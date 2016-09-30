'Girls' despide su rodaje en las redes sociales

"Marnie se ha ido de forma oficial donde van todos los personajes cuando dejamos de verlos. Y no podía haber tenido más suerte por llegar a interpretarla. Esta señorita, Lena Dunham, me lo dio todo. Ella me dio los retos y aventuras más increíbles y la oportunidad de conocer y querer a nuestra familia de Girls. También me dio su amistad, su ingenio, su amor y su lealtad, y al mismo tiempo me hace reír constantemente. Estaba sentada al lado de Lena mientras eramos dirigidas por Jenni Konner, y todo era perfecto. Inmediatamente después, estallé en lágrimas porque me di cuenta de que no sé cómo será mi vida adulta sin Girls. Para todo el mundo - nuestro elenco, nuestro equipo, HBO, mi familia - gracias. Y para Judd Apatow, gracias por ver un vídeo de YouTube de una estudiante de 22 años e invitarla a una audición para Marie Michaels. He estado agradecida todos los días desde entonces" puede leerse en la imagen que ha subido Williams a la red social.