El señor Burns, Smithers y Ned Flanders se quedan afónicos



Después de 26 temporadas, el señor Burns, Smithers y Ned Flanders se han quedado "afónicos". La productora de 'Los Simpson' no ha renovado al actor que ponía la voz a esos personajes, Harry Shearer.



Parece que Shearer y los responsables de la serie no han logrado ponerse de acuerdo en los detalles contractuales. "Ahora tendré la oportunidad de dedicarme a otros proyectos", anunciaba Shearer a través de su cuenta en Twitter.

