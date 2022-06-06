TRIUNFA 'EUPHORIA'
MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Consulta la lista completa de ganadores
Este domingo se han celebrado los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 donde se ha premiado lo más destacado dentro del mundo del cine y la televisión donde 'Euphoria' ha sido la gran triunfadora.
Los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 se han celebrado este domingo en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, donde Vanessa Hudgens fue la presentadora de la gala.
A continuación puedes ver la lista completa de ganadores donde 'Euphoria' es la gran triunfadora con cuatro galardones:
MEJOR PELÍCULA
'Spider-Man: Sin regreso a casa'
MEJOR SERIE
'Euphoria'
MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL CINE
Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: Sin regreso a casa'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE
Zendaya 'Euphoria'
MEJOR SUPERHÉROE
Scarlett Johansson 'Viuda Negra'
MEJOR VILLANO
Daniel Radcliffe 'La ciudad perdida'
MEJOR BESO
Poopies & the snake 'Jackass Forever'
MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE COMEDIA
Ryan Reynolds 'Free Guy'
MEJOR NUEVA ESTRELLA
Sophia Di Martino 'Loki'
MEJOR PELEA
Cassie vs. Maddy 'Euphoria'
ACTUACIÓN MÁS TERRORÍFICA
Jenna Ortega 'Scream'
MEJOR EQUIPO
'Loki' Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson
HERE FOR THE HOOKUP
'Euphoria'
MEJOR CANCIÓN
'On My Way' Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me'
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL
'Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)'
MEJO MOMENTO MUSICAL
'Dance With Me' ('Heartstopper')
