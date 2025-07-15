Lista completa de los nominados a los Premios Emmy 2025

Los premios más importantes de la televisión estadounidense están de vuelta. Los Emmy regresarán con su 77ª edición el próximo 14 de septiembre y la lista de nominados ya ha visto la luz.

El cómico Nate Bargatze será el encargo de presentar la gala esta vez. Pero, por el momento, han sido los actores Benda Song y Harvey Guillén quienes han hecho oficiales las nominaciones, en una edición que ya ha batido el récord de votaciones y que nos ha dejado una nominación para nuestro querido Javier Bardem.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los Emmy 2024:

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Andor (Disney+)

La diplomática (Netflix)

The last of us (HBO Max)

Paradise (Hulu)

The Pitt (HBO Max)

Separación (Apple TV+)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Kathy Bates (Matlock, CBS)

Sharon Horgan (Hermanas hasta la muerte, Apple TV+)

Britt Lower (Separación, Apple TV+)

Bella Ramsey (The last of us, HBO Max)

Keri Russell (La diplomática, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Sterling K. Brown (Paradise, Hulu)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Pedro Pascal (The last of us, HBO Max)

Adam Scott (Separación, Apple TV+)

Noah Wyle (The Pitt, HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Patricia Arquette (Separación, Apple TV+)

Carrie Coon (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Katherine LaNasa (The Pitt, HBO Max)

Julianne Nicholson (Paradise, Hulu)

Parker Posey (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Aimee Lou Wood (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Zach Cherry (Separación, Apple TV+)

Walton Goggins (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Jason Isaacs (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

James Marsden (Paradise, Hulu)

Sam Rockwell (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Tramell Tillman (Separación, Apple TV+)

John Turturro (Separación, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Giancarlo Esposito (The Boys, Prime Video)

Scott Glenn (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

Shawn Hatosy (The Pitt, HBO Max)

Joe Pantoliano (The last of us, HBO Max)

Forest Whitaker (Andor, Disney+)

Jeffrey Wright (The last of us, HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Jane Alexander (Separación, Apple TV+)

Gwendoline Christie (Separación, Apple TV+)

Kaitlyn Denver (The last of us, HBO Max)

Cherry Jones (El cuento de la criada, Hulu)

Catherine O'Hara (The last of us, HBO Max)

Merrit Wever (Separación, Apple TV+)

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA

Colegio Abbot (ABC)

The Bear (FX)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Nadie quiere esto (Netflix)

Solo asesinatos en el edificio (Hulu)

Terapia sin filtro (Apple TV+)

The studio (Apple TV+)

Lo que hacemos en las sombras (FX)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Adam Brody (Nadie quiere esto, Netflix)

Seth Rogen (The studio, Apple TV+)

Jason Segel (Terapia sin filtro, Apple TV+)

Martin Short (Solo asesinatos en el edificio, Hulu)

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, FX)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Uzo Aduba (La residencia, Netflix)

Kristen Bell (Nadie quiere esto, Netflix)

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbott, ABC)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Jean Smart (Hacks, HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Liza Colón-Zayas (The Bear, FX)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks, HBO Max)

Kathryn Hahn (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Janelle James (Colegio Abbot, ABC)

Catherine O'Hara (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Escuela Abbot, ABC)

Jessica Williams (Terapia sin filtro, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ike Barinholtz (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Colman Domingo (Las cuatro estaciones, Netflix)

Harrison Ford (Terapia sin filtro, Apple TV+)

Jeff Hiller (Somebody Somewhere, HBO Max)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear, FX)

Michael Urie (Terapia sin filtro, Apple TV+)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live, NBC)

MEJOR ACTOR INVITADO EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Jon Bernthal (The Bear, FX)

Bryan Cranston (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Dave Franco (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Ron Howard (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Anthony Mackie (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Martin Scorsese (The Studio, Apple TV+)

MEJOR ACTRIZ INVITADA EN UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Olivia Colman (The Bear, FX)

Jamie Lee Curtis (The Bear, FX)

Cynthia Erivo (Poker Face, Peacock)

Robby Hoffman (Hacks, HBO Max)

Zoë Kravitz (The Studio, Apple TV+)

Julianne Nicholson (Hacks, HBO Max)

MEJOR MINISERIE O SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA

Adolescencia (Netflix)

Black Mirror (Netflix)

Dying for sex (Hulu)

Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez (Netflix)

El pingüino (HBO Max)

MEJOR ACTOR EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Colin Farrel (El pingüino, HBO Max)

Stephen Graham (Adolescencia, Netflix)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Presunto inocente, Apple TV+)

Brian Tyree Henry (Ladrones de drogas, Apple TV+)

Cooper Koch (Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Cate Blanchett (Disclaimer, Apple TV+)

Meghann Fahy (Sirenas, Netflix)

Rashida Jones (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Cristin Milioti (El pingüino, HBO Max)

Michelle Williams (Dying for sex, 20th Television)

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Javier Bardem (Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez, Netflix)

Bill Camp (Presunto inocente, Apple TV+)

Owen Cooper (Adolescencia, Netflix)

Rob Delaney (Dying for sex, HBO Max)

Peter Sarsgaard (Presunto inocente, Apple TV+)

Ashley Walters (Adolescencia, Netflix)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Erin Doherty (Adolescencia, Netflix)

Ruth Negga (Presunto inocente, Apple TV+)

Deirdre O'Connell (El pingüino, HBO Max)

Chloë Sevigny (Monstruos: La historia de Lyle y Erik Menendez, Netflix)

Jenny Slate (Dying for sex, Hulu)

Christine Tremarco (Adolescencia, Netflix)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Janus Metz (Andor, Disney+)

Amanda Marsalis (The Pitt, HBO Max)

John Wells (The Pitt, HBO Max)

Jessica Lee Gagné (Separación, Apple TV+)

Ben Stiller (Separación, Apple TV+)

Adam Randall (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Mike White (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

MEJOR DIRECCIÓN DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear, FX)

Lucia Aniello (Hacks, HBO Max)

James Burrows (Clásicos modernos, Hulu)

Nathan Fielder (Los ensayos, HBO Max)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg (The studio, Apple TV+)

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DRAMÁTICA

Dan Gilroy (Andor, Disney+)

Joe Sachs (The Pitt, HBO Max)

R. Scott Gemmill (The Pitt, HBO Max)

Dan Erickson (Separación, Apple TV+)

Will Smith (Slow Horses, Apple TV+)

Mike White (The White Lotus, HBO Max)

MEJOR GUION DE UNA SERIE DE COMEDIA

Quinta Brunson (Colegio Abbot, ABC)

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, Jen Statsky (Hacks, HBO Max)

Nathan Fielder, Carrie Kemper, Adam Locke-Norton (Los ensayos, HBO Max)

Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Peter Huyck, Alex Gregory, Frida Perez (The studio, Apple TV+)

Sam Johnson, Sarah Naftalis, Pauls Simms (Lo que hacemos en las sombras, FX)

MEJOR GUION EN UNA MINISERIE, SERIE DE ANTOLOGÍA O PELÍCULA

Jack Thorne, Stephen Graham (Adolescencia, Netflix)

Charlie Brooker, Brisa K. Ali (Black Mirror, Netflix)

Kim Rosenstock, Elizabeth Meriwether (Dying for sex, HBO Max)

Lauren LeFranc (El pingüino, HBO Max)

Joshua Zetumer (No digas nada, FX)

MEJOR EPISODIO DE SERIE ANIMADA

La suciedad bajo tus uñas (Arcane, Netflix)

De yeguas y babosas (Bob's Burgers, FOX)

Al borde del precipicio (Efectos secundarios, Adult Swim)

Spider Rose (Love, Death + Robots, Netflix)

¡Feliz cumpleaños, Bart! (Los Simpson, FOX)

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TELEVISIÓN

Bridge Jones: Loca por él (Peacock)

Al abismo secreto (Apple TV+)

Mountainhead (HBO Max)

Nonnas (Netflix)

Rebel Ridge (Netflix)

Habrá que esperar hasta el 14 de septiembre para conocer a los ganadores. Nate Bargatze será el encargado de presentar la 77ª edición de los Premios Emmy y, viendo las candidaturas, la noche promete.