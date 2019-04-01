El guionista de 'Juego de Tronos' revela los capítulos que tienes que volver a ver antes de la última temporada

Llevas años esperando que vuelva 'Juego de Tronos', y ahora que por fin se acerca el ansiado momento te has dado cuenta de que no te da tiempo a revisionar la serie de HBO antes de su temporada final. ¿Te representa? No temas porque tenemos una solución.

El guionista y productor ejecutivo Bryan Cogman ha revelado a EW cuáles son, para él, los 21 capítulos imprescindibles que revisionar. A continuación te dejamos la lista.

- 1x01 / 1x02: Winter is coming + The Kingsroad

- 1x09: Baelor

- 2x03: What is dead may never die

- 2x06: The old golds and the new

- 2x09: Blackwater

- 3x03: Walk of punishment

- 3x04: And now his watch is ended

- 3x05: Kissed by fire

- 3x09: The Rains of Castamere

- 4x06: The laws of gods and men

- 4x08: The mountain and the viper

- 4x10: The Children

- 5x08: Hardhome

- 6x05: The Door

- 6x09: Battle of the Bastards

- 6x10: The winds of winter

- 7x03: The Queen's Justice

- 7x04: The spoilers of war

- 7x07: The dragon and the wolf

¿Te parecen importantes? Buena suerte y hasta el 14 de abril.

