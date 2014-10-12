Fórmula 1

Fórmula 1

'Tous avec Jules': La campaña de los pilotos en apoyo a Bianchi

La Fórmula 1 rinde homenaje este fin de semana a Jules Bianchi, que permanece ingresado en estado crítico pero estable tras su brutal accidente en Suzuka. Vergne ha puesto en marcha esta bonita iniciativa.

Actualizado el 08/07/2018 a las 14:48 horas

