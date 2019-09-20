DECENAS DE PELÍCULAS
DECENAS DE PELÍCULAS
Las películas que veremos en el Festival de Cine de San Sebastián 2019
Un total de 16 películas, entre ellas el estreno del último trabajo del cineasta David Trueba, 'Si me borrara el viento lo que yo canto', integran la sección Made in Spain del 67 Festival Internacional de Cine de San Sebastián, que se celebrará en la capital guipuzcoana del 20 al 28 de septiembre.
La programación de la 67 edición del Festival de San Sebastián, que tendrá lugar del 20 al 28 de septiembre, acogerá un buen número de proyecciones "extraordinarias, inusuales o que no se ajustan al esquema tradicional", como películas de hasta siete horas, series de ocho capítulos y óperas chinas.
Consulta a continuación el programa completo del Festival de San Sebastián 2019 con los horarios de proyección de todas las películas:
Viernes 20 de septiembre 2019
09:00 Seberg
09:30 Scattered Night
0:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business
11:00 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
12:00 Blackbird
12:00 Scattered Night
12:00 Ema
14:30 Les Misérables
14:30 Mano De Obra / Workforce
16:00 Temblores / Tremors
16:00 La Barraca / The Plot Of Land
16:00 Miércoles De Ceniza / Ash Wednesday
16:30 Seberg
17:00 Adults In The Room
18:00 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira
18:15 Flor De Mayo (Topolobampo) / Beyond All Limits
18:15 Rayando El Sol
19:00 Nimic
19:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island
19:15 Varados / Stranded
19:30 Ema
20:00 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War
20:15 La Otra / The Other One
20:15 Días De Otoño / Autumn Days
20:15 La Virgen De Agosto / The August Virgin
21:00 Blackbird
21:30 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams
22:00 Lursaguak
22:00 Urpean Lurra
22:15 El Gallo De Oro / The Golden Cockerel
22:30 The Lighthouse
22:30 La Diosa Arrodillada / The Kneeling Goddess
22:30 Blackbird
22:30 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
23:15 El Cuarto Reino. El Reino De Los Plásticos / The Fourth Kingdom
24:00 Ema
- Sábado 21 de septiembre:
08:30 Disco
09:00 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War
09:00 Proxima
09:30 Temblores / Tremors
10:00 La Gallina Turuleca / Turu, The Wacky Hen
11:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You
12:00 Proxima
12:00 Disco
12:00 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe
12:00 Lego Filma 2 / The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part
12:00 Concierto & Proyección En El Velódromo
14:30 La Vérité / The Truth
14:30 Vida Perfecta / Perfect Life
15:45 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
16:00 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira
16:00 El Cuarto Reino. El Reino De Los Plásticos / The Fourth Kingdom
16:00 Mano De Obra / Workforce
16:00 La Bronca
16:00 Miércoles De Ceniza / Ash Wednesday
16:00 Nimic
16:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island
16:00 Asterix, Edabe Magikoaren Sekretua / Asterix: The Secret Of The Magic Potion
17:00 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream
17:00 Les Misérables
17:30 La Gallina Turuleca / Turu, The Wacky Hen
18:00 Lursaguak
18:00 Urpean Lurra
18:00 La Virgen De Agosto / The August Virgin
18:00 Don Quijote Cabalga De Nuevo / Don Quixote Rides Again
18:00 Acuérdate De Vivir / Remember To Live
18:00 Varados / Stranded
18:00 Disco
18:15 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams
18:15 Macario
18:30 Ema
18:45 La Leyenda De Don Julio: Corazón & Hueso / The Legend Of Don Julio: Meat & Bones
19:00 Proxima
19:00 Blue Boy
19:00 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole
19:15 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira
19:15 Zubiak / Bridges
19:30 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench
19:30 Paseko Txoriak
20:00 Mano De Obra / Workforce
20:00 Adults In The Room
20:00 Lursaguak
20:00 Urpean Lurra
20:15 Temblores / Tremors
20:15 Rosauro Castro
20:15 Scattered Night
20:30 Aquí Está Heraclio Bernal / Here Comes Heraclio Bernal
20:45 Seberg
21:30 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream
22:00 Blue Boy
22:00 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole
22:00 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War
22:00 Nimic
22:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island
22:15 En La Palma De Tu Mano / In The Palm Of Your Hand
22:15 7 Raons Per Fugir / 7 Reasons To Run Away (From Society)
22:15 La Virgen De Agosto / The August Virgin
22:30 Scattered Night
22:30 Rosa Blanca
22:30 Muga Deitzen Da Pausoa / Stepping Into The Boundary
22:45 The Laundromat
23:00 Blackbird
23:30 The Lighthouse
24:00 La Vérité / The Truth
- Domingo 22 de septiembre:
08:30 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench
08:30 Africa
09:00 Das Vorspiel / The Audition
09:30 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream
11:30 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son
12:00 Das Vorspiel / The Audition
12:00 Africa
12:00 A Dark-Dark Man
12:00 Harpetarra / Early Man
14:30 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor
15:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You
15:45 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War
16:00 Mano De Obra / Workforce
16:00 Varados / Stranded
16:00 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe
16:00 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
16:00 La Noche Avanza / Night Falls
16:00 Les Misérables
16:00 Lynn + Lucy
16:00 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But
16:00 Ploey / Ploey: You Never Fly Alone
16:00 La Leyenda De Don Julio: Corazón & Hueso / The Legend Of Don Julio: Meat & Bones
16:30 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers
16:45 Lursaguak
16:45 Urpean Lurra
17:00 Vida Perfecta / Perfect Life
18:00 Elkano, Lehen Mundu Bira
18:00 El Rebozo De Soledad / Soledad's Shawl
18:00 Seberg
18:15 La Bronca
18:15 Nimic
18:15 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island
18:15 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
18:15 Rayando El Sol
18:15 Mano De Obra / Workforce
18:15 La Receta De La Vida
18:15 Huele A Ti / Smells Like You
18:15 Nouvelle Cuisine
18:15 Bittor Arginzoniz. Vivir En El Silencio / Bittor Arginzoniz. Living In Silence
18:15 The Laundromat
18:30 Blackbird
18:30 Lynn + Lucy
18:30 Temblores / Tremors
19:00 Das Vorspiel / The Audition
19:00 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children
19:30 Zeroville
20:00 Zubiak / Bridges
20:15 7 Raons Per Fugir / 7 Reasons To Run Away (From Society)
20:15 El Último Adiós A Bette Davis / When Bette Davis Bid Farewell
20:15 Acuérdate De Vivir / Remember To Live
20:15 Blue Boy
20:15 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole
20:30 Proxima
20:45 La Filla D'algú
20:45 Glittering Misfits
20:45 La Vérité / The Truth
21:00 Ema
21:00 Disco
21:00 Muga Deitzen Da Pausoa / Stepping Into The Boundary
21:15 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger
22:00 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench
22:00 Scattered Night
22:00 Atlantique / Atlantics
22:30 Gisaengchung / Parasite
22:30 Sombra Verde / Untouched
22:30 Paseko Txoriak
22:45 Adults In The Room
22:45 La Madrastra / The Stepmother
23:00 The Laundromat
23:00 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams
23:15 La Banda / Love Beats
23:30 Gisaengchung / Parasite
- Lunes 23 de septiembre:
08:30 La Inocencia / The Innocence
09:00 Zeroville
09:00 The Other Lamb
09:30 Lynn + Lucy
10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business
10:30 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn
11:00 Agur Etxebeste!
12:00 The Other Lamb
12:00 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn
12:00 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes
12:00 La Cordillera De Los Sueños / The Cordillera Of Dreams
14:15 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions
15:30 The Laundromat
15:45 La Vérité / The Truth
16:00 Seberg
16:00 Disco
16:00 Portrait De La Jeune Fille En Feu / Portrait Of A Lady On Fire
16:00 La Banda / Love Beats
16:00 A Dark-Dark Man
16:00 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions
16:00 La Receta De La Vida
16:00 Huele A Ti / Smells Like You
16:00 Nouvelle Cuisine
16:00 Bittor Arginzoniz. Vivir En El Silencio / Bittor Arginzoniz. Living In Silence
16:00 El Fiscal, La Presidenta Y El Espia / The Prosecutor, The President And The Spy
16:00 Aquí Está Heraclio Bernal / Here Comes Heraclio Bernal
16:00 Atlantique / Atlantics
16:00 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son
16:00 Le Rêve De Noura / Noura's Dream
17:00 La Bronca
17:45 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe
18:00 La Leyenda De Don Julio: Corazón & Hueso / The Legend Of Don Julio: Meat & Bones
18:00 Les Misérables
18:15 La Mu Yu Ga Bei / Lhamo And Skalbe
18:15 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
18:15 La Noche Avanza / Night Falls
18:15 Rayando El Sol
18:15 The Taste Of Pho
18:15 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children
18:30 Lursaguak
18:30 Urpean Lurra
19:00 The Other Lamb
19:00 La Inocencia / The Innocence
19:00 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down
19:00 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend
19:00 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology
20:00 Nimic
20:00 L'île Aux Oiseaux / Bird Island
20:00 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers
20:00 The Taste Of Pho
20:15 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger
20:15 La Filla D'algú
20:15 Glittering Misfits
20:15 La Ciudad Oculta / The Hidden City
20:15 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench
20:15 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But
20:30 Proxima
20:30 Hiru Uhinak - Les Trois Vagues / The Three Waves
22:00 Africa
22:00 Zubiak / Bridges
22:00 Zeroville
22:00 Monos
22:00 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction
22:15 Rosauro Castro
22:30 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son
22:30 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come
22:30 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers
22:30 Africa
22:30 Hiru Uhinak - Les Trois Vagues / The Three Waves
22:45 La Bronca
22:45 Los Días Que Vendrán / The Days To Come
22:45 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor
23:00 Blue Boy
23:00 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole
23:15 Das Vorspiel / The Audition
- Martes 24 de septiembre:
08:30 Sestra / Sister
09:00 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down
09:00 Pacificado / Pacified
09:30 La Inocencia / The Innocence
10:00 Em Caso De Fogo / In Case Of Fire
10:00 Una Sombra Oscilante
10:00 Drifting
10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business
11:00 Una Ventana Al Mar / Window To The Sea
12:00 Pacificado / Pacified
12:00 Sestra / Sister
12:00 Thalasso
12:00 Benèze / At Ease
12:00 Freischwimmer / Learn To Swim
12:00 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger
15:30 Adults In The Room
15:30 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction
16:00 A Dark-Dark Man
16:00 La Vérité / The Truth
16:00 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn
16:00 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes
16:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again
16:00 En La Palma De Tu Mano / In The Palm Of Your Hand
16:00 Le Chocolat De H
16:00 Superlópez
16:00 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor
16:00 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children
16:30 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters
16:30 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law
17:30 Lynn + Lucy
18:00 Glittering Misfits
18:00 Flor De Mayo (Topolobampo) / Beyond All Limits
18:00 Si Me Borrara El Viento Lo Que Yo Canto
18:00 Así Habló El Cambista / The Moneychanger
18:15 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers
18:15 Blue Boy
18:15 Delphine Et Carole, Insoumuses / Delphine And Carole
18:15 Macario
18:15 Mientras Dure La Guerra / While At War
18:15 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat
18:15 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From The Sky
18:45 Monos
18:45 El Fiscal, La Presidenta Y El Espia / The Prosecutor, The President And The Spy / Capítulos 1, 2 Y 3
19:00 Pacificado / Pacified
19:00 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters
19:00 Patrick
19:00 Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters
19:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come
19:30 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend
19:30 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology
20:00 La Receta De La Vida
20:00 Huele A Ti / Smells Like You
20:00 Nouvelle Cuisine
20:00 Bittor Arginzoniz. Vivir En El Silencio / Bittor Arginzoniz. Living In Silence
20:15 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But
20:15 El Doble Más Quince / Double Plus Fifteen
20:15 Historias De Nuestro Cine / Stories Of Our Cinema
20:15 Días De Otoño / Autumn Days
20:15 Los Días Que Vendrán / The Days To Come
20:45 Das Vorspiel / The Audition
20:45 Zeroville
21:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again
21:30 Araña / Spider
21:30 Gisaengchung / Parasite
21:30 Agur Etxebeste!
21:45 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son
22:00 La Ciudad Oculta / The Hidden City
22:00 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down
22:00 Hatsukoi / First Love
22:15 El Gallo De Oro / The Golden Cockerel
22:15 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
22:30 Les Misérables
22:30 Sorry We Missed You
22:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You
23:00 La Trinchera Infinita / The Endless Trench
23:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come
23:00 The Other Lamb
23:15 Atlantique / Atlantics
Miércoles 25 de septiembre
09:00 Patrick
09:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again
09:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter
09:30 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters
10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business
12:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter
12:00 Agosto / August
12:00 Nuestras Madres / Our Mothers
15:00 Adults
15:00 La Enorme Presencia De Los Muertos / The Presence Of The Dead
15:30 La Odisea De Los Giles / Heroic Losers
15:30 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You
16:00 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law
16:00 Agur Etxebeste!
16:00 Los Días Que Vendrán / The Days To Come
16:00 Thalasso
16:00 Los Tiburones / The Sharks
16:00 Adiós
16:00 El Rebozo De Soledad / Soledad's Shawl
16:00 Ich War Zuhause, Aber / I Was At Home, But
16:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come
16:00 Atlantique / Atlantics
16:00 Hatsukoi / First Love
16:00 Le Chocolat De H
16:30 Hra / Playing
16:30 Maternité / Maternity
18:00 A Dark-Dark Man
18:00 Sestra / Sister
18:00 Hiru Uhinak - Les Trois Vagues / The Three Waves
18:00 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Death Will Come And Shall Have Your Eyes
18:00 Cao Cao And Yang Xiu Chinese Opera Film Screening
18:15 Les Enfants D'isadora / Isadora's Children
18:15 La Otra / The Other One
18:15 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor
18:15 El Fiscal, La Presidenta Y El Espia / The Prosecutor, The President And The Spy Capítulos 4, 5 Y 6
18:15 Rosa Blanca
18:15 Cocinar Belleza
18:15 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction
18:30 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake
18:45 Sorry We Missed You
19:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter
19:00 El Príncipe / The Prince
19:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy
19:30 The Taste Of Pho
20:15 Araña / Spider
20:15 Yoake No Takibi / Bonfire At Dawn
20:15 Ojos Negros
20:15 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down
20:15 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son
20:15 Romance Of The West Chamber Chinese Opera Film Screening
20:30 El Doble Más Quince / Double Plus Fifteen
20:30 Don Quijote Cabalga De Nuevo / Don Quixote Rides Again
20:30 Historias De Nuestro Cine / Stories Of Our Cinema
20:45 The Other Lamb
21:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats
21:15 Superlópez
21:30 Una Ventana Al Mar / Window To The Sea
22:00 Patrick
22:00 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers
22:00 La Diosa Arrodillada / The Kneeling Goddess
22:00 Adults In The Room
22:30 Hors Normes / The Specials
22:30 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat
22:30 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From The Sky
22:45 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions
23:00 Pacificado / Pacified
23:00 Buñuel En El Laberinto De Las Tortugas / Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles
23:00 La Inocencia / The Innocence
23:00 Monos
23:30 Mishima: A Life In Four Chapters
Jueves 26 de septiembre
08:30 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon
09:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy
09:00 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers
09:00 Rocks
09:30 El Príncipe / The Prince
10:00 I Was Still There When You Left Me
10:00 Fiebre Austral / Austral Fever
10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business
11:30 Light Of My Life
12:00 Rocks
12:00 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts
12:00 Greata (Nàusea)
12:00 Morgen / Tomorrow
12:00 Chiyo
12:00 Monos
14:30 Amazing Grace
15:45 Pacificado / Pacified
16:00 Gisaengchung / Parasite
16:00 O Que Arde - Lo Que Arde / Fire Will Come
16:00 Ficción Privada / Private Fiction
16:00 Cocinar Belleza
16:00 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon
16:00 Macario
16:00 Flor De Mayo (Topolobampo) / Beyond Alllimits
16:00 Di Jiu Tian Chang / So Long, My Son
16:00 Sorry We Missed You
16:00 Sanctuary
16:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats
16:00 Araña / Spider
16:45 Nematoma
17:30 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son
18:00 Agosto / August
18:00 The Taste Of Pho
18:00 La Barraca / The Plot Of Land
18:00 Sombra Verde / Untouched
18:00 The Bell Tolls For A Dynasty Chinese Opera Film Screening
18:15 Si Me Borrara El Viento Lo Que Yo Canto
18:15 Thalasso
18:15 The Wandering Chef
18:15 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers
18:30 Hors Normes / The Specials
18:45 Vendrá La Muerte Y Tendrá Tus Ojos / Deathwill Come And Shall Have Your Eyes
19:00 Rocks
19:00 Chicuarotes
19:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen
19:00 Shakti
19:00 Play
19:30 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat
19:30 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From Thesky
19:30 Acuérdate De Vivir / Remember To Live
20:00 El Príncipe / The Prince
20:00 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son
20:15 Rosauro Castro
20:15 Las Letras De Jordi / Jordi's Letters
20:15 El Viatge De La Marta (Staff Only) / Staff Only
20:15 70 Binladens / 70 Big Ones
20:15 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake
20:30 Patrick
20:30 Xxxi. Bideoaldia Zinemaldia 2019
20:45 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law
21:30 Adiós
22:00 Los Tiburones / The Sharks
22:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy
22:00 Nematoma
22:00 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend
22:00 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology
22:15 Alice Et Le Maire / Alice And The Mayor
22:15 Las Buenas Intenciones / The Good Intentions
22:15 La Madrastra / The Stepmother
22:15 Zombi Child
22:30 Historias De Nuestro Cine / Stories Of Our Cinema
22:30 Waiting For The Barbarians
22:30 Buñuel En El Laberinto De Las Tortugas / Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles
22:45 Il Pleuvait Des Oiseaux / And The Birds Rained Down
22:45 La Ola Verde (Que Sea Ley) / Let It Be Law
23:00 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter
23:00 Dolor Y Gloria / Pain And Glory
23:00 De Nuevo Otra Vez / Again Once Again
Viernes 27 de septiembre
08:30 The Giant
09:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen
09:00 Agosto / August
09:00 Wasp Network
09:30 Nematoma
10:00 Tximinoen Erresuma / Evolution Man - Monkey Business
11:45 Beanpole
12:00 Wasp Network
12:00 Chicuarotes
12:00 Araña / Spider
15:30 Waiting For The Barbarians
15:30 Dolor Y Gloria / Pain And Glory
15:45 Tenki No Ko / Weathering With You
15:45 The Giant
16:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy
16:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats
16:00 El Viatge De La Marta (Staff Only) / Staff Only
16:00 70 Binladens / 70 Big Ones
16:00 Sestra / Sister
16:00 Gazta
16:00 The Burnt Orange Heresy
16:00 The Wandering Chef
16:00 Dao Ma Zei / The Horse Thief
16:00 Hatsukoi / First Love
16:30 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts
18:00 Leyenda Dorada / The Golden Legend
18:00 Repertoire Des Villes Disparues / Ghost Town Anthology
18:00 The Wandering Chef
18:00 Zer Jan Hura Izan / You Are What You Eat
18:00 Sora No Restaurant / Restaurant From The Sky
18:00 Nos Défaites / Our Defeats
18:00 The Woman Of The Mountain Chinese Opera Film Screening
18:15 Los Sonámbulos / The Sleepwalkers
18:15 El Rebozo De Soledad / Soledad's Shawl
18:15 Aquí Está Heraclio Bernal / Here Comes Heraclio Bernal
18:15 Sorry We Missed You
18:15 Un Sabor De Cielo / A Taste Of Sky
18:15 Giraffe
18:15 Amazing Grace
18:30 Thalasso
18:30 El Príncipe / The Prince
18:45 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts
19:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen
19:00 The Song Of Names
19:30 Sua - Irabazi Arte
20:00 Un Sabor De Cielo / A Taste Of Sky
20:15 Hatsukoi / First Love
20:15 Hors Normes / The Specials
20:15 Días De Otoño / Autumn Days
20:30 Cocinar Belleza
20:30 Waiting For The Barbarians
20:30 Me Llamo Violeta / My Name Is Violeta
20:30 Shakti
20:30 Play
20:45 La Hija De Un Ladrón / A Thief's Daughter
20:45 Chicuarotes
20:45 Zombi Child
20:45 Beanpole
20:45 Soinujolearen Semea / The Accordionist's Son
21:00 Zombi Child
21:30 La Llorona
22:00 Ojos Negros
22:15 Wasp Network
22:00 La Noche Avanza / Night Falls
22:15 Don Quijote Cabalga De Nuevo / Don Quixote Rides Again
22:30 Sorry We Missed You
22:30 The Climb
22:45 Amazing Grace
23:00 Patrick
23:00 The Wandering Chef
23:00 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon
23:00 Rocks
23:00 La Pequeña Suiza
23:00 Dao Ma Zei / The Horse Thief
23:00 The Giant
23:00 Agosto / August
23:15 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake
24:00 Amazing Grace
24:00 Light Of My Life
Sábado 28 De Septiembre 2019
09:00 The Song Of Names
09:00 Los Tiburones / The Sharks
09:00 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake
10:00 The Laundromat
11:30 Oin Handiren Semea / Bigfoot Junior
12:00 Atlantique / Atlantics
12:30 Película Sorpresa
15:30 Beanpole
15:30 Hatsukoi / First Love
16:00 Light Of My Life
16:00 The Giant
16:00 Shakti
16:00 Play
16:00 La Pequeña Suiza
16:00 Donostia / San Sebastián Publikoaren Saria / Premio Del Público / Audience Award
16:00 La Otra / The Other One
16:00 Giraffe
16:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen
16:00 Waiting For The Barbarians
16:00 Sátántangó
16:00 Giraffe
16:00 Udare Erraldoiaren Istorio Harrigarria / The Incredible Story Of The Giant Pear
17:00 Premio Irizar Saria Award
18:00 Un Sabor De Cielo / A Taste Of Sky
18:00 Miércoles De Ceniza / Ash Wednesday
18:00 Le Milieu De L'horizon / Beyond The Horizon
18:00 El Gallo De Oro / The Golden Cockerel
18:00 Película Sorpresa
18:00 The Legend Of White Snake Chinese Opera Film Screening
18:15 La Diosa Arrodillada / The Kneeling Goddess
18:15 Amazing Grace
18:15 Chicuarotes
18:15 The Climb
18:30 Waiting For The Barbarians
18:30 Beanpole
18:30 Hors Normes / The Specials
18:30 Light Of My Life
18:45 Giraffe
19:00 Premio Tcm Saria Award
20:00 Dolor Y Gloria / Pain And Glory
20:00 Premio Zabaltegi-Tabakalera Saria Award
20:00 Nematoma
20:15 En La Palma De Tu Mano / In The Palm Of Your Hand
20:15 Rosa Blanca
20:15 Wasp Network
20:30 The Song Of Names
20:30 Gala: Ceremonia De Clausura Y Entrega De Premios 2019
20:30 Algunas Bestias / Some Beasts
20:30 Gazta
20:45 Nan Fang Che Zhan De Ju Hui / The Wild Goose Lake
21:00 Rocks
21:00 Buñuel En El Laberinto De Las Tortugas / Buñuel In The Labyrinth Of The Turtles
21:00 Si Me Borrara El Viento Lo Que Yo Canto
21:15 The Lighthouse
21:30 La Llorona
22:00 Premio Kutxabanknew Directors Saria Award
22:00 Shakti
22:00 Play
22:15 Sombra Verde / Untouched
22:30 Me Llamo Violeta / My Name Is Violeta
22:30 La Madrastra / The Stepmother
22:30 Los Tiburones / The Sharks
22:30 The Song Of Names
22:45 La Llorona
23:00 Wasp Network
23:00 Zombi Child
23:00 Urrezko Maskorra / Concha De Oro / Golden Shell Pa
23:00 Beanpole
23:00 Diecisiete / Seventeen
23:15 Light Of My Life
23:30 Hors Normes / The Specials
24:00 Gisaengchung / Parasite