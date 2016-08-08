'American Crime Story', mejor serie del año según los críticos estadounidenses

Este año los Premios TCA, los premios que otorga la Asociación de Críticos de Televisión Estadounidenses, han valorado a la serie 'American Crime: People v. O.J.Simpson' como la mejor ficción del año. Así, la serie de Ryan Murphy ha cosechado tres galardones: Mejor intepretación dramática (Sarah Paulson), Mejor miniserie y Mejor serie del año. Tanto ha sido el reconocimiento, que Netflix ha anunciado ya que incluirá la serie en su catálogo a partir de 2017.

Los premios, que fueron anunciados en un evento presentado por Jaime Camil en Beverly Hills, han destacado la validez de 'Mr.Robot', que partía como gran favorita pero ha tenido que conformarse con el premios de Mejor nueva serie reciente. Por otro lado, 'The Americans' ha recibido el premio de Mejor drama del año y 'Black-ish' se ha afianzado como Mejor comedia.

Os dejamos la lista completa de ganadoras de los TCA Awards de este año.

Serie del Año

'The Americans'

'Fargo'

'Juego de tronos'

'Making a Murderer'

'Mr. Robot'

'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

'UnREAL'

Mejor Telefilm, Miniserie o Especial

'All The Way'

'Fargo'

'The Night Manager'

'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

'Roots'

'Show Me A Hero'

Mejor Drama

'The Americans'

'Better Call Saul'

'Juego de tronos'

'The Leftovers'

'Mr. Robot'

'UnREAL'

Mejor Comedia

'Black-ish'

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

'Master of None'

'Silicon Valley'

'Veep'

'You’re The Worst'

Mejor Interpretación Comedia

Aziz Ansari, 'Master of None'

Samantha Bee, 'Full Frontal with Samantha Bee'

Rachel Bloom, 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

Aya Cash, 'You’re The Worst'

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 'Veep'

Constance Wu, 'Fresh Off the Boat'

Mejor Interpretación Drama

Bryan Cranston, 'All The Way'

Rami Malek, 'Mr. Robot'

Bob Odenkirk, 'Better Call Saul'

Sarah Paulson, 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Keri Russell, 'The Americans'

Courtney B. Vance, 'The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story'

Mejor Programa Reality

'I Am Cait'

'The Circus: Inside the Greatest Political Show on Earth'

'The Great British Baking Show'

'Making a Murderer'

'MasterChef Junior'

'Survivor Cambodia: Second Chance'

Mejor Programa Juvenil

'Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood'

'Doc McStuffins'

'Nature Cat'

'Odd Squad'

'Sofia The First'

Mejor Serie Nueva

'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend'

'Jessica Jones'

'Master of None'

'Mr. Robot'

'Underground'

'UnREAL'

Premio Heritage

'The Larry Sanders Show'

'The Mary Tyler Moore Show'

'Seinfeld'

'Star Trek'

'Twin Peaks'