Los 24 temas pop que han dejado huella este 2017

El año va llegando a su final, vuelven las luces de navidad, los abetos a reinar en los salones de los hogares, y cómo no, los recopilatorios de las canciones más destacadas de 2017.

El compositor y escritor, DJ Earworm, no falta a su cita anual y condensa en tan solo cuatro minutos de vídeo las 24 canciones pop más destacadas de 2017.

Entre los elegidos para formar parte de esta canción-recopilatorio encontramos al incombustible Bruno Mars, por partida doble a Ed Sheeran, a recién llegados como Camila Cabello y, cómo no, al tema musical más escuchado del año, ‘Despacito’.

1. Bruno Mars - That's What I Like

2. Camila Cabello Featuring Young Thug - Havana

3. Cardi B - Bodak Yellow (Money Moves)

4. The Chainsmokers & Coldplay - Something Just Like This

5. Charlie Puth - Attention

6. DJ Khaled Featuring Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance The Rapper & Lil Wayne - I'm The One

7. Ed Sheeran - Perfect

8. Ed Sheeran - Shape of You

9. French Montana Featuring Swae Lee - Unforgettable

10. Future - Mask Off

11. Imagine Dragons - Believer

12. Imagine Dragons - Thunder

13. James Arthur - Say You Won't Let Go

14. Kendrick Lamar - Humble.

15. Lil Uzi Vert - XO TOUR Llif3 Logic Featuring Alessia Cara & Khalid - 1-800-273-8255

16. Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee Featuring Justin Bieber - Despacito

17. Migos Featuring Lil Uzi Vert - Bad And Boujee

18. Portugal. The Man - Feel It Still

19. Post Malone Featuring 21 Savage - Rockstar

20. Post Malone Featuring Quavo - Congratulations

21. Sam Hunt - Body Like A Back Road

22. Shawn Mendes - There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back

23. Taylor Swift - Look What You Made Me Do

24. Zedd & Alessia Cara - Stay