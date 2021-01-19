'Ozark' y 'The Crown' lideran el ránking
La lista completa de nominados a los Critics Choice Awards 2021 en las categorías de televisión
Ya conocemos a todos los nominados de los Critics Choice Awards en la 26ª edición de los premios de la crítica estadounidense. 'The Crown' y 'Ozark' parten como favoritas con seis nominaciones cada una. La gala se celebrará el 7 de marzo, conjuntamente con los premios de cine, cuyos nominados se conocerán el próximo 7 de febrero. Esta es la lista completa de nominados en las categorías de televisión.
MEJOR SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Good Fight
Territorio Lovecraft
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Perry Mason
This Is Us
MEJOR ACTOR DRAMÁTICO:
Jason Bateman - Ozark
Sterling K. Brown - This Is Us
Jonathan Majors - Territorio Lovecraft
Josh O'Connor - The Crown
Bob Odenkirk - Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys - Perry Mason
MEJOR ACTRIZ DRAMÁTICA:
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Olivia Colman - The Crown
Emma Corrin - The Crown
Claire Danes - Homeland
Laura Linney - Ozark
Jurnee Smollett - Territorio Lovecraft
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
Jonathan Banks - Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley - This Is Us
John Lithgow - Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies - The Crown
Tom Pelphrey - Ozark
Michael K. Williams - Territorio Lovecraft
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE SERIE DRAMÁTICA:
Gillian Anderson - The Crown
Cynthia Erivo - El visitante
Julia Garner - Ozark
Janet McTeer - Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku - Territorio Lovecraft
Rhea Seehorn - Better Call Saul
MEJOR SERIE DE COMEDIA:
Better Things
The Flight Attendant
Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Mom
PEN15
Ramy
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso
MEJOR ACTOR DE COMEDIA:
Hank Azaria - Brockmire
Matt Berry - Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Eugene Levy - Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Ramy Youssef - Ramy
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE COMEDIA:
Pamela Adlon - Better Things
Christina Applegate - Muertos para mí
Kaley Cuoco - The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou - Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Catherine O'Hara - Schitt's Creek
Issa Rae - Insecure
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:
William Fichtner - Mom
Harvey Guillén - Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Daniel Levy - Schitt's Creek
Alex Newell - La extraordinaria playlist de Zoey
Mark Proksch - Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Andrew Rannells - Black Monday
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE COMEDIA:
Lecy Goranson - Los Conner
Rita Moreno - Día a día
Annie Murphy - Schitt's Creek
Ashley Park - Emily en París
Jaime Pressly - Mom
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
MEJOR MINISERIE:
Gambito de dama
La conjura contra América
Mrs. America
Normal People
Podría destruirte
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
MEJOR TELEFILME:
La estafa
Between the World and Me
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Hamilton
El amor de Sylvie
What the Constitution Means to Me
MEJOR ACTOR DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
John Boyega - Small Axe
Hugh Grant - The Undoing
Paul Mescal - Normal People
Chris Rock - Fargo
Mark Ruffalo - La innegable verdad
Morgan Spector - La conjura contra América
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
Cate Blanchett - Mrs. America
Michaela Coel - Podría destruirte
Daisy Edgar-Jones - Normal People
Shira Haas - Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy - Gambito de dama
Tessa Thompson - El amor de Sylvie
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
Daveed Diggs - El pájaro carpintero
Joshua Caleb Johnson - El pájaro carpintero
Dylan McDermott - Hollywood
Donald Sutherland - The Undoing
Glynn Turman - Fargo
John Turturro - La conjura contra América
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO DE MINISERIE O TELEFILME:
Uzo Aduba - Mrs. America
Betsy Brandt - Soulmates
Marielle Heller - Gambito de dama
Margo Martindale - Mrs. America
Winona Ryder - La conjura contra América
Tracey Ullman - Mrs. America
MEJOR TALK SHOW:
Desus & Mero
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Red Table Talk
MEJOR ESPECIAL DE COMEDIA:
Fortune Feimster: Sweet & Salty
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
Marc Maron: End Times Fun
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
MEJOR COMEDIA EN CORTO:
The Andy Cohen Diaries
Better Call Saul: Ethics Training with Kim Wexler
Mapleworth Murders
Nikki Fre$h
Reno 911!
Tooning Out the News
