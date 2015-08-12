Henry y Jo investigan un taxi
Un taxista aparece asesinado con una espada antigua clavada y este es solo el principio de una enmarañada red tejida por un interlocutor anónimo, llamado Adam, que pretende atraer a Henry bajo su influencia. Cuando investigan el taxi Henry no puede evitar angustiarse ya que es el taxi donde 'murió' ahogado la pasada noche tras se secuestrado por este interlocutor anónimo.
