blood to write your story
That is how you paved the way
You're about to reach the glory
Only one step away
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You've been there through it all
Been through it all, just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
'Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, olvida lo que vale
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabes
And it's just contagious (you know)
And it never fades (no, no)
No one's getting tired (I know)
'Cause you got that fire (hey, yo)
Aim a little higher
Let's go, let's go, let's go
Hey, yo
Hey, yo
We've taken all that our hearts can hold
And we can't hold on to the past no more (mm-mm)
From the dirt and the tears, we make gold
We are more than flesh and bones
All the highs and lows (highs and lows)
All the tears and the pain
You've been there through it all
Been through it all, just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
'Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, olvida lo que vale
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabes
Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romario
Cristiano, Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brazil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, Mexico, Japan
Korea, Netherlands
Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)
Oh-eh, oh-eh (oh-eh)
Eh, oh-eh
Knew from the day you were born
Here in this place you belong
You've been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go
Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go
Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go
Dai dai, 行こう, dale, allez, let's go
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