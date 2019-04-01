CORRE, QUE ESTÁS A TIEMPO

El guionista de 'Juego de Tronos' revela los capítulos que tienes que volver a ver antes de la última temporada

El final de 'Juego de Tronos' is coming y todos los detalles que han ido saliendo indican que su última temporada conectará con muchos momentos pasados. Si no te da la vida para revisionar la serie (ya irías un poco tarde), no te preocupes que te lanzamos un salvavidas. Dale al play.

Llevas años esperando que vuelva 'Juego de Tronos', y ahora que por fin se acerca el ansiado momento te has dado cuenta de que no te da tiempo a revisionar la serie de HBO antes de su temporada final. ¿Te representa? No temas porque tenemos una solución.

El guionista y productor ejecutivo Bryan Cogman ha revelado a EW cuáles son, para él, los 21 capítulos imprescindibles que revisionar. A continuación te dejamos la lista.

- 1x01 / 1x02: Winter is coming + The Kingsroad

- 1x09: Baelor

- 2x03: What is dead may never die

- 2x06: The old golds and the new

- 2x09: Blackwater

- 3x03: Walk of punishment

- 3x04: And now his watch is ended

- 3x05: Kissed by fire

- 3x09: The Rains of Castamere

- 4x06: The laws of gods and men

- 4x08: The mountain and the viper

- 4x10: The Children

- 5x08: Hardhome

- 6x05: The Door

- 6x09: Battle of the Bastards

- 6x10: The winds of winter

- 7x03: The Queen's Justice

- 7x04: The spoilers of war

- 7x07: The dragon and the wolf

¿Te parecen importantes? Buena suerte y hasta el 14 de abril.

Objetivo TV | Madrid | 01/04/2019

