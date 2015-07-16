'Juego de Tronos' y 'Mad Men' se reparten las nominaciones de los Emmy

El actor Andy Samberg presentará el próximo 20 de septiembre la 67ª edición de los premios más importantes de la industria televisiva estadounidense. Los Emmy han anunciado esta tarde sus nominaciones, en las que ha sido 'Juego de Tronos' la gran vencedora con 24 nominaciones, destacando 4 en las principales categorías: drama, mejor actor secundario para Peter Dinklage y mejor actriz secundaria en drama para Lena Headey y Emilia Clarke.

En número total de nominaciones, le sigue a 'juego de T ronos', 'American Horror Story: Freak Show', con 19 candidaturas. Por su parte, 'House of Cards' y 'Mad Men', junto a ' Transparent', son otras de las favoritas con 11 nominaciones, en total, cada una.

En la batalla para la mejor serie de drama, las candidatas a llevarse el premio son: 'Better Call Saul', 'Downton Abbey', 'Homeland', 'House of Cards', 'Mad Men' y 'Orange Is The New Black', que este año se lanza a la carrera dramática debido a cambios que introdujo la Academia cuando redefinió el concepto de serie dramática, telecomedia y miniserie para adaptarse a los cambios del sector. Por su parte, la comedia 'Modern Family', de obtener su sexto premio, superaría el récord que ostenta la serie 'Frasier'.

Las nominaciones a la mejor comedia han sido: 'Louie', 'Parks and Recreation', 'Silicon Valley', "Transparent", "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" y "Veep".

Uzo Aduba ('Orange is the New Black') y Cat Deely presentadora y modelo han sido las encargadas de dar a conocer las series que optan a los premios que se entregarán el próximo 20 de septiembre.

MEJOR DRAMA

Mad Men

House of Cards

Juego de tronos

Downton Abbey

Orange is the New Black

Better Call Saul



Homeland

MEJOR ACTOR EN DRAMA

Jon Hamm (Mad Men)

Kevin Spacey (House of Cards)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Jeff Daniels (The Newsroom)

Kyle Chandler (Bloodline)

Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN DRAMA

Robin Wright (House of Cards)

Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)

Taraji P. Henson (Empire)



Claire Danes (Homeland)

Elisabeth Moss (Mad Men)

Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black)



MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN DRAMA

Peter Dinklage (Juego de tronos)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Jim Carter (Downton Abbey)

Ben Mendelsohn (Bloodline)

Michael Kelly (House of Cards)



Alan Cumming (The Good Wife)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN DRAMA

Christina Hendricks (Mad Men)

Christine Baranski (The Good Wife)

Lena Headey (Juego de tronos)

Uzo Aduba (Orange is the New Black)

Joanne Frogatt (Downton Abbey)

Emilia Clarke (Juego de tronos)

MEJOR COMEDIA

Modern Family

Veep

Transparent

Louie

Silicon Valley

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

Parks & Recreation

MEJOR ACTOR EN COMEDIA

Jeffrey Tambor (Transparent)

Louis C.K. (Louie)

Matt Leblanc (Episodes)

Don Cheadle (House of Lies)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

Will Forte (Last Man on Earth)



Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN COMEDIA

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (Veep)

Amy Poehler (Parks & Recreation)



Edie Falco (Nurse Jackie)



Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie)



Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer)



Lisa Kudrow (The Comeback)



MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN COMEDIA

Ty Burrell (Modern Family)



Tony Hale (Veep)



Andre Braugher (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)



Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)



Keegan-Michael Key (Key & Peele)



Adam Driver (Girls)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN COMEDIA



Allison Janney (Mom)

Julie Bowen (Modern Family)



Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory)



Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)



Anna Chlumsky (Veep)



Jane Krakowski (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt)



Gaby Hoffman (Transparent)

Niecy Nash (Getting On)

MEJOR TV MOVIE



Bessie

Nightingale

Killing Jesus

Hello Ladies: The Movie

Agatha Christie's Poirot: Curtain, Poirot's Last Case

Grace of Monaco

MEJOR MINI SERIE

Olive Kitteridge

American Crime

American Horror Story: Freak Show

Wolf Hall

The Honorable Woman

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE

ichard Jenkins (Olive Ketteridge)



Mark Rylance (Wolf Hall)

Adrien Brody (Houdini)

David Oyelowo (Nightingale)

Ricky Gervais (Derek The Final Chapter)

Timothy Hutton (American Crime)



MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINI SERIE



Frances McDormand (Olive Kitteridge)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Honorable Woman)

Queen Latifah (Bessie)

Jessica Lange (American Horror Story: Freak Show)

Felicity Huffman (American Crime)

Emma Thompson (Live from Lincoln Center: Sweeney Todd)

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO EN EN TV MOVIE

ill Murray (Olive Kitteridge)

Damian Lewis (Wolf Hall)

Finn Wittrock (American Horror Story: Freak Show)

Michael Kenneth Williams (Bessie)

Denis O'Hare (American Horror Story: Freak Show)

Richard Cabral (American Crime)

MEJOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA EN MINI SERIE

Sarah Paulson (American Horror Story: Freak Show)

Kathy Bates (American Horror Story: Freak Show)

Mo'Nique (Bessie)

Angela Bassett (American Horror Story: Freak Show)

Zoe Kazan (Olive Ketteridge)

Regina King (American Crime)