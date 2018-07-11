Repasamos los actores nominados a los premios Emmy

Mejor actor de serie de drama

- Kyle Chandler, 'Bloodline'

- Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'

- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

- Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'

- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'

- Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'

Mejor actor de serie de comedia

- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

- Will Forte, 'The Last Man on Earth'

- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'

- Thomas Middleditch, 'Silicon Valley'

- Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama

- Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul'

- Ben Mendelsohn, 'Bloodline'

- Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'

- Kit Harington, 'Game of Thrones'

- Michael Kelly, 'House of Cards'

- Jon Voight, 'Ray Donovan'

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia

- Anthony Anderson

- Aziz Ansari

- Will Forte

- William H. Macy

- Thomas Middleditch

- Jeffrey Tambor

Mejor actor de reparto de serie de miniserie o TV Movie

- Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way'

- Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Sherlock'

- Idris Elba, 'Luther'

- Cuba Gooding Jr.., 'The People v O.J.: American Crime Story'

- Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado'

- Courtnney B. Vance