Todos los nominados a los premios Emmy

Lista completa de nominados a los Premios Emmy 2016

Mejor serie de drama

- 'The Americans'

- 'Better Call Saul'

- 'Downton Abbey'

- 'Game of Thrones'

- 'Homeland'

- 'House of Cards'

- 'Mr. Robot'



Mejor serie de comedia

- 'Black-ish'

- 'Master of None'

- 'Modern Family'

- 'Silicon Valley'

- 'Veep'

- 'Transparent'

- 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'



Mejor miniserie

- 'American Crime'

- 'Fargo'

- 'El infiltrado'

- 'American Crime Story'

- 'Roots'



Mejor actriz de serie de drama

- Claire Danes, 'Homeland'

- Viola Davis, 'How to Get Away With Murder'

- Taraji Penda Henson, 'Empire'

- Tatiana Maslany, 'Orphan Black'

- Keri Russell, 'The Americans'

- Robin Wright, 'House of Cards'



Mejor actor de serie de drama

- Kyle Chandler, 'Bloodline'

- Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'

- Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

- Matthew Rhys, 'The Americans'

- Liev Schreiber, 'Ray Donovan'

- Kevin Spacey, 'House of Cards'



Mejor actor de reparto de serie de comedia

- Anthony Anderson

- Aziz Ansari

- Will Forte

- William H. Macy

- Thomas Middleditch

- Jeffrey Tambor



Mejor actor de reparto de serie de miniserie o TV Movie

- Bryan Cranston, 'All the Way'

- Benedict Cumberbatch, 'Sherlock'

- Idris Elba, 'Luther'

- Cuba Gooding Jr.., 'The People v O.J.: American Crime Story'

- Tom Hiddleston, 'El infiltrado'

- Courtnney B. Vance



Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de miniserie o TV Movie

- Kirsten Dunst- Felicity Huffman

- Audra McDonald

- Sarah Paulson

- Lily Taylor

- Kerry Washington



Mejor actor de serie de comedia

- Anthony Anderson, 'Black-ish'

- Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

- Will Forte, 'The Last Man on Earth'

- William H. Macy, 'Shameless'

- Thomas Middleditch, 'Silicon Valley'

- Jeffrey Tambor, 'Transparent'



Mejor actriz de serie de comedia

- Ellie Kemper, 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

- Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep'

- Laurie Metcalf, 'Getting On'

- Tracee Ellis Ross, 'Blackish'

- Amy Schumer, 'Inside Amy Schumer'

- Lily Tomlin, 'Grace and Frankie'



Mejor actriz de reparto de serie de drama

- Maggie Smith, 'Downton Abbey'

- Lena Headey, 'Game of Thrones'

- Emilia Clarke, 'Game of Thrones'

- Maisie Williams, 'Game of Thrones'

- Maura Tierney, 'The Affair'

- Constance Zimmer, 'UnREAL'



Mejor actor de reparto de serie de drama

- Jonathan Banks, 'Better Call Saul'

- Ben Mendelsohn, 'Bloodline'

- Peter Dinklage, 'Game of Thrones'

- Kit Harington, 'Game of Thrones'

- Michael Kelly, 'House of Cards'

- Jon Voight, 'Ray Donovan'



Mejor reality show

- 'The Amazing Race'

- 'American Ninja Warrior'

- 'Dancing with the Stars'

- 'Project Runway'

- 'Top Chef'

- 'The Voice'



Mejor TV Movie

- 'A Very Murray Christmas'

- 'All The Way'

- 'Confirmation'

- 'Luther'

- 'Sherlock: The Abominable Bride'