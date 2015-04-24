AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 23 DE ABRIL

AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 23 DE ABRIL

Nova lidera la Tarde temática con un 3,9% de share

>> La telenovela 'Los Miserables' fue la emisión más vista de la cadena con casi 600.000 espectadores (3,5%)
>> La comedia 'The Big Bang Theory' fue vista por casi 650.000 espectadores (3,6%) en Neox
>> 'Los Simpson' rozó el medio millón de espectadores (2,7%)
>> 'El Chiringuito' fue visto por 240.000 espectadores (4,1%) y Neox anotó un 3,5% de cuota de pantalla en el Late Night

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Big Bang 641.000 (3,6%)
Nova: Los Miserables 590.000 (3,5%)

FDF: La que se avecina 653.000 (5,4%)
Boing: El asombroso mundo de Gumball 329.000 (2,3%)
Divinity: Supervivientes 544.000 (3,6%)
Energy: Restaurante Imposible 236.000 (1,6%)

Clan TV: Bob Esponja 418.000 (3,3%)
Teledeporte: Tenis: ATP 500 358.000 (3,1%)
24H: La noche en 24H 212.000 (1,3%)

Disney Channel: The Next Step 292.000 (2,7%)
13TV: El Cascabel 375.000 (2,1%)
Discovery Max: La II Guerra Mundial en color 408.000 (2,8%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - No es país para viejos 645.000 (3,7%)

Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 11/07/2018 a las 21:27 horas

Tags relacionados

Los mas vistos

Venus Gillette

Venus Gillette

¡¡¡Vuelven los planazos!!!

Disfruta con Venus de un verano increíble y no te pierdas ningún plan

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.