LE REGALÓ EL F1 DE SU VICTORIA EN MONTMELÓ

El emotivo gesto de Lewis Hamilton con un niño que sufre cáncer

Lewis Hamilton quiso tener un gran gesto con Harry, un niño que sufre cáncer. El británico ganó en Montmeló y le regaló el monoplaza de su victoria al pequeño, que antes de la carrera había publicado un emotivo vídeo: "Estoy muy orgulloso de ti".
  Madrid | 14/05/2019

