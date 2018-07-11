GLOBOS DE ORO 2018: Todos los ganadores en las categorías de televisión

Mejor serie: 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- 'The Crown'

- 'Juego de Tronos'

- 'Stranger Things'

- 'This is Us'

Mejor actor de drama: Sterling K. Brown ('This is Us')

- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

- Freddie Highmore ('The Good Doctor')

- Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

- Liev Schreiber ('Ray Donovan')

Mejor actriz de drama: Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

- Caitriona Balfe ('Outlander')

- Claire Foy ('The Crown')

- Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Deuce')

- Katherine Langford ('13 reasons why')

Mejor comedia: 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- 'Master of None'

- 'Will & Grace'

- 'Black-ish'

- 'SMILF'

Mejor actor de comedia: Aziz Ansari

- Anthony Anderson

- Kevin Bacon

- William H Macy

- Eric McCormack

Mejor actriz de comedia: Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

- Pamela Adlon ('Better Things')

- Alison Brie ('Glow')

- Issa Rae ('Insecure')

- Frankie Shaw ('SMILF')

Mejor miniserie: 'Big Little Lies'

- 'Feud'

- 'Fargo'

- 'The Sinner'

- 'Top of The Lake'

Mejor actor de miniserie: Ewan McGregor ('Fargo')

- Robert De Niro ('Wizard of lies')

- Jude Law ('The Young Pope')

- Kyle MacLachlan ('Twin Peaks')

- Geoffrey Rush ('Genius')

Mejor actriz de miniserie: Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies')

- Jessica Biel ('The Sinner')

- Jessica Lange ('Feud')

- Susan Sarandon ('Feud')

- Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies')

Mejor actor de reparto: Alexander Skarsgård ('Big Little Lies')

- David Harbour ('Stranger Things')

- Alfred Molina ('Feud')

- Christian Slater ('Mr. Robot')

- David Thewlis ('Fargo')

Mejor actriz de reparto: Laura Dern ('Big Little Lies')

- Ann Dowd ('The Handmaid's Tale')

- Chrissy Metz ('This is us')

- Michelle Pfieffer ('Wizard of lies')

- Shailene Woodley ('Big Little Lies')