Las canciones del otoño
Dos canciones sobre el otoño para regodearte en la nueva estación
Ya esta aquí el otoño. El otroño empieza el 23 de septiembre y es el 21 de diciembre cuando pasamos a invierno. Te recomendamos aprovechar los días otoñales para hacer actividades, bailar, cantar o si tienes tareas que hacer escuchar música.
Los días calurosos los remplazaremos por días mas frescos, paisajes en tonos cálidos con marrones amarillos y la caída de hojas. Pero sin duda lo mejor del otoño- invierno es pasear mientras tomamos unas castañas calentitas.
Para este cambio de estación y para ir entrando en el modo fiesta (eventos de invierno, Fashión Week, Navidades, etc) hemos preparado esta lista de canciones:
As It Was de Harry Styles
Esta canción es uno de los éxitos del género Pop del panorama de la música. En una entrevista para Audacy, Harry explicó que la letra significa la transformación y metamorfosis que experimentamos las personas con el cambio. La perspectiva ,y cómo nos tomamos el cambio. Esta canción tiene más de 73 millones de oyentes en Spotify, Harry Styles es el cuarto artista más escuchados del mundo en algunas plataformas como Spotify, radio, … YouTube ha llegado a los 171 millones de reproducciones en el servicio.
Letra de la canción:
Come on, Harry, we want to say good night to you (ahijada de Harry)
Holdin’ me back
Gravity’s holdin’ me back
I want you to hold out the palm of your hand
Why don’t we leave it at that?
Nothin’ to say
When everything gets in the way
Seems you cannot be replaced
And I’m the one who will stay, oh
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same
Answer the phone
“Harry, you’re no good alone
Why are you sittin’ at home on the floor?
What kind of pills are you on?”
Ringin’ the bell
And nobody’s comin’ to help
Your daddy lives by himself
He just wants to know that you’re well, oh
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
In this world, it’s just us
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
You know it’s not the same
Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet
I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was
Leave America, two kids follow her
I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first
As it was
You know it’s not the same as it was
As it was, as it was
Big Big World de Emilia
En 1998 una joven sueca despuntó en la televisión y enamoraba al público con sus canciones. Una de las canciones que más conocida se hizo es Big Big World. Esta chica pequeña chica en un mundo tan grande dejó enganchado a todo el público que le hacía número uno en las listas de música de los diferentes países.
A pesar de no saber de ella en mucho tiempo, Emilia sigue en el mundo de la música. De hecho intentó representar a Suecia en la aventura de eurovisión.
Letra de la canción:
I'm a big big girl
In a big big world
It's not a big big thing if you leave me
But I do do feel that
I do do will miss you much
Miss you much...
I can see the first leaf falling
It's all yellow and nice
It's so very cold outside
Like the way I'm feeling inside
I'm a big big girl
In a big big world
It's not a big big thing if you leave me
But I do do feel that
I do do will miss you much
Miss you much...
Outside it's now raining
And tears are falling from my eyes
Why did it have to happen?
Why did it all have to end?
I'm a big big girl
In a big big world
It's not a big big thing if you leave me
But I do do feel that
I do do will miss you much
Miss you much...
I have your arms around me warm like fire
But when I open my eyes
You're gone...
I'm a big big girl
In a big big world
It's not a big big thing if you leave me
But I do do feel that
I do do will miss you much
Miss you much...
I'm a big big girl
In a big big world
It's not a big big thing if you leave me
But I do feel I will miss you much...
Miss you much...
