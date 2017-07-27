Champions Total

Champions Total

Ver más especiales

LA FINAL DE CHAMPIONS SE JUEGA EN SU CIUDAD

LA FINAL DE CHAMPIONS SE JUEGA EN SU CIUDAD

Gareth Bale sigue su recuperación con un único objetivo: jugar la final de Cardiff

La final de Cardiff se juega en su ciudad natal el próximo 3 de junio y Gareth Bale no se la quiere perder. El galés sigue ultimando etapas de recuperación para jugar la final de la Champions Total ante la Juventus. “Muy orgulloso de mi equipo, ahora sigo con mi recuperación para volver cuanto antes al terreno de juego”, tuiteó. ¿Llegará a tiempo?

Seguro que te interesa

Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 27/07/2017 a las 13:34 horas

Tags relacionados

Más noticias

Los mas vistos

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.