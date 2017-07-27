Gareth Bale sigue su recuperación con un único objetivo: jugar la final de Cardiff

So proud of the team last night and now continuing my recovery to get back out on the pitch! #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/1YrhGuitrT— Gareth Bale (@GarethBale11) 11 de mayo de 2017
LA FINAL DE CHAMPIONS SE JUEGA EN SU CIUDAD
La final de Cardiff se juega en su ciudad natal el próximo 3 de junio y Gareth Bale no se la quiere perder. El galés sigue ultimando etapas de recuperación para jugar la final de la Champions Total ante la Juventus. “Muy orgulloso de mi equipo, ahora sigo con mi recuperación para volver cuanto antes al terreno de juego”, tuiteó. ¿Llegará a tiempo?
