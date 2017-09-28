Publicidad
DIO LA VICTORIA AL CHELSEA EN EL 94'
Batshuayi 'trolea' en Twitter al Atleti y... a Diego Costa
Batshuayi, el delantero del Chelsea, ha colgado varios mensajes en twitter bromeando sobre el partido ante el Atlético de Madrid. El jugador 'Blue' primero bromeó sobre su gol en el minuto 94 y más tarde 'troleó' a su excompañero, Diego Costa.
When the game needs a 94th minute winner 🕶️ call me #Batsman 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/b3kRxzfq9Y— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 27 de septiembre de 2017
Great honour to meet one of the great strikers I used to watch when I was younger ⚽️⚡️ ... and no Im not talking about Diego 🤣❤️😂❤️#ElNino pic.twitter.com/n7Z2K9aHPi— Michy Batshuayi (@mbatshuayi) 27 de septiembre de 2017
Publicidad