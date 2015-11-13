Almost Human

Michael Ealy, el androide de 'Almost human' que levanta pasiones

El actor estadounidense que da vida a Dorian en 'Almost human' es el último de los modelos “defectuosos” de androides diseñados para combatir. ¿Te parecía atractivo? La belleza de Michael Ealy con su tez morena y sus ojos claros ha encandilado a miles de seguidores. Y tú, ¿lo conocías? Te mostramos algunas imágenes para que lo veas con tus propios ojos.
