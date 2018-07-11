75ª EDICIÓN

GLOBOS DE ORO 2018: Todos los ganadores en las categorías de televisión

Los premios que entrega anualmente la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood han entregado este domingo sus premios. La 75ª edición que ha presentado Seth Meyers ha coronado a 'Big Little Lies' y 'El Cuento de la Criada'. Repasamos las series y actores ganadores de los Globos de Oro.
Elisabeth Moss protagoniza 'The Handmaid's Tale'
Elisabeth Moss protagoniza 'The Handmaid's Tale' | Hulu

Mejor serie: 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- 'The Crown'

- 'Juego de Tronos'

- 'Stranger Things'

- 'This is Us'

Mejor actor de drama: Sterling K. Brown ('This is Us')

- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

- Freddie Highmore ('The Good Doctor')

- Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

- Liev Schreiber ('Ray Donovan')

Mejor actriz de drama: Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

- Caitriona Balfe ('Outlander')

- Claire Foy ('The Crown')

- Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Deuce')

- Katherine Langford ('13 reasons why')

Mejor comedia: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- 'Master of None'

- 'Will & Grace'

- 'Black-ish'

- 'SMILF'

Mejor actor de comedia: Aziz Ansari

- Anthony Anderson

- Kevin Bacon

- William H Macy

- Eric McCormack

Mejor actriz de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

- Pamela Adlon ('Better Things')

- Alison Brie ('Glow')

- Issa Rae ('Insecure')

- Frankie Shaw ('SMILF')

Mejor miniserie: 'Big Little Lies'

- 'Feud'

- 'Fargo'

- 'The Sinner'

- 'Top of The Lake'

Mejor actor de miniserie: Ewan McGregor ('Fargo')

- Robert De Niro ('Wizard of lies')

- Jude Law ('The Young Pope')

- Kyle MacLachlan ('Twin Peaks')

- Geoffrey Rush ('Genius')

Mejor actriz de miniserie: Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies')

- Jessica Biel ('The Sinner')

- Jessica Lange ('Feud')

- Susan Sarandon ('Feud')

- Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies')

Mejor actor de reparto: Alexander Skarsgård ('Big Little Lies')

- David Harbour ('Stranger Things')

- Alfred Molina ('Feud')

- Christian Slater ('Mr. Robot')

- David Thewlis ('Fargo')

Mejor actriz de reparto: Laura Dern ('Big Little Lies')

- Ann Dowd ('The Handmaid's Tale')

- Chrissy Metz ('This is us')

- Michelle Pfieffer ('Wizard of lies')

- Shailene Woodley ('Big Little Lies')

