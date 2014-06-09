AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 7 y 8 DE JUNIO

La final de Roland Garros, récord de audiencia para Discovery Max

>> La cadena de TDT registra su máximo con 6,8% de audiencia, convirtiéndose en el canal temático más visto del domingo
>> La victoria de Rafa Nadal (15,8%) y el post del partido (21,8%) con más de 2,6 millones de espectadores, se convirtierton, con diferencia, en las emisiones más vistas del  fin de semana
>> Neox consigue un gran dato de audiencia en el fin de semana: el sábado alcanzó un 2,7% y el domingo, un 2,4% de cuota

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL FIN DE SEMANA

SÁBADO
Neox: Con el culo al aire 519.000 (4,7%)
Nova: Bicomanía 282.000 (2,2%)

FDF: CSI 649.000 (6%)
Boing: El asombroso mundo de Gumball 380.000 (10%)
Divinity: Callejeros Viajeros 439.000 (2,9%)
Energy: Resurrection 246.000 (1,7%)

Clan TV: El pequeño reino de Ben y Holly 563.000 (4,5%)
Teledeporte: Baloncesto: Liga ACB  379.000 (3,0%)
24H: 24H Noticias 119.000 (3,0%)

Disney Channel: Cine - Querido diario tonto 359.000 (2,9%)
13TV: Cine - Sábado de Cine 272.000 (2,7%)
Discovery Max: Tenis: Roland Garros334.000 (2,7%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Phenomenon 508.000 (3,4%)

DOMINGO
Neox: Los Simpson 628.000 (3,6%)
Nova: Bones 291.000 (2,6%)

FDF: Aida / Luisma actually 559.000 (3,7%)
Boing: Tom y Jerry 289.000 (2,1%)
Divinity: Ciclo Federico Moccia 258.000 (1,4%)
Energy: Frank de la Jungla 257.000 (1,9%)

Clan TV: Bob Esponja 333.000 (2,4%)
Teledeporte: Futbol: Champions League Resumen 126.000 (1,3%)
24H: Telediario fin de semana 134.000 (0,9%)

Disney Channel: Disney Faries 362.000 (2,6%)
13TV: La Marimonera 373.000 (2,2%)
Discovery Max: Post tenis Roland Garros 2.649.000 (21,8%)
Paramount Channel: Especial Día D 292.000 (1,9%)

Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 11/07/2018 a las 22:51 horas

