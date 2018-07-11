75ª EDICIÓN | GLOBOS DE ORO

GLOBOS DE ORO 2018: Todos los nominados en las categorías de televisión

Los premios que entrega anualmente la Asociación de la Prensa Extranjera de Hollywood celebran en 2018 su 75ª edición. Seth Meyers será el encargado de presentar la gala que se celebra el próximo 7 de enero. Alfred Woodard, Garrett Hedlund, Kristen Bell y Sharon Stone eran los encargados de anunciar los nominados tanto en las categorías de cine como en las de televisión. Repasamos las series y actores nominados a los Globos de Oro.
Estatuillas de los Globos de Oro
Mejor serie

- 'The Crown'

- 'Juego de Tronos'

- 'The Handmaid's Tale'

- 'Stranger Things'

- 'This is Us'

Mejor actor de drama

- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')

- Steling K brown ('This is Us')

- Freddie Highmore ('The Good Doctor')

- Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

- Liev Schreiber ('Ray Donovan')

Mejor actriz de drama

- Caitriona Balfe ('Outlander')

- Claire Foy ('The Crown')

- Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Deuce')

- Katherine Langford ('13 reasons why')

- Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Mejor comedia

- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'

- 'Master of None'

- 'Will & Grace'

- 'Black-ish'

- 'SMILF'

Mejor actor de comedia

- Anthony Anderson

- Aziz Ansari

- Kevin Bacon

- William H Macy

- Eric McCormack

Mejor actriz de comedia

- Pamela Adlon ('Better Things')

- Alison Brie ('Glow')

- Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')

- Issa Rae ('Insecure')

- Frankie Shaw ('SMILF')

Mejor miniserie

- 'Big Little Lies'

- 'Feud'

- 'Fargo'

- 'The Sinner'

- 'Top of The Lake'

Mejor actor de miniserie

- Robert De Niro ('Wizard of lies')

- Jude Law ('The Young Pope')

- Kyle MacLachlan ('Twin Peaks')

- Ewan McGregor ('Fargo')

- Geoffrey Rush ('Genius')

Mejor actriz de miniserie

- Jessica Biel ('The Sinner')

- Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies')

- Jessica Lange ('Feud')

- Susan Sarandon ('Feud')

- Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies')

Mejor actor de reparto

- David Harbour ('Stranger Things')

- Alfred Molina ('Feud')

- Christian Slater ('Mr. Robot')

- Alexander Skarsgård ('Big Little Lies')

- David Thewlis ('Fargo')

Mejor actriz de reparto

- Laura Dern ('Big Little Lies')

- Ann Dowd ('The Handmaid's Tale')

- Chrissy Metz ('This is us')

- Michelle Pfieffer ('Wizard of lies')

- Shailene Woodley ('Big Little Lies')

