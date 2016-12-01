Celebrities

LAS MEJORES IMÁGENES DE LO QUE NO PUDIERON VER LAS CÁMARAS

Todo lo que se vivió en el backstage del desfile del Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 a través de Instagram

Los ángeles más sexys del planeta inundaron sus perfiles de Instagram con las imágenes de lo que no pudimos ver durante el desfile más deseado del año: el Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Detrás de las cámaras se ven los preparativos, la emoción, las risas, los nervios, las sesiones de maquillaje y peluquería, la complicidad… ¡No te pierdas todo lo que las modelos más deseadas del mundo hicieron durante su gran noche en París!

Las modelos de Victoria's Secret en el backstage
Las modelos de Victoria's Secret en el backstage | Instagram

we're off!

Una foto publicada por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

trouble

Una foto publicada por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

pre show with @russelljames

Una foto publicada por Kendall (@kendalljenner) el

bonne nuit paris ❤️🌙 @victoriassecret

Una foto publicada por Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) el

can't believe I get to experience all of this with my best friend! ❤️🙏🏼😇 i LOVE you!

Una foto publicada por Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) el

Backstage Babies 💕👅👄💋🌶🏩 #VSFS2016 🎀 2nd show let's go!

Una foto publicada por Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) el

Shine bright like an angel .... today is the DAY ✨💖✨💖✨💖✨ #vsfsparis16 #vsfashionshow 📸 @jeromeduran

Una foto publicada por Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) el

On the way ..... to the #vsfashionshow #runway ✨💓✨💓✨

Una foto publicada por Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) el

ITS SHOW TIME! 🦄🦄🦄🦄🦄

Una foto publicada por Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) el

THATS A WRAP THANK YOU EVERYONE 💖💖💖💖

Una foto publicada por Adriana Lima (@adrianalima) el

Find me on snapchat 👉 iammarthahunt 💋 #VSfashionshow

Una foto publicada por Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) el

Thanks to all that helped produced one of our best shows yet 😇😇😇😇 dec 5th #onlycbs 10/9 c 💥

Una foto publicada por Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) el

SHOW TIME 💋 #VSFashionShow

Una foto publicada por Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) el

#VSfashionShow 2016 are u ready!?💘 W the sexy crew @joansmalls @kendalljenner @lilydonaldson ✨📸 @jeromeduran

Una foto publicada por irinashayk (@irinashayk) el

Having fun getting ready for the second #VSfashionShow 💖🎀

Una foto publicada por irinashayk (@irinashayk) el

Una foto publicada por irinashayk (@irinashayk) el

But first let me take a selfie 📸😉 #paris #VSFashionShow #dreamteam #girls #selfie #goodtimes @victoriassecret

Una foto publicada por Izabel Goulart (@iza_goulart) el

One down & one to go💃🏽#vsfashionshow

Una foto publicada por Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) el

Today's the day!! 🎉 #vsfashionshow @victoriassecret

Una foto publicada por Lily (@lilydonaldson) el

Still so surreal I get to be on the same show as this angel 😇😇❤️ #vsfashionshow

Una foto publicada por Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) el

Una foto publicada por Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) el

So proud of these 2 angels ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #vsfashionshow

Una foto publicada por Sara Sampaio (@sarasampaio) el

@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 01/12/2016

