Nova lidera el Prime Time temático con un 3,5% de share

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson 494.000 (3,6%)
Nova: Cine Supernova-El cliente 491.000 (4,2%)
FDF: La que se avecina 682.000 (6,1%)
Boing: Doraemon 335.000 (3,4%)
Divinity: Cine-Todos los días de mi vida 395.000 (3,2%)
Energy: Cinergetic - La Roca 285.000 (2,4%)
Clan TV: Peppa Pig 446.000 (4,3%)
Teledeporte: Baloncesto 329.000 (2,4%)
24H: 24h Noticias 101.000 (0,9%)
Disney Channel: Splatalot 275.000 (2,5%)
13TV: De hoy a mañana 224.000 (1,6%%)
Discovery Max: Coches con historia 386.000 (3,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - El club de los poetas muertos 329.000 (2,5%)