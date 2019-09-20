La programación de la 67 edición del Festival de San Sebastián, que tendrá lugar del 20 al 28 de septiembre, acogerá un buen número de proyecciones "extraordinarias, inusuales o que no se ajustan al esquema tradicional", como películas de hasta siete horas, series de ocho capítulos y óperas chinas.

Consulta a continuación el programa completo del Festival de San Sebastián 2019 con los horarios de proyección de todas las películas:

Viernes 20 de septiembre 2019

09:00 Seberg

09:30 Scattered Night

0:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business

11:00 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

12:00 Blackbird

12:00 Scattered Night

12:00 Ema

14:30 Les Misérables

14:30 Mano De Obra / Workforce

16:00 Temblores / Tremors

16:00 La Barraca / The Plot Of Land

16:00 Miércoles De Ceniza / Ash Wednesday

16:30 Seberg

17:00 Adults In The Room

18:00 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira

18:15 Flor De Mayo (Topolobampo) / Beyond All Limits

18:15 Rayando El Sol

19:00 Nimic

19:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island

19:15 Varados / Stranded

19:30 Ema

20:00 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War

20:15 La Otra / The Other One

20:15 Días De Otoño / Autumn Days

20:15 La Virgen De Agosto / The August Virgin

21:00 Blackbird

21:30 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams

22:00 Lursaguak

22:00 Urpean Lurra

22:15 El Gallo De Oro / The Golden Cockerel

22:30 The Lighthouse

22:30 La Diosa Arrodillada / The Kneeling Goddess

22:30 Blackbird

22:30 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

23:15 El Cuarto Reino. El Reino De Los Plásticos / The Fourth Kingdom

24:00 Ema

- Sábado 21 de septiembre:

08:30 Disco

09:00 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War

09:00 Proxima

09:30 Temblores / Tremors

10:00 La Gallina Turuleca / Turu, The Wacky Hen

11:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You

12:00 Proxima

12:00 Disco

12:00 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe

12:00 Lego Filma 2 / The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part

12:00 Concierto & Proyección En El Velódromo

14:30 La Vérité / The Truth

14:30 Vida Perfecta / Perfect Life

15:45 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

16:00 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira

16:00 El Cuarto Reino. El Reino De Los Plásticos / The Fourth Kingdom

16:00 Mano De Obra / Workforce

16:00 La Bronca

16:00 Miércoles De Ceniza / Ash Wednesday

16:00 Nimic

16:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island

16:00 Asterix, Edabe Magikoaren Sekretua / Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion

17:00 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream

17:00 Les Misérables

17:30 La Gallina Turuleca / Turu, The Wacky Hen

18:00 Lursaguak

18:00 Urpean Lurra

18:00 La Virgen De Agosto / The August Virgin

18:00 Don Quijote Cabalga De Nuevo / Don Quixote Rides Again

18:00 Acuérdate De Vivir / Remember To Live

18:00 Varados / Stranded

18:00 Disco

18:15 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams

18:15 Macario

18:30 Ema

18:45 La Leyenda De Don Julio: Corazón & Hueso / The Legend Of Don Julio: Meat & Bones

19:00 Proxima

19:00 Blue Boy

19:00 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole

19:15 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira

19:15 Zubiak / Bridges

19:30 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench

19:30 Paseko Txoriak

20:00 Mano De Obra / Workforce

20:00 Adults In The Room

20:00 Lursaguak

20:00 Urpean Lurra

20:15 Temblores / Tremors

20:15 Rosauro Castro

20:15 Scattered Night

20:30 Aquí Está Heraclio Bernal / Here Comes Heraclio Bernal

20:45 Seberg

21:30 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream

22:00 Blue Boy

22:00 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole

22:00 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War

22:00 Nimic

22:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island

22:15 En La Palma De Tu Mano / In The Palm Of Your Hand

22:15 7 Raons Per Fugir / 7 Reasons To Run Away (From Society)

22:15 La Virgen De Agosto / The August Virgin

22:30 Scattered Night

22:30 Rosa Blanca

22:30 Muga Deitzen Da Pausoa / Stepping Into The Boundary

22:45 The Laundromat

23:00 Blackbird

23:30 The Lighthouse

24:00 La Vérité / The Truth

- Domingo 22 de septiembre:

08:30 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench

08:30 Africa

09:00 Das Vorspiel / The Audition

09:30 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream

11:30 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son

12:00 Das Vorspiel / The Audition

12:00 Africa

12:00 A Dark-Dark Man

12:00 Harpetarra / Early Man

14:30 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor

15:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You

15:45 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War

16:00 Mano De Obra / Workforce

16:00 Varados / Stranded

16:00 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe

16:00 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers

16:00 La Noche Avanza / Night Falls

16:00 Les Misérables

16:00 Lynn + Lucy

16:00 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But

16:00 Ploey / Ploey: You Never Fly Alone

16:00 La Leyenda De Don Julio: Corazón & Hueso / The Legend Of Don Julio: Meat & Bones

16:30 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers

16:45 Lursaguak

16:45 Urpean Lurra

17:00 Vida Perfecta / Perfect Life

18:00 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira

18:00 El Rebozo De Soledad / Soledad's Shawl

18:00 Seberg

18:15 La Bronca

18:15 Nimic

18:15 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island

18:15 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

18:15 Rayando El Sol

18:15 Mano De Obra / Workforce

18:15 La Receta De La Vida

18:15 Huele A Ti / Smells Like You

18:15 Nouvelle Cuisine

18:15 Bittor Arginzoniz. Vivir En El Silencio / Bittor Arginzoniz. Living In Silence

18:15 The Laundromat

18:30 Blackbird

18:30 Lynn + Lucy

18:30 Temblores / Tremors

19:00 Das Vorspiel / The Audition

19:00 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children

19:30 Zeroville

20:00 Zubiak / Bridges

20:15 7 Raons Per Fugir / 7 Reasons To Run Away (From Society)

20:15 El Último Adiós A Bette Davis / When Bette Davis Bid Farewell

20:15 Acuérdate De Vivir / Remember To Live

20:15 Blue Boy

20:15 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole

20:30 Proxima

20:45 La Filla D'algú

20:45 Glittering Misfits

20:45 La Vérité / The Truth

21:00 Ema

21:00 Disco

21:00 Muga Deitzen Da Pausoa / Stepping Into The Boundary

21:15 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger

22:00 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench

22:00 Scattered Night

22:00 Atlantique / Atlantics

22:30 Gisaengchung / Parasite

22:30 Sombra Verde / Untouched

22:30 Paseko Txoriak

22:45 Adults In The Room

22:45 La Madrastra / The Stepmother

23:00 The Laundromat

23:00 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams

23:15 La Banda / Love Beats

23:30 Gisaengchung / Parasite

- Lunes 23 de septiembre:

08:30 La Inocencia / The Innocence

09:00 Zeroville

09:00 The Other Lamb

09:30 Lynn + Lucy

10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business

10:30 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn

11:00 Agur Etxebeste!

12:00 The Other Lamb

12:00 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn

12:00 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes

12:00 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams

14:15 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions

15:30 The Laundromat

15:45 La Vérité / The Truth

16:00 Seberg

16:00 Disco

16:00 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire

16:00 La Banda / Love Beats

16:00 A Dark-Dark Man

16:00 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions

16:00 La Receta De La Vida

16:00 Huele A Ti / Smells Like You

16:00 Nouvelle Cuisine

16:00 Bittor Arginzoniz. Vivir En El Silencio / Bittor Arginzoniz. Living In Silence

16:00 El Fiscal, La Presidenta Y El Espia / The Prosecutor, The President And The Spy

16:00 Aquí Está Heraclio Bernal / Here Comes Heraclio Bernal

16:00 Atlantique / Atlantics

16:00 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son

16:00 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream

17:00 La Bronca

17:45 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe

18:00 La Leyenda De Don Julio: Corazón & Hueso / The Legend Of Don Julio: Meat & Bones

18:00 Les Misérables

18:15 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe

18:15 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers

18:15 La Noche Avanza / Night Falls

18:15 Rayando El Sol

18:15 The Taste Of Pho

18:15 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children

18:30 Lursaguak

18:30 Urpean Lurra

19:00 The Other Lamb

19:00 La Inocencia / The Innocence

19:00 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down

19:00 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend

19:00 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology

20:00 Nimic

20:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island

20:00 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers

20:00 The Taste Of Pho

20:15 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger

20:15 La Filla D'algú

20:15 Glittering Misfits

20:15 La Ciudad Oculta / The Hidden City

20:15 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench

20:15 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But

20:30 Proxima

20:30 Hiru Uhinak - Les Trois Vagues / The Three Waves

22:00 Africa

22:00 Zubiak / Bridges

22:00 Zeroville

22:00 Monos

22:00 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction

22:15 Rosauro Castro

22:30 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son

22:30 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come

22:30 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers

22:30 Africa

22:30 Hiru Uhinak - Les Trois Vagues / The Three Waves

22:45 La Bronca

22:45 Los Días Que Vendrán / The Days To Come

22:45 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor

23:00 Blue Boy

23:00 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole

23:15 Das Vorspiel / The Audition

- Martes 24 de septiembre:

08:30 Sestra / Sister

09:00 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down

09:00 Pacificado / Pacified

09:30 La Inocencia / The Innocence

10:00 Em Caso De Fogo / In Case Of Fire

10:00 Una Sombra Oscilante

10:00 Drifting

10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business

11:00 Una Ventana Al Mar / Window To The Sea

12:00 Pacificado / Pacified

12:00 Sestra / Sister

12:00 Thalasso

12:00 Benèze / At Ease

12:00 Freischwimmer / Learn To Swim

12:00 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger

15:30 Adults In The Room

15:30 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction

16:00 A Dark-Dark Man

16:00 La Vérité / The Truth

16:00 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn

16:00 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes

16:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again

16:00 En La Palma De Tu Mano / In The Palm Of Your Hand

16:00 Le Chocolat De H

16:00 Superlópez

16:00 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor

16:00 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children

16:30 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters

16:30 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law

17:30 Lynn + Lucy

18:00 Glittering Misfits

18:00 Flor De Mayo (Topolobampo) / Beyond All Limits

18:00 Si Me Borrara El Viento Lo Que Yo Canto

18:00 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger

18:15 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers

18:15 Blue Boy

18:15 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole

18:15 Macario

18:15 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War

18:15 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat

18:15 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From The Sky

18:45 Monos

18:45 El Fiscal, La Presidenta Y El Espia / The Prosecutor, The President And The Spy / Capítulos 1, 2 Y 3

19:00 Pacificado / Pacified

19:00 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters

19:00 Patrick

19:00 Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters

19:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come

19:30 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend

19:30 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology

20:00 La Receta De La Vida

20:00 Huele A Ti / Smells Like You

20:00 Nouvelle Cuisine

20:00 Bittor Arginzoniz. Vivir En El Silencio / Bittor Arginzoniz. Living In Silence

20:15 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But

20:15 El Doble Más Quince / Double Plus Fifteen

20:15 Historias De Nuestro Cine / Stories Of Our Cinema

20:15 Días De Otoño / Autumn Days

20:15 Los Días Que Vendrán / The Days To Come

20:45 Das Vorspiel / The Audition

20:45 Zeroville

21:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again

21:30 Araña / Spider

21:30 Gisaengchung / Parasite

21:30 Agur Etxebeste!

21:45 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son

22:00 La Ciudad Oculta / The Hidden City

22:00 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down

22:00 Hatsukoi / First Love

22:15 El Gallo De Oro / The Golden Cockerel

22:15 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers

22:30 Les Misérables

22:30 Sorry We Missed You

22:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You

23:00 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench

23:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come

23:00 The Other Lamb

23:15 Atlantique / Atlantics

Miércoles 25 de septiembre

09:00 Patrick

09:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again

09:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter

09:30 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters

10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business

12:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter

12:00 Agosto / August

12:00 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers

15:00 Adults

15:00 La Enorme Presencia De Los Muertos / The Presence Of The Dead

15:30 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers

15:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You

16:00 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law

16:00 Agur Etxebeste!

16:00 Los Días Que Vendrán / The Days To Come

16:00 Thalasso

16:00 Los Tiburones / The Sharks

16:00 Adiós

16:00 El Rebozo De Soledad / Soledad's Shawl

16:00 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But

16:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come

16:00 Atlantique / Atlantics

16:00 Hatsukoi / First Love

16:00 Le Chocolat De H

16:30 Hra / Playing

16:30 Maternité / Maternity

18:00 A Dark-Dark Man

18:00 Sestra / Sister

18:00 Hiru Uhinak - Les Trois Vagues / The Three Waves

18:00 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes

18:00 Cao Cao And Yang Xiu Chinese Opera Film Screening

18:15 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children

18:15 La Otra / The Other One

18:15 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor

18:15 El Fiscal, La Presidenta Y El Espia / The Prosecutor, The President And The Spy Capítulos 4, 5 Y 6

18:15 Rosa Blanca

18:15 Cocinar Belleza

18:15 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction

18:30 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake

18:45 Sorry We Missed You

19:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter

19:00 El Príncipe / The Prince

19:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy

19:30 The Taste Of Pho

20:15 Araña / Spider

20:15 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn

20:15 Ojos Negros

20:15 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down

20:15 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son

20:15 Romance Of The West Chamber Chinese Opera Film Screening

20:30 El Doble Más Quince / Double Plus Fifteen

20:30 Don Quijote Cabalga De Nuevo / Don Quixote Rides Again

20:30 Historias De Nuestro Cine / Stories Of Our Cinema

20:45 The Other Lamb

21:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats

21:15 Superlópez

21:30 Una Ventana Al Mar / Window To The Sea

22:00 Patrick

22:00 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers

22:00 La Diosa Arrodillada / The Kneeling Goddess

22:00 Adults In The Room

22:30 Hors Normes / The Specials

22:30 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat

22:30 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From The Sky

22:45 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions

23:00 Pacificado / Pacified

23:00 Buñuel En El Laberinto De Las Tortugas / Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles

23:00 La Inocencia / The Innocence

23:00 Monos

23:30 Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters

Jueves 26 de septiembre

08:30 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon

09:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy

09:00 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers

09:00 Rocks

09:30 El Príncipe / The Prince

10:00 I Was Still There When You Left Me

10:00 Fiebre Austral / Austral Fever

10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business

11:30 Light Of My Life

12:00 Rocks

12:00 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts

12:00 Greata (Nàusea)

12:00 Morgen / Tomorrow

12:00 Chiyo

12:00 Monos

14:30 Amazing Grace

15:45 Pacificado / Pacified

16:00 Gisaengchung / Parasite

16:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come

16:00 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction

16:00 Cocinar Belleza

16:00 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon

16:00 Macario

16:00 Flor De Mayo (Topolobampo) / Beyond Alllimits

16:00 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son

16:00 Sorry We Missed You

16:00 Sanctuary

16:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats

16:00 Araña / Spider

16:45 Nematoma

17:30 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son

18:00 Agosto / August

18:00 The Taste Of Pho

18:00 La Barraca / The Plot Of Land

18:00 Sombra Verde / Untouched

18:00 The Bell Tolls For A Dynasty Chinese Opera Film Screening

18:15 Si Me Borrara El Viento Lo Que Yo Canto

18:15 Thalasso

18:15 The Wandering Chef

18:15 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers

18:30 Hors Normes / The Specials

18:45 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Deathwill Come And Shall Have Your Eyes

19:00 Rocks

19:00 Chicuarotes

19:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen

19:00 Shakti

19:00 Play

19:30 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat

19:30 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From Thesky

19:30 Acuérdate De Vivir / Remember To Live

20:00 El Príncipe / The Prince

20:00 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son

20:15 Rosauro Castro

20:15 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters

20:15 El Viatge De La Marta (Staff Only) / Staff Only

20:15 70 Binladens / 70 Big Ones

20:15 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake

20:30 Patrick

20:30 Xxxi. Bideoaldia Zinemaldia 2019

20:45 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law

21:30 Adiós

22:00 Los Tiburones / The Sharks

22:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy

22:00 Nematoma

22:00 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend

22:00 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology

22:15 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor

22:15 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions

22:15 La Madrastra / The Stepmother

22:15 Zombi Child

22:30 Historias De Nuestro Cine / Stories Of Our Cinema

22:30 Waiting For The Barbarians

22:30 Buñuel En El Laberinto De Las Tortugas / Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles

22:45 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down

22:45 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law

23:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter

23:00 Dolor Y Gloria / Pain And Glory

23:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again

Viernes 27 de septiembre

08:30 The Giant

09:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen

09:00 Agosto / August

09:00 Wasp Network

09:30 Nematoma

10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business

11:45 Beanpole

12:00 Wasp Network

12:00 Chicuarotes

12:00 Araña / Spider

15:30 Waiting For The Barbarians

15:30 Dolor Y Gloria / Pain And Glory

15:45 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You

15:45 The Giant

16:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy

16:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats

16:00 El Viatge De La Marta (Staff Only) / Staff Only

16:00 70 Binladens / 70 Big Ones

16:00 Sestra / Sister

16:00 Gazta

16:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy

16:00 The Wandering Chef

16:00 Dao Ma Zei / The Horse Thief

16:00 Hatsukoi / First Love

16:30 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts

18:00 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend

18:00 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology

18:00 The Wandering Chef

18:00 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat

18:00 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From The Sky

18:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats

18:00 The Woman Of The Mountain Chinese Opera Film Screening

18:15 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers

18:15 El Rebozo De Soledad / Soledad's Shawl

18:15 Aquí Está Heraclio Bernal / Here Comes Heraclio Bernal

18:15 Sorry We Missed You

18:15 Un Sabor De Cielo / A Taste Of Sky

18:15 Giraffe

18:15 Amazing Grace

18:30 Thalasso

18:30 El Príncipe / The Prince

18:45 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts

19:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen

19:00 The Song Of Names

19:30 Sua - Irabazi Arte

20:00 Un Sabor De Cielo / A Taste Of Sky

20:15 Hatsukoi / First Love

20:15 Hors Normes / The Specials

20:15 Días De Otoño / Autumn Days

20:30 Cocinar Belleza

20:30 Waiting For The Barbarians

20:30 Me Llamo Violeta / My Name Is Violeta

20:30 Shakti

20:30 Play

20:45 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter

20:45 Chicuarotes

20:45 Zombi Child

20:45 Beanpole

20:45 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son

21:00 Zombi Child

21:30 La Llorona

22:00 Ojos Negros

22:15 Wasp Network

22:00 La Noche Avanza / Night Falls

22:15 Don Quijote Cabalga De Nuevo / Don Quixote Rides Again

22:30 Sorry We Missed You

22:30 The Climb

22:45 Amazing Grace

23:00 Patrick

23:00 The Wandering Chef

23:00 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon

23:00 Rocks

23:00 La Pequeña Suiza

23:00 Dao Ma Zei / The Horse Thief

23:00 The Giant

23:00 Agosto / August

23:15 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake

24:00 Amazing Grace

24:00 Light Of My Life

Sábado 28 De Septiembre 2019

09:00 The Song Of Names

09:00 Los Tiburones / The Sharks

09:00 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake

10:00 The Laundromat

11:30 Oin Handiren Semea / Bigfoot Junior

12:00 Atlantique / Atlantics

12:30 Película Sorpresa

15:30 Beanpole

15:30 Hatsukoi / First Love

16:00 Light Of My Life

16:00 The Giant

16:00 Shakti

16:00 Play

16:00 La Pequeña Suiza

16:00 Donostia / San Sebastián Publikoaren Saria / Premio Del Público / Audience Award

16:00 La Otra / The Other One

16:00 Giraffe

16:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen

16:00 Waiting For The Barbarians

16:00 Sátántangó

16:00 Giraffe

16:00 Udare Erraldoiaren Istorio Harrigarria / The Incredible Story Of The Giant Pear

17:00 Premio Irizar Saria Award

18:00 Un Sabor De Cielo / A Taste Of Sky

18:00 Miércoles De Ceniza / Ash Wednesday

18:00 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon

18:00 El Gallo De Oro / The Golden Cockerel

18:00 Película Sorpresa

18:00 The Legend Of White Snake Chinese Opera Film Screening

18:15 La Diosa Arrodillada / The Kneeling Goddess

18:15 Amazing Grace

18:15 Chicuarotes

18:15 The Climb

18:30 Waiting For The Barbarians

18:30 Beanpole

18:30 Hors Normes / The Specials

18:30 Light Of My Life

18:45 Giraffe

19:00 Premio Tcm Saria Award

20:00 Dolor Y Gloria / Pain And Glory

20:00 Premio Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Saria Award

20:00 Nematoma

20:15 En La Palma De Tu Mano / In The Palm Of Your Hand

20:15 Rosa Blanca

20:15 Wasp Network

20:30 The Song Of Names

20:30 Gala: Ceremonia De Clausura Y Entrega De Premios 2019

20:30 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts

20:30 Gazta

20:45 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake

21:00 Rocks

21:00 Buñuel En El Laberinto De Las Tortugas / Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles

21:00 Si Me Borrara El Viento Lo Que Yo Canto

21:15 The Lighthouse

21:30 La Llorona

22:00 Premio Kutxabanknew Directors Saria Award

22:00 Shakti

22:00 Play

22:15 Sombra Verde / Untouched

22:30 Me Llamo Violeta / My Name Is Violeta

22:30 La Madrastra / The Stepmother

22:30 Los Tiburones / The Sharks

22:30 The Song Of Names

22:45 La Llorona

23:00 Wasp Network

23:00 Zombi Child

23:00 Urrezko Maskorra / Concha De Oro / Golden Shell Pa

23:00 Beanpole

23:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen

23:15 Light Of My Life

23:30 Hors Normes / The Specials

24:00 Gisaengchung / Parasite