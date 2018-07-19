Champions Total

Champions Total

Ver más especiales

'A POR LA K13V'

'A POR LA K13V'

Indignación en Liverpool con la camiseta del Real Madrid tras el pase a la final: "Arrogancia en su máxima expresión"

Algunos aficionados del Liverpool han considerado las camisetas que mostró el Real Madrid tras el partido donde ponía "A por la K13V" como una falta de respeto. Según Mirror, podría servir como un toque extra de motivación para sus jugadores de cara a la final.

Marcelo, Benzema y Ramos celebran el pase a la final
Marcelo, Benzema y Ramos celebran el pase a la final | reuters

Seguro que te interesa

Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 19/07/2018 a las 03:11 horas

Tags relacionados

Los mas vistos

Más noticias

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.