'Girls' despide su rodaje en las redes sociales

La serie de HBO vuelve con su sexta temporada en 2017 y tanto el equipo como los fans aún están asimilando que esta nueva entrega es la última. Lena Dunham y Allison Williams han compartido emotivas imágenes del final de rodaje en sus cuentas de Instagram.

Girls
Imagen de la boda de 'Girls' | EW

Marnie has officially gone wherever all characters go when we stop watching them. And I couldn't feel luckier that I got to play her. This lady, @lenadunham, gave me everything. She gave me the most incredible challenges and adventures and the opportunity to know and love our GIRLS family. She also gave me her fierce friendship, wit, love, and loyalty, all while making me giggle on a constant basis. Sitting next to Lena while being directed by @jennikonner, it all felt completely right. Then I immediately burst into some pretty rare tears, because it hit me that I don't know what my adult life looks like without Girls. To everyone - our cast, our crew, HBO, my family - thank you. And to @juddapatow, thanks for watching a YouTube video of a 22 year-old fresh out of college and inviting her to audition for Marnie Marie Michaels. I've been grateful every single day since. #EndOfGirls #ThatsAWrapOnMarnie

"Marnie se ha ido de forma oficial donde van todos los personajes cuando dejamos de verlos. Y no podía haber tenido más suerte por llegar a interpretarla. Esta señorita, Lena Dunham, me lo dio todo. Ella me dio los retos y aventuras más increíbles y la oportunidad de conocer y querer a nuestra familia de Girls. También me dio su amistad, su ingenio, su amor y su lealtad, y al mismo tiempo me hace reír constantemente. Estaba sentada al lado de Lena mientras eramos dirigidas por Jenni Konner, y todo era perfecto. Inmediatamente después, estallé en lágrimas porque me di cuenta de que no sé cómo será mi vida adulta sin Girls. Para todo el mundo - nuestro elenco, nuestro equipo, HBO, mi familia - gracias. Y para Judd Apatow, gracias por ver un vídeo de YouTube de una estudiante de 22 años e invitarla a una audición para Marie Michaels. He estado agradecida todos los días desde entonces" puede leerse en la imagen que ha subido Williams a la red social.

@objetivotv | Madrid | 30/09/2016

