Dos canciones sobre el otoño para regodearte en la nueva estación

Los días calurosos los remplazaremos por días mas frescos, paisajes en tonos cálidos con marrones amarillos y la caída de hojas. Pero sin duda lo mejor del otoño- invierno es pasear mientras tomamos unas castañas calentitas.

Para este cambio de estación y para ir entrando en el modo fiesta (eventos de invierno, Fashión Week, Navidades, etc) hemos preparado esta lista de canciones:

As It Was de Harry Styles

Esta canción es uno de los éxitos del género Pop del panorama de la música. En una entrevista para Audacy, Harry explicó que la letra significa la transformación y metamorfosis que experimentamos las personas con el cambio. La perspectiva ,y cómo nos tomamos el cambio. Esta canción tiene más de 73 millones de oyentes en Spotify, Harry Styles es el cuarto artista más escuchados del mundo en algunas plataformas como Spotify, radio, … YouTube ha llegado a los 171 millones de reproducciones en el servicio.

Letra de la canción:

Come on, Harry, we want to say good night to you (ahijada de Harry)

Holdin’ me back

Gravity’s holdin’ me back

I want you to hold out the palm of your hand

Why don’t we leave it at that?

Nothin’ to say

When everything gets in the way

Seems you cannot be replaced

And I’m the one who will stay, oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

Answer the phone

“Harry, you’re no good alone

Why are you sittin’ at home on the floor?

What kind of pills are you on?”

Ringin’ the bell

And nobody’s comin’ to help

Your daddy lives by himself

He just wants to know that you’re well, oh

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

In this world, it’s just us

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

You know it’s not the same

Go home, get ahead, light-speed internet

I don’t wanna talk about the way that it was

Leave America, two kids follow her

I don’t wanna talk about who’s doin’ it first

As it was

You know it’s not the same as it was

As it was, as it was

Big Big World de Emilia

En 1998 una joven sueca despuntó en la televisión y enamoraba al público con sus canciones. Una de las canciones que más conocida se hizo es Big Big World. Esta chica pequeña chica en un mundo tan grande dejó enganchado a todo el público que le hacía número uno en las listas de música de los diferentes países.

A pesar de no saber de ella en mucho tiempo, Emilia sigue en el mundo de la música. De hecho intentó representar a Suecia en la aventura de eurovisión.

Letra de la canción:

I'm a big big girl

In a big big world

It's not a big big thing if you leave me

But I do do feel that

I do do will miss you much

Miss you much...

I can see the first leaf falling

It's all yellow and nice

It's so very cold outside

Like the way I'm feeling inside

I'm a big big girl

In a big big world

It's not a big big thing if you leave me

But I do do feel that

I do do will miss you much

Miss you much...

Outside it's now raining

And tears are falling from my eyes

Why did it have to happen?

Why did it all have to end?

I'm a big big girl

In a big big world

It's not a big big thing if you leave me

But I do do feel that

I do do will miss you much

Miss you much...

I have your arms around me warm like fire

But when I open my eyes

You're gone...

I'm a big big girl

In a big big world

It's not a big big thing if you leave me

But I do do feel that

I do do will miss you much

Miss you much...

I'm a big big girl

In a big big world

It's not a big big thing if you leave me

But I do feel I will miss you much...

Miss you much...