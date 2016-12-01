LAS MEJORES IMÁGENES DE LO QUE NO PUDIERON VER LAS CÁMARAS
LAS MEJORES IMÁGENES DE LO QUE NO PUDIERON VER LAS CÁMARAS
Todo lo que se vivió en el backstage del desfile del Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 a través de Instagram
Los ángeles más sexys del planeta inundaron sus perfiles de
Instagram con las imágenes de lo que no pudimos ver durante el desfile más
deseado del año: el Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Detrás de las cámaras se
ven los preparativos, la emoción, las risas, los nervios, las sesiones de
maquillaje y peluquería, la complicidad… ¡No te pierdas todo lo que las modelos
más deseadas del mundo hicieron durante su gran noche en París!
Seguro que te interesa
- LAS MEJORES IMÁGENES DEL VICTORIA'S SECRET FASHION SHOW
- Bella Hadid desfiló por primera vez para Victoria's Secret junto a su exnovio The Weeknd y a su hermana Gigi Hadid
- Irina Shayk desfila embarazada en el Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016
- Lady Gaga posa con las hermanas Hadid antes del desfile de Victoria's Secret
Last workout before #vsfs and have to shoutout @kirkmyersfitness & everyone at @dogpound👍Your positive energy got me thru it when I didn't want to push anymore! It's not just about looking good in lingerie but also feeling like the strongest version of myself. So hyped for the show🙌 let's do thisss @victoriassecret
Good Morning Angels❤️️!! Today's the day!!! My 12TH time walking for @victoriassecret !!! Follow me at Snapchat: Voguemagazine as I collaborate with @Voguemagazine to give you an all access peak into this amazing experience! Chegou o grande dia! Meu 12º desfile para a @victoriassecret é hoje! Junto com @voguemagazine Vou mostrar para vocês tudo o que vai acontecer hoje no backstage #VSFashionShow !! Então me sigam no Snapchat: voguemagazine Vai ser incrível! #VictoriasSecret #Vogue #VSFS2016 #BodyByIza
@CelebritiesA3 | Madrid | 01/12/2016