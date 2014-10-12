'Tous avec Jules': La campaña de los pilotos en apoyo a Bianchi

On sera tous avec toi Jules ce week End... http://t.co/Mf01fgLdbw — Jean-Eric Vergne (@JeanEricVergne) octubre 8, 2014

This is how we go this week! Come on Jules!!#Forzajules pic.twitter.com/nbyv5ULuhS — KAMUI KOBAYASHI (@kamui_kobayashi) octubre 9, 2014

In the paddock at Sochi but all our thoughts are with Jules ! #RussianGP http://t.co/P7vK4zS0Xu — Romain Grosjean (@RGrosjean) octubre 9, 2014

You are with us in spirit bro & in our hearts. Prayers are with you man all over the world! #forzajules #godblesshim pic.twitter.com/GEYx7VQ5GE — Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) octubre 9, 2014

Morning from Sochi, under an hour until #FP1 & both cars are nearly ready for their initial laps around the Autodrom pic.twitter.com/YHbEOfyqsY — Lotus F1 Team (@Lotus_F1Team) octubre 10, 2014