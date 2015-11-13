¿Lo conocías?
Michael Ealy, el androide de 'Almost human' que levanta pasiones
El actor estadounidense que da vida a Dorian en 'Almost human' es el último de los modelos “defectuosos” de androides diseñados para combatir. ¿Te parecía atractivo? La belleza de Michael Ealy con su tez morena y sus ojos claros ha encandilado a miles de seguidores. Y tú, ¿lo conocías? Te mostramos algunas imágenes para que lo veas con tus propios ojos.
Kennex y Dorian, al frente de un robo con rehenes
With Mother’s Day coming up, I’m sending love to all the mothers out there - and giving my National Foster Care Month support to @allianceofmoms who support and empower teen moms in foster care. I've seen first hand, the difference this organization makes in the lives of these young people! You can raise funds and help these young moms as well by buying your #motherlover tee from omaze.com/motherlover or through the link in my bio today. #Ealylovesthemothers #happymothersday #DearMama
Today is #worldpancreaticcancerday I'm wearing purple today & standing in solidarity with @LFPancreaticCan to fight #pancreaticcancer. We are officially #inittogether to create more #PancreaticCancerAwareness and #findacure to end this disease. #pancreaticcancerawarenessmonth #lustgartenfoundation #iamtheworstselfietaker #wpcd
