El guionista de 'Juego de Tronos' revela los capítulos que tienes que volver a ver antes de la última temporada

Llevas años esperando que vuelva 'Juego de Tronos', y ahora que por fin se acerca el ansiado momento te has dado cuenta de que no te da tiempo a revisionar la serie de HBO antes de su temporada final. ¿Te representa? No temas porque tenemos una solución.
El guionista y productor ejecutivo Bryan Cogman ha revelado a EW cuáles son, para él, los 21 capítulos imprescindibles que revisionar. A continuación te dejamos la lista.
- 1x01 / 1x02: Winter is coming + The Kingsroad
- 1x09: Baelor
- 2x03: What is dead may never die
- 2x06: The old golds and the new
- 2x09: Blackwater
- 3x03: Walk of punishment
- 3x04: And now his watch is ended
- 3x05: Kissed by fire
- 3x09: The Rains of Castamere
- 4x06: The laws of gods and men
- 4x08: The mountain and the viper
- 4x10: The Children
- 5x08: Hardhome
- 6x05: The Door
- 6x09: Battle of the Bastards
- 6x10: The winds of winter
- 7x03: The Queen's Justice
- 7x04: The spoilers of war
- 7x07: The dragon and the wolf
¿Te parecen importantes? Buena suerte y hasta el 14 de abril.
· · ·
Seguro que te interesa
'Juego de Tronos': La verdadera historia detrás del Rey de la Noche que te hará entender su venganza