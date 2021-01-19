La lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2021 en las categorías de televisión

Más información La lista completa de nominados a los Premios Goya 2021

MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Good Fight

Territorio Lovecraft

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Perry Mason

This Is Us

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:

Jason Bateman - Ozark

Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us

Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft

Josh O'Connor - The Crown

Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason

MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA:

Christine Baranski - The Good Fight

Olivia Colman - The Crown

Emma Corrin - The Crown

Claire Danes - Homeland

Laura Linney - Ozark

Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul

Justin Hartley - This Is Us

John Lithgow - Perry Mason

Tobias Menzies - The Crown

Tom Pelphrey - Ozark

Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:

Gillian Anderson - The Crown

Cynthia Erivo - El visitante

Julia Garner - Ozark

Janet McTeer - Ozark

Wunmi Mosaku - Territorio Lovecraft

Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul

MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:

Better Things

The Flight Attendant

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Mom

PEN15

Ramy

Schitt's Creek

Ted Lasso

MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA:

Hank Azaria - Brockmire

Matt Berry - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Nicholas Hoult - The Great

Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek

Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Ramy Youssef - Ramy

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA:

Pamela Adlon - Better Things

Christina Applegate - Muertos para mí

Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant

Natasia Demetriou - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek

Issa Rae - Insecure

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:

William Fichtner - Mom

Harvey Guillén - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek

Alex Newell - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey

Mark Proksch - Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Andrew Rannells - Black Monday

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:

Lecy Goranson - Los Conner

Rita Moreno - Día a día

Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek

Ashley Park - Emily en París

Jaime Pressly - Mom

Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

MEJOR MINISERIE:

Gambito de dama

La conjura contra América

Mrs. America

Normal People

Podría destruirte

Small Axe

The Undoing

Unorthodox

MEJOR TELEFILME:

La estafa

Between the World and Me

The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel

Hamilton

El amor de Sylvie

What the Constitution Means to Me

MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

John Boyega - Small Axe

Hugh Grant - The Undoing

Paul Mescal - Normal People

Chris Rock - Fargo

Mark Ruffalo - La innegable verdad

Morgan Spector - La conjura contra América

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America

Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte

Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People

Shira Haas - Unorthodox

Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama

Tessa Thompson - El amor de Sylvie

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

Daveed Diggs - El pájaro carpintero

Joshua Caleb Johnson - El pájaro carpintero

Dylan McDermott - Hollywood

Donald Sutherland - The Undoing

Glynn Turman - Fargo

John Turturro - La conjura contra América

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:

Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America

Betsy Brandt - Soulmates

Marielle Heller - Gambito de dama

Margo Martindale - Mrs. America

Winona Ryder - La conjura contra América

Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America

MEJOR TALK SHOW:

Desus & Mero

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Red Table Talk

MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA:

Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

Marc Maron: End Times Fun

Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

MEJOR COMEDIA EN CORTO:

The Andy Cohen Diaries

Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler

Mapleworth Murders

Nikki Fre$h

Reno 911!

Tooning Out the News