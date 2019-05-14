El emotivo gesto de Lewis Hamilton con un niño que sufre cáncer

Te puede interesar:
LE REGALÓ EL F1 DE SU VICTORIA EN MONTMELÓ
Lewis Hamilton quiso tener un gran gesto con Harry, un niño que sufre cáncer. El británico ganó en Montmeló y le regaló el monoplaza de su victoria al pequeño, que antes de la carrera había publicado un emotivo vídeo: "Estoy muy orgulloso de ti".
