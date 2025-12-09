LA GALA SERÁ EL 11 DE ENERO
Globos de Oro 2026: Lista completa de nominados en las categorías de cine y series
La 83 edición de los Globos de Oro ya tiene a sus nominados descubre la lista completa de los afortunados en una gala que se celebrará el próximo 11 de enero.
La ceremonia de los Golden Globes 2026 se celebrará el domingo 11 de enero de 2026 en el Beverly Hilton de Los Angeles. La gala será conducida por segundo año consecutivo por la comediante Nikki Glaser.
Entre los proyectos más nominados destacan, en la categoría de cine, la película One Battle After Another, que encabeza la lista con 9 nominaciones; le siguen Sentimental Value con 8 nominaciones y Sinners con 7.
En cuanto a series de televisión, la más nominada este año es The White Lotus, con 6 candidaturas, seguida por Adolescence con 5 nominaciones.
Lista completa de los nominados a los Globos de Oro 2026:
CINE
Mejor Película – Drama
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- It Was Just an Accident (Un simple accidente)
- The Secret Agent (El agente secreto)
- Sentimental Value (Valor sentimental)
- Sinners (Los pecadores)
Mejor Película – Comedia o Musical
- Blue Moon
- Bugonia
- Marty Supreme
- No Other Choice
- Nouvelle Vague
- One Battle After Another (Una batalla tras otra)
Mejor Director
- Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler – Sinners
- Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
- Jafar Panahi – It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Mejor Película Animada
- Arco
- Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle
- Elio
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2 (Zootrópolis 2)
Logro Cinematográfico y de Taquilla
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1: La película
- KPop Demon Hunters
- Mission: Impossible – Final Reckoning (Sentencia final)
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Wicked: For Good
- Zootopia 2
Mejor Película en Idioma No Inglés
- It Was Just an Accident (Francia)
- No Other Choice (Corea del Sur)
- Sentimental Value (Noruega)
- Sirāt (España)
- The Secret Agent (Brasil)
- The Voice of Hind Rajab (Túnez)
Mejor Guion
- Chloé Zhao, Maggie O’Farrell - Hamnet
- Jafar Panahi - It Was Just an Accident
- Joachim Trier, Eskil Vogt - Sentimental Value
- Paul Thomas Anderson - One Battle After Another
- Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie - Marty Supreme
- Ryan Coogler- Sinners
Mejor Actor – Drama
- Dwayne Johnson - The Smashing Machine
- Jeremy Allen White - Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere
- Joel Edgerton - Train Dreams
- Michael B. Jordan - Sinners
- Oscar Isaac - Frankenstein
- Wagner Moura - The Secret Agent
Mejor Actriz – Drama
- Eva Victor - Sorry, Baby
- Jennifer Lawrence - Die My Love
- Jessie Buckley - Hamnet
- Julia Roberts - After the Hunt
- Renate Reinsve - Sentimental Value
- Tessa Thompson - Hedda (2025)
Mejor Actor – Comedia o Musical
- Ethan Hawke - Blue Moon
- George Clooney - Jay Kelly
- Jesse Plemons - Bugonia
- Lee Byung-Hun - No Other Choice
- Leonardo DiCaprio - One Battle After Another
- Timothée Chalamet - Marty Supreme
Mejor Actriz – Comedia o Musical
- Amanda Seyfried - The Testament of Ann Lee
- Chase Infiniti - One Battle After Another
- Cynthia Erivo - Wicked: For Good
- Emma Stone - Bugonia
- Kate Hudson - Song Sung Blue
- Rose Byrne - If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Amy Madigan - Weapons
- Ariana Grande - Wicked: For Good
- Elle Fanning -Sentimental Value
- Emily Blunt - The Smashing Machine
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas -Sentimental Value
- Teyana Taylor - One Battle After Another
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Adam Sandler - Jay Kelly
- Benicio del Toro - One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi -Frankenstein
- Paul Mescal - Hamnet
- Sean Penn - One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård - Sentimental Value
Mejor Banda Sonora Original
- Alexandre Desplat - Frankenstein
- Hans Zimmer - F1
- Jonny Greenwood - One Battle After Another
- Kangding Ray - Sirāt
- Ludwig Göransson - Sinners
- Max Richter- Hamnet
Mejor Canción Original
- Dream As One - Avatar: Fire and Ash
- Golden - KPop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You - Sinners
- No Place Like Home - Wicked: For Good
- The Girl in the Bubble - Wicked: For Good
- Train Dreams- Train Dreams
TELEVISIÓN
Mejor Serie – Drama
- The Diplomat (La diplomática)
- The Pitt
- Pluribus
- Slow Horses
- Severance (Separación)
- The White Lotus
Mejor Serie – Comedia o Musical
- Abbott Elementary (Colegio Abbott)
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody Wants This
- Only Murders in the Building
- The Studio
Mejor Serie Limitada / Miniserie
- Adolescence
- All Her Fault
- Black Mirror
- The Beast in Me
- Dying for Sex
- The Bride
Mejor Actor – Serie Dramática
- Adam Scott - Severance
- Diego Luna - Andor
- Gary Oldman - Slow Horses
- Mark Ruffalo - Task
- Noah Wyle - The Pitt
- Sterling Brown - Paradise
Mejor Actriz – Serie Dramática
- Bella Ramsey - Last of Us, The
- Britt Lower - Severance
- Helen Mirren - MobLand
- Kathy Bates - Matlock (2024 TV Series)
- Keri Russell - The Diplomat
- Rhea Seehorn - Pluribus
Mejor Actor – Comedia
- Adam Brody - Nobody Wants This
- Glen Powell - Chad Powers
- Jeremy Allen White - The Bear
- Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
- Seth Rogen - The Studio
- Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actriz – Comedia
- Ayo Edebiri - The Bear
- Jean Smart - Hacks
- Jenna Ortega - Wednesday
- Kristen Bell - Nobody Wants This
- Natasha Lyonne - Poker Face
- Selena Gomez - Only Murders in the Building
Mejor Actor – Miniserie
- Charlie Hunnam - Monster: The Ed Gein Story
- Jacob Elordi - The Narrow Road to the Deep North
- Jude Law - Black Rabbit
- Matthew Rhys - The Beast in Me
- Paul Giamatti - Black Mirror
- Stephen Graham - Adolescence
Mejor Actriz – Miniserie
- Amanda Seyfried - Long Bright River
- Claire Danes - The Beast in Me
- Michelle Williams - Dying for Sex
- Rashida Jones - Black Mirror
- Robin Wright - The Girlfriend
- Sarah Snook - All Her Fault
Mejor Actriz de Reparto Televisión
- Aimee Lou Wood - The White Lotus
- Carrie Coon - The White Lotus
- Catherine O'Hara - The Studio
- Erin Doherty - Adolescence
- Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
- Parker Posey -The White Lotus
Mejor Actor de Reparto Televisión
- Ashley Walters - Adolescence
- Billy Crudup - Morning Show, The
- Jason Isaacs- The White Lotus
- Owen Cooper - Adolescence
- Tramell Tillman - Severance
- Walton Goggins - The White Lotus
NUEVAS CATEGORÍAS
Mejor Podcast
- Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard (Wondery)
- Call Her Daddy (Siriusxm)
- Good Hang With Amy Poehler (Spotify)
- The Mel Robbins Podcast (Siriusxm)
- Smartless (Siriusxm)
- Up First (National Public Radio)
