[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/BmoL5nZhegs/?utm_source=ig_embed|||So great to spend the day with this man. As many of y’all know, I love Jan Ulrich. He was such a special rival to me. He scared me, he motivated me, and truly brought out the best in me. Pure class on the bike. Fast forward to today and my friend is going through a rough patch. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come to Germany to spend a few days with him. Please keep Jan in all of your thoughts and prayers. He needs our support right now.]]
COMPARTIÓ UN MENSAJE EN REDES SOCIALES
COMPARTIÓ UN MENSAJE EN REDES SOCIALES
Lance Armstrong visita a Jan Ullrich: "Le quiero"
Lance Armstrong ha visitado al ex ciclista Jan Ullrich tras el declive que está sufriendo en estos últimos tiempos. El ciclista estadounidense quiere ayudarle tras ser un competidor muy importante en su carrera deportiva: "Lo quiero"
Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 18/08/2018 a las 22:07 horas
Los mas vistos
-
1
Deportes
Mikel Azparren, 'récordman' del Camino de Santiago, acabó en el hospital por el tío de su mujer: "El golpe fue tremendo"
-
2
Deportes
La Vuelta hace oficial la lista de ciclistas para 2018 con Mikel Landa y cuatro vencedores del maillot rojo
-
3
Deportes
Un grupo de mujeres hace el recorrido del Tour para reclamar una edición femenina
Venus Gillette
¡¡¡Vuelven los planazos!!!
Disfruta con Venus de un verano increíble y no te pierdas ningún plan