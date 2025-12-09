Globos de Oro 2026: Lista completa de nominados en las categorías de cine y series

La ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2026 se celebrará el domingo 11 de enero de 2026 en el Beverly Hilton de Los Angeles. La gala será conducida por segundo año consecutivo por la comediante Nikki Glaser.

Entre los proyectos más nominados destacan, en la categoría de cine, la película One Battle After Another, que encabeza la lista con 9 nominaciones; le siguen Sentimental Value con 8 nominaciones y Sinners con 7.

En cuanto a series de televisión, la más nominada este año es The White Lotus, con 6 candidaturas, seguida por Adolescence con 5 nominaciones.

Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026:

CINE

Mejor Película – Drama

Frankenstein

Hamnet

It Was Just an Accident (Un simple accidente)

The Secret Agent (El agente secreto)

Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)

Sinners (Los pecadores)

Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical

Blue Moon

Bugonia

Marty Supreme

No Other Choice

Nouvelle Vague

One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)

Mejor Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Mejor Película Animada

Arco

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Zootopia 2 (Zootrópolis 2)

Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1: La película

KPop Demon Hunters

Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning (Sentencia final)

Sinners

Weapons

Wicked: For Good

Zootopia 2

Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés

It Was Just an Accident (Francia)

No Other Choice (Corea del Sur)

Sentimental Value (Noruega)

Sirāt (España)

The Secret Agent (Brasil)

The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)

Mejor Guion

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet

Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident

Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt - Sentimental Value

Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme

Ryan Coogler- Sinners

Mejor Actor – Drama

Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine

Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere

Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams

Michael B. Jordan - Sinners

Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein

Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent

Mejor Actriz – Drama

Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby

Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love

Jessie Buckley - Hamnet

Julia Roberts - After the Hunt

Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value

Tessa Thompson - Hedda (2025)

Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical

Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon

George Clooney - Jay Kelly

Jesse Plemons - Bugonia

Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice

Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another

Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme

Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical

Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee

Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good

Emma Stone - Bugonia

Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue

Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Amy Madigan - Weapons

Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good

Elle Fanning -Sentimental Value

Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas -Sentimental Value

Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly

Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi -Frankenstein

Paul Mescal - Hamnet

Sean Penn - One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein

Hans Zimmer - F1

Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another

Kangding Ray - Sirāt

Ludwig Göransson - Sinners

Max Richter- Hamnet

Mejor Canción Original

Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash

Golden - KPop Demon Hunters

I Lied to You - Sinners

No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good

The Girl in the Bubble - Wicked: For Good

Train Dreams- Train Dreams

TELEVISIÓN Mejor Serie – Drama The Diplomat (La diplomática)

The Pitt

Pluribus

Slow Horses

Severance (Separación)

The White Lotus Mejor Serie – Comedia o Musical Abbott Elementary (Colegio Abbott)

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Studio Mejor Serie Limitada / Miniserie Adolescence

All Her Fault

Black Mirror

The Beast in Me

Dying for Sex

The Bride Mejor Actor – Serie Dramática Adam Scott - Severance

Diego Luna - Andor

Gary Oldman - Slow Horses

Mark Ruffalo - Task

Noah Wyle - The Pitt

Sterling Brown - Paradise Mejor Actriz – Serie Dramática Bella Ramsey - Last of Us, The

Britt Lower - Severance

Helen Mirren - MobLand

Kathy Bates - Matlock (2024 TV Series)

Keri Russell - The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus Mejor Actor – Comedia Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This

Glen Powell - Chad Powers

Jeremy Allen White - The Bear

Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building

Seth Rogen - The Studio

Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building Mejor Actriz – Comedia Ayo Edebiri - The Bear

Jean Smart - Hacks

Jenna Ortega - Wednesday

Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face

Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building Mejor Actor – Miniserie Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North

Jude Law - Black Rabbit

Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me

Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror

Stephen Graham - Adolescence Mejor Actriz – Miniserie Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River

Claire Danes - The Beast in Me

Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex

Rashida Jones - Black Mirror

Robin Wright - The Girlfriend

Sarah Snook - All Her Fault Mejor Actriz de Reparto Televisión Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus

Carrie Coon - The White Lotus

Catherine O'Hara - The Studio

Erin Doherty - Adolescence

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks

Parker Posey -The White Lotus Mejor Actor de Reparto Televisión Ashley Walters - Adolescence

Billy Crudup - Morning Show, The

Jason Isaacs- The White Lotus

Owen Cooper - Adolescence

Tramell Tillman - Severance

Walton Goggins - The White Lotus