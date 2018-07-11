Repasamos los actores nominados a los premios Emmy

Mejor actor de serie de drama
- Kyle Chandler, 'Bloodline'
- Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'
- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
- Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'
- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'
- Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'
- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'
- Will Forte, 'The Last Man on Earth'
- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'
- Thomas Middleditch, 'Silicon Valley'
- Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul'
- Ben Mendelsohn, 'Bloodline'
- Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'
- Kit Harington, 'Game of Thrones'
- Michael Kelly, 'House of Cards'
- Jon Voight, 'Ray Donovan'
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de miniserie o TV Movie
- Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way'
- Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Sherlock'
- Idris Elba, 'Luther'
- Cuba Gooding Jr.., 'The People v O.J.: American Crime Story'
- Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado'
- Courtnney B. Vance