GLOBOS DE ORO 2018: Todos los nominados en las categorías de televisión

Mejor serie
- 'The Crown'
- 'Juego de Tronos'
- 'The Handmaid's Tale'
- 'Stranger Things'
- 'This is Us'
Mejor actor de drama
- Jason Bateman ('Ozark')
- Steling K brown ('This is Us')
- Freddie Highmore ('The Good Doctor')
- Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')
- Liev Schreiber ('Ray Donovan')
Mejor actriz de drama
- Caitriona Balfe ('Outlander')
- Claire Foy ('The Crown')
- Maggie Gyllenhaal ('The Deuce')
- Katherine Langford ('13 reasons why')
- Elisabeth Moss ('The Handmaid's Tale')
Mejor comedia
- 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel'
- 'Master of None'
- 'Will & Grace'
- 'Black-ish'
- 'SMILF'
Mejor actor de comedia
- Anthony Anderson
- Aziz Ansari
- Kevin Bacon
- William H Macy
- Eric McCormack
Mejor actriz de comedia
- Pamela Adlon ('Better Things')
- Alison Brie ('Glow')
- Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
- Issa Rae ('Insecure')
- Frankie Shaw ('SMILF')
Mejor miniserie
- 'Big Little Lies'
- 'Feud'
- 'Fargo'
- 'The Sinner'
- 'Top of The Lake'
Mejor actor de miniserie
- Robert De Niro ('Wizard of lies')
- Jude Law ('The Young Pope')
- Kyle MacLachlan ('Twin Peaks')
- Ewan McGregor ('Fargo')
- Geoffrey Rush ('Genius')
Mejor actriz de miniserie
- Jessica Biel ('The Sinner')
- Nicole Kidman ('Big Little Lies')
- Jessica Lange ('Feud')
- Susan Sarandon ('Feud')
- Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies')
Mejor actor de reparto
- David Harbour ('Stranger Things')
- Alfred Molina ('Feud')
- Christian Slater ('Mr. Robot')
- Alexander Skarsgård ('Big Little Lies')
- David Thewlis ('Fargo')
Mejor actriz de reparto
- Laura Dern ('Big Little Lies')
- Ann Dowd ('The Handmaid's Tale')
- Chrissy Metz ('This is us')
- Michelle Pfieffer ('Wizard of lies')
- Shailene Woodley ('Big Little Lies')