AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 12 DE AGOSTO

Nova lidera el Prime Time temático con un 3,5% de share

>> Nova se convierte en la TDT más vista durante el Prime Time gracias a 'El Cliente', película protagonizada por Susan Sarandon, Tommy Lee Jones y Brad Renfro, que obtuvo 491.000 espectadores (3,6%)
>> Nova lidera también la Tarde temática con un 4,8% de share y vuelve a superar a Cuatro en esa franja (4,2%)
>> 'Los Simpson' fue la emisión más vista del día con 494.000 espectadores y 3,6% de share entre los canales temáticos de Atresmedia TV
>> 'El Club de los Poetas Muertos' en Paramount Channel fue vista por más de 300.000 espectadores (2,5%)

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA

Neox: Los Simpson 494.000 (3,6%)
Nova: Cine Supernova-El cliente 491.000 (4,2%)

FDF: La que se avecina 682.000 (6,1%)
Boing: Doraemon 335.000 (3,4%)
Divinity: Cine-Todos los días de mi vida 395.000 (3,2%)
Energy: Cinergetic - La Roca 285.000 (2,4%) 

Clan TV: Peppa Pig 446.000 (4,3%)
Teledeporte: Baloncesto 329.000 (2,4%)
24H: 24h Noticias 101.000 (0,9%)

Disney Channel: Splatalot 275.000 (2,5%)
13TV: De hoy a mañana 224.000 (1,6%%)
Discovery Max: Coches con historia 386.000 (3,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - El club de los poetas muertos 329.000 (2,5%)

