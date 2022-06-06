MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022: Consulta la lista completa de ganadores

Los MTV Movie and TV Awards 2022 se han celebrado este domingo en The Barker Hangar en Santa Mónica, California, donde Vanessa Hudgens fue la presentadora de la gala.

A continuación puedes ver la lista completa de ganadores donde 'Euphoria' es la gran triunfadora con cuatro galardones:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'Spider-Man: Sin regreso a casa'

MEJOR SERIE

'Euphoria'

MEJOR ACTUACIÓN EN EL CINE

Tom Holland 'Spider-Man: Sin regreso a casa'

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE SERIE

Zendaya 'Euphoria'

MEJOR SUPERHÉROE

Scarlett Johansson 'Viuda Negra'

MEJOR VILLANO

Daniel Radcliffe 'La ciudad perdida'

MEJOR BESO

Poopies & the snake 'Jackass Forever'

MEJOR INTERPRETACIÓN DE COMEDIA

Ryan Reynolds 'Free Guy'

MEJOR NUEVA ESTRELLA

Sophia Di Martino 'Loki'

MEJOR PELEA

Cassie vs. Maddy 'Euphoria'

ACTUACIÓN MÁS TERRORÍFICA

Jenna Ortega 'Scream'

MEJOR EQUIPO

'Loki' Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

'Euphoria'

MEJOR CANCIÓN

'On My Way' Jennifer Lopez 'Marry Me'

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL MUSICAL

'Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)'

MEJO MOMENTO MUSICAL

'Dance With Me' ('Heartstopper')