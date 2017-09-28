Antena 3 Antena 3 Logo Noticias Antena 3 Noticias Logo
Batshuayi en el Wanda

DIO LA VICTORIA AL CHELSEA EN EL 94'

Batshuayi 'trolea' en Twitter al Atleti y... a Diego Costa

Batshuayi, el delantero del Chelsea, ha colgado varios mensajes en twitter bromeando sobre el partido ante el Atlético de Madrid. El jugador 'Blue' primero bromeó sobre su gol en el minuto 94 y más tarde 'troleó' a su excompañero, Diego Costa.

Antena 3 Noticias
Madrid
Publicado:
Actualizado:

