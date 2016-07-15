68ª EDICIÓN
Todos los nominados a los premios Emmy
Los actores Lauren Graham y Anthony Anderson fueron los encargados en presentar las nominaciones a los premios más importantes de la televisión. La 68ª edición tendrá lugar el próximo 18 de septiembre y Jimmy Kimmel será el maestro de ceremonias de la gala que tendrá lugar en Los Ángeles.
Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2016
Mejor serie de drama
- 'The Americans'
- 'Better Call Saul'
- 'Downton Abbey'
- 'Game of Thrones'
- 'Homeland'
- 'House of Cards'
- 'Mr. Robot'
Mejor serie de comedia
- 'Black-ish'
- 'Master of None'
- 'Modern Family'
- 'Silicon Valley'
- 'Veep'
- 'Transparent'
- 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
Mejor miniserie
- 'American Crime'
- 'Fargo'
- 'El infiltrado'
- 'American Crime Story'
- 'Roots'
Mejor actriz de serie de drama
- Claire Danes, 'Homeland'
- Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away With Murder'
- Taraji Penda Henson, 'Empire'
- Tatiana Maslany, 'Orphan Black'
- Keri Russell, 'The Americans'
- Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'
Mejor actor de serie de drama
- Kyle Chandler, 'Bloodline'
- Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'
- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'
- Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'
- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'
- Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson
- Aziz Ansari
- Will Forte
- William H. Macy
- Thomas Middleditch
- Jeffrey Tambor
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de miniserie o TV Movie
- Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way'
- Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Sherlock'
- Idris Elba, 'Luther'
- Cuba Gooding Jr.., 'The People v O.J.: American Crime Story'
- Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado'
- Courtnney B. Vance
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de miniserie o TV Movie
- Kirsten Dunst- Felicity Huffman
- Audra McDonald
- Sarah Paulson
- Lily Taylor
- Kerry Washington
Mejor actor de serie de comedia
- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'
- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'
- Will Forte, 'The Last Man on Earth'
- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'
- Thomas Middleditch, 'Silicon Valley'
- Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'
Mejor actriz de serie de comedia
- Ellie Kemper, 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep'
- Laurie Metcalf, 'Getting On'
- Tracee Ellis Ross, 'Blackish'
- Amy Schumer, 'Inside Amy Schumer'
- Lily Tomlin, 'Grace and Frankie'
Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de drama
- Maggie Smith, 'Downton Abbey'
- Lena Headey, 'Game of Thrones'
- Emilia Clarke, 'Game of Thrones'
- Maisie Williams, 'Game of Thrones'
- Maura Tierney, 'The Affair'
- Constance Zimmer, 'UnREAL'
Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama
- Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul'
- Ben Mendelsohn, 'Bloodline'
- Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'
- Kit Harington, 'Game of Thrones'
- Michael Kelly, 'House of Cards'
- Jon Voight, 'Ray Donovan'
Mejor reality show
- 'The Amazing Race'
- 'American Ninja Warrior'
- 'Dancing with the Stars'
- 'Project Runway'
- 'Top Chef'
- 'The Voice'
Mejor TV Movie
- 'A Very Murray Christmas'
- 'All The Way'
- 'Confirmation'
- 'Luther'
- 'Sherlock: The Abominable Bride'
