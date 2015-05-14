NO HAN RENOVADO A SU "VOZ", HARRY SHEARER

El señor Burns, Smithers y Ned Flanders se quedan afónicos

La productora de 'Los Simpson' no ha renovado al actor que ponía la voz a esos personajes, Harry Shearer, ha anunciado a través de Twitter que no han renovado su contrato.
Después de 26 temporadas, el señor Burns, Smithers y Ned Flanders se han quedado "afónicos". La productora de 'Los Simpson' no ha renovado al actor que ponía la voz a esos personajes, Harry Shearer. 

Parece que Shearer y los responsables de la serie no han logrado ponerse de acuerdo en los detalles contractuales. "Ahora tendré la oportunidad de dedicarme a otros proyectos", anunciaba Shearer a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

 

