El Liverpool presenta su equipación para la próxima temporada con Salah como protagonista

Mohamed Salah está cuajando una temporada sobresaliente con el Liverpool, y muchos rumores le sitúan en la órbita del Real Madrid para este verano. Pero el club 'red' ya ha movido ficha: ha presentado su nueva equipación para la próxima temporada y el egipcio aparece como protagonista.
Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 19/04/2018 a las 12:02 horas

