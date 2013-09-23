Todos los premiados en la 65ª edición de los Emmy

DRAMA
Mejor serie dramática
House of Cards
Breaking Bad
Downton Abbey
Game of Thrones
Homeland
Mad Men
Mejor actriz serie dramática
Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel
Connie Britton, Nashville
Claire Danes, Homeland
Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey
Robin Wright, House of Cards
Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men
Kerry Washington, Scandal
Mejor actor serie dramática
Kevin Spacey, House of Cards
Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad
Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom
Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey
Damien Lewis, Homeland
Jon Hamm, Mad Men
Mejor actriz de reparto serie dramática
Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad
Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey
Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones
Morena Baccarin, Homeland
Christine Baranski, The Good Wife
Christina Hendricks, Mad Men
Mejor actor de reparto serie dramática
Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad
Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire
Jonathan Banks, Breaking Bad
Jim Carter, Downton Abbey
Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones
Mandy Patinkin, Homeland
Mejor guión de serie dramática
Breaking Bad, "Dead Fright", George Mastras
Breaking Bad, "Say My Name", Thomas Schnauz
Downton Abbey, "Episode 4", Julian Fellowes
Game of Thrones, "The Rains of Castamere", Benioff & Weiss
Homeland, "Q&A", Henry Bromell
Mejor dirección de serie dramática
Boardwalk Empire, "Margate Sands", Tim Van Patten
Breaking Bad, "Gliding Over All", Michelle MacLaren
Downton Abbey, "Episode 4", Jeremy Webb
Homeland, "Q&A", Leslie Linka Glatter
House of Cards, "Episode 1", David Fincher
COMEDIA
Mejor serie cómica
30 Rock
The Big Bang Theory
Girls
Louie
Modern Family
Veep
Mejor actriz serie cómica
Lena Dunham, Girls
Laura Dern, Enlightened
Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie
Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation
Tina Fey, 30 Rock
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Mejor actor serie cómica
Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory
Jason Bateman, Arrested Development
Don Cheadle, House of Lies
Louis C.K., Louie
Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock
Matt LeBlanc, Episodes
Mejor actriz de reparto serie cómica
Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory
Jane Lynch, Glee
Julie Bowen, Modern Family
Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock
Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie
Anna Chlumsky, Veep
Mejor actor de reparto serie cómica
Adam Driver, Girls
Ed O'Neill, Modern Family
Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family
Ty Burell, Modern Family
Max Greenfield, New Girl
Tony Hale, Veep
Mejor guión serie cómica
30 Rock, "Hogcock!", Jack Burditt y Robert Carlock
30 Rock, "Last Lunch", Tina Fey y Tracey Wingfield
Episodes, "Episode 209", David Crane y Jeffrey Klarik
Louie, "Daddy's Girlfriend (Part 1)", Louis C.K. y Pamela Adlon
The Office, "Finale", Greg Daniels
Mejor dirección serie cómica
30 Rock, "Hogcock! / Last Lunch", Beth McCarthy-Miller
Girls, "On All Fours", Lena Dunham
Glee, "Diva", Paris Barclay
Louie, "New Year's Eve", Louis C.K.
Modern Family, "Arrested", Gail Mancuso
MINISERIE
Mejor miniserie o TV Movie
American Horror Story: Asylum
Behind the Candelabra
The Bible
Phil Spector
Political Animals
Top of the Lake
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o TV Movie
Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum
Laura Linney, The Big C
Helen Mirren, Phil Spector
Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals
Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake
Mejor actor en una miniserie o TV Movie
Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra
Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra
Toby Jones, The Girl
Benedict Cumberbatch, Parade’s End
Al Pacino, Phil Spector
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o TV Movie
Ellen Burstyn, Political Animals
Charlotte Rampling, Restless
Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story
Alfre Woodward, Steel Magnolias
Imelda Staunton, The Girl
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o TV Movie
James Cromwell, American Horror Story
Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story
Scott Bakula, Behind the Candelabra
John Benjamin Hickey, The Big C
Peter Mullan, Top of the Lake
65ª EDICIÓN | PREMIOS EMMY
65ª EDICIÓN | PREMIOS EMMY
Todos los premiados en la 65ª edición de los Emmy
La academia de la televisión estadounidense ha entregado sus premios anuales, los más importantes de la industria televisiva. Repasamos los ganadores en cada categoría de estos Emmy 2013.
DRAMA
Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 12/07/2018 a las 00:06 horas