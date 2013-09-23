Todos los premiados en la 65ª edición de los Emmy

DRAMA

Mejor serie dramática

House of Cards

Breaking Bad

Downton Abbey

Game of Thrones

Homeland

Mad Men



Mejor actriz serie dramática

Vera Farmiga, Bates Motel

Connie Britton, Nashville

Claire Danes, Homeland

Michelle Dockery, Downton Abbey

Robin Wright, House of Cards

Elisabeth Moss, Mad Men

Kerry Washington, Scandal



Mejor actor serie dramática

Kevin Spacey, House of Cards

Bryan Cranston, Breaking Bad

Jeff Daniels, The Newsroom

Hugh Bonneville, Downton Abbey

Damien Lewis, Homeland

Jon Hamm, Mad Men



Mejor actriz de reparto serie dramática

Anna Gunn, Breaking Bad

Maggie Smith, Downton Abbey

Emilia Clarke, Game of Thrones

Morena Baccarin, Homeland

Christine Baranski, The Good Wife

Christina Hendricks, Mad Men



Mejor actor de reparto serie dramática

Aaron Paul, Breaking Bad

Bobby Cannavale, Boardwalk Empire

Jonathan Banks, Breaking Bad

Jim Carter, Downton Abbey

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

Mandy Patinkin, Homeland



Mejor guión de serie dramática

Breaking Bad, "Dead Fright", George Mastras

Breaking Bad, "Say My Name", Thomas Schnauz

Downton Abbey, "Episode 4", Julian Fellowes

Game of Thrones, "The Rains of Castamere", Benioff & Weiss

Homeland, "Q&A", Henry Bromell



Mejor dirección de serie dramática

Boardwalk Empire, "Margate Sands", Tim Van Patten

Breaking Bad, "Gliding Over All", Michelle MacLaren

Downton Abbey, "Episode 4", Jeremy Webb

Homeland, "Q&A", Leslie Linka Glatter

House of Cards, "Episode 1", David Fincher



COMEDIA

Mejor serie cómica

30 Rock

The Big Bang Theory

Girls

Louie

Modern Family

Veep



Mejor actriz serie cómica

Lena Dunham, Girls

Laura Dern, Enlightened

Edie Falco, Nurse Jackie

Amy Poehler, Parks and Recreation

Tina Fey, 30 Rock

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep



Mejor actor serie cómica

Jim Parsons, The Big Bang Theory

Jason Bateman, Arrested Development

Don Cheadle, House of Lies

Louis C.K., Louie

Alec Baldwin, 30 Rock

Matt LeBlanc, Episodes



Mejor actriz de reparto serie cómica

Mayim Bialik, The Big Bang Theory

Jane Lynch, Glee

Julie Bowen, Modern Family

Jane Krakowski, 30 Rock

Merritt Wever, Nurse Jackie

Anna Chlumsky, Veep



Mejor actor de reparto serie cómica

Adam Driver, Girls

Ed O'Neill, Modern Family

Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Modern Family

Ty Burell, Modern Family

Max Greenfield, New Girl

Tony Hale, Veep



Mejor guión serie cómica

30 Rock, "Hogcock!", Jack Burditt y Robert Carlock

30 Rock, "Last Lunch", Tina Fey y Tracey Wingfield

Episodes, "Episode 209", David Crane y Jeffrey Klarik

Louie, "Daddy's Girlfriend (Part 1)", Louis C.K. y Pamela Adlon

The Office, "Finale", Greg Daniels



Mejor dirección serie cómica

30 Rock, "Hogcock! / Last Lunch", Beth McCarthy-Miller

Girls, "On All Fours", Lena Dunham

Glee, "Diva", Paris Barclay

Louie, "New Year's Eve", Louis C.K.

Modern Family, "Arrested", Gail Mancuso



MINISERIE

Mejor miniserie o TV Movie

American Horror Story: Asylum

Behind the Candelabra

The Bible

Phil Spector

Political Animals

Top of the Lake



Mejor actriz en una miniserie o TV Movie

Jessica Lange, American Horror Story: Asylum

Laura Linney, The Big C

Helen Mirren, Phil Spector

Sigourney Weaver, Political Animals

Elisabeth Moss, Top of the Lake



Mejor actor en una miniserie o TV Movie

Michael Douglas, Behind the Candelabra

Matt Damon, Behind the Candelabra

Toby Jones, The Girl

Benedict Cumberbatch, Parade’s End

Al Pacino, Phil Spector



Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o TV Movie

Ellen Burstyn, Political Animals

Charlotte Rampling, Restless

Sarah Paulson, American Horror Story

Alfre Woodward, Steel Magnolias

Imelda Staunton, The Girl



Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o TV Movie

James Cromwell, American Horror Story

Zachary Quinto, American Horror Story

Scott Bakula, Behind the Candelabra

John Benjamin Hickey, The Big C

Peter Mullan, Top of the Lake