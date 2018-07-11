'Juego de Tronos' y 'Westworld', favoritas para los Critics' Choice Awards

Las series de HBO 'Juego de Tronos' y 'Westworld' parten como favoritas para los Critics' Choice Awards. También lo hace la miniserie de FX 'American Crime Story' sobre el juicio de OJ Simpson y la comedia de Netflix 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'.

Otras porducciones de la plataforma como son 'Stranger Things' y 'The Crown' también cuentan con nominaciones a los premios, que se entregarán en una gala que se celebra el próximo 11 de diciembre en California.

TODAS LAS NOMINACIONES

Mejor serie dramática

'Better Call Saul'

'Game of Thrones'

'Mr. Robot'

'Stranger Things'

'The Crown'

'This is us'

'Westworld'

Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática

Sam Heughan, por 'Outlander'

Rami Malek, por 'Mr. Robot'

Bob Odenkirk, por 'Better Call Saul'

Matthew Rhys, por 'The Americans'

Liev Schreiber, por 'Ray Donovan'

Kevin Spacey, por 'House of Cards'

Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática

Caitriona Balfe, por 'Outlander'

Viola Davis, por 'How to Get Away With Murder'

Tatiana Maslany, por 'Orphan Black'

Keri Russell, por 'The Americans'

Evan Rachel Wood, por 'Westworld'

Robin Wright, por 'House of Cards'

Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática

Peter Dinklage, por 'Game of Thrones'

Kit Harington, por 'Game of Thrones'

John Lithgow, por 'The Crown'

Mandy Patinkin, por 'Homeland'

Christian Slater, por 'Mr. Robot'

Jon Voight, por 'Ray Donovan'

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática

Christine Baranski, por 'The Good Wife'

Emilia Clarke, por 'Game of Thrones'

Lena Headey, por 'Game of Thrones'

Thandie Newton, por 'Westworld'

Maura Tierney, por 'The Affair'

Constance Zimmer, por 'UnReal'

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática

Mahershala Ali, por 'House of Cards'

Lisa Bonet, por 'Ray Donovan'

Ellen Burstyn, por 'House of Cards'

Michael J. Fox, por 'The Good Wife'

Jared Harris, por 'The Crown'

Jeffrey Dean Morgan, por 'The Walking Dead'

Mejor serie de comedia

'Atlanta'

'Black-ish'

'Fleabag'

'Modern Family'

'Silicon Valley'

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

'Veep'

Mejor actriz protagonista en serie de comedia

Ellie Kemper, por 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, por 'Veep'

Kate McKinnon, por 'Saturday Night Live'

Tracee Ellis Ross, por 'Black-ish'

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, por 'Fleabag'

Constance Wu, por 'Fresh Off the Boat'

Mejor actor protagonista en serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson, por 'Black-ish'

Will Forte, por 'El último hombre en la Tierra'

Donald Glover, por 'Atlanta'

Bill Hader, por 'Documentary Now!'

Patrick Stewart, por 'Blunt Talk'

Jeffrey Tambor, por 'Transparent'

Mejor actriz de reparto en serie de comedia

Julie Bowen, por 'Modern Family'

Anna Chlumsky, por 'Veep'

Allison Janney, por 'Mom'

Jane Krakowski, por 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Judith Light, por 'Transparent'

Allison Williams, por 'Girls'

Mejor actor de reparto en serie de comedia

Louie Anderson, por 'Baskets'

Andre Braugher, por 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

Tituss Burgess, por 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Ty Burrell, por 'Modern Family'

Tony Hale, por 'Veep'

T.J. Miller, por 'Silicon Valley'

Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia

Alec Baldwin, por 'Saturday Night Live'

Christine Baranski, por 'The Big Bang Theory'

Larry David, por 'Saturday Night Live'

Lisa Kudrow, por 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

Liam Neeson, por 'Inside Amy Schumer'

Mejor TV Movie o miniserie

'All the Way'

'Confirmation'

'Killing Reagan'

'Roots'

'The Night Manager'

'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Mejor actor protagonista en TV Movie o miniserie

Bryan Cranston, por 'All the Way'

Benedict Cumberbatch, por 'Sherlock'

Cuba Gooding Jr., por 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Tom Hiddleston, por 'The Night Manager'

Tim Matheson, por 'Killing Reagan'

Courtney B. Vance, por 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Mejor actor de reparto en TV Movie o miniserie

Sterling K. Brown, por 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Lane Garrison, por 'Roots'

Frank Langella, por 'All the Way'

Hugh Laurie, por 'The Night Manager'

John Travolta, por 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Forest Whitaker, por 'Roots'

Mejor actriz protagonista en TV Movie o miniserie

Olivia Colman, por 'The Night Manager'

Felicity Huffman, por 'American Crime'

Cynthia Nixon, por 'Killing Reagan'

Sarah Paulson, por 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Lily Taylor, por 'American Crime'

Kerry Washington, por 'Confirmation'

Mejor actriz de reparto en TV Movie o miniserie

Elizabeth Debicki, por 'The Night Manager'

Regina King, por 'American Crime'

Sarah Lancashire, por 'The Dresser'

Melissa Leo, por 'All the Way'

Anna Paquin, por 'Roots'

Emily Watson, por 'The Dresser'