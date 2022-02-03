Lista completa de nominados a los premios Bafta 2022

Este jueves se han dado a conocer todos los nominados a los Premios BAFTA 2022, concedidos por la Academia de Cine Británico. Su gala se celebrará el próximo 13 de marzo en el Royal Albert Hall de Londres presentada por la actriz Rebel Wilson.

Los premios servirán como antesala para los Oscar, cuyos nominados conoceremos el 8 de febrero.

'Dune' y 'El poder del perro' lideran las nominaciones, y 'Madres paralelas' de Pedro Almodóvar ha sido nominada en la categoría de Mejor película de habla no inglesa. La cinta española competirá por el galardón con "Drive My Car", de Ryûsuke Hamaguchi y Teruhisa Yamamoto, "The Hand of God" ("Fue la mano de dios"), de Paolo Sorrentino y Lorenzo Mieli, "Petite Maman", de Céline Sciamma y Bénédicte Couvreur, y "The Worst Person in the World" ("La peor persona del mundo"), de Joachim Trier y Thomas Robsahm.

Esta es la lista completa de nominados a los BAFTA:

Mejor Película

'Being The Ricardos'

'Belfast'

'CODA'

'Don’t Look Up'

'Dune'

'House of Gucci'

'King Richard'

'Licorice Pizza'

'No Time To Die'

'The French Dispatch'

'The Lost Daughter'

'The Power of the Dog'

'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

'tick tick...BOOM!'

'West Side Story'

Mejor Director

'After Love'

'Belfast'

'CODA'

'Don’t Look Up'

'Drive My Car'

'Dune'

'First Cow'

'The Hand of God'

'Happening'

'King Richard'

'Licorice Pizza'

'The Lost Daughter'

'Passing'

'Petite Maman'

'The Power of the Dog'

'The Souvenir Part II'

'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

'Titane'

'West Side Story'

'Zola'

Mejor Actriz

Jessica Chastain, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Olivia Colman, 'The Lost Daughter'

Lady Gaga, 'House of Gucci'

Alana Haim, 'Licorice Pizza'

Jennifer Hudson, 'Respect'

Emilia Jones, 'CODA'

Nicole Kidman, 'Being The Ricardos'

Jennifer Lawrence, 'Don’t Look Up'

Frances McDormand, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Renate Reinsve, 'The Worst Person in the World'

Claire Rushbrook, 'Ali & Ava'

Joanna Scanlan, 'After Love'

Kristen Stewart, 'Spencer'

Tessa Thompson, 'Passing'

Rachel Zegler, 'West Side Story'

Mejor Actor

Riz Ahmed, 'Encounter'

Adeel Akhtar, 'Ali & Ava'

Mahershala Ali, 'Swan Song'

Javier Bardem, 'Being The Ricardos'

Daniel Craig, 'No Time To Die'

Benedict Cumberbatch, 'The Power of the Dog'

Leonardo DiCaprio, 'Don’t Look Up'

Peter Dinklage, 'Cyrano'

Adam Driver, 'House of Gucci'

Andrew Garfield, 'Tick tick...BOOM!'

Stephen Graham, 'Boiling Point'

Cooper Hoffman, 'Licorice Pizza'

Joaquin Phoenix, 'C’mon C’mon'

Will Smith, 'King Richard'

Denzel Washington, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Mejor Película Británica

'After Love'

'Ali & Ava'

'Belfast'

'Benediction'

'Boiling Point'

'The Colour Room'

'Cruella'

'Cyrano'

'The Duke'

'The Electrical Life of Louis Wain'

'Everybody’s Talking About Jamie'

'House of Gucci'

'The King’s Man'

'Last Night in Soho'

'Mothering Sunday'

'Munich – The Edge of War'

'No Time To Die'

'Operation Mincemeat'

'Passing'

'Spencer'

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Caitriona Balfe, 'Belfast'

Cate Blanchett, 'Don’t Look Up'

Jessie Buckley, 'The Lost Daughter'

Ana de Armas, 'No Time To Die'

Ariana DeBose, 'West Side Story'

Ann Dowd, 'Mass'

Judi Dench, 'Belfast'

Kirsten Dunst, 'The Power of the Dog'

Aunjanue Ellis, 'King Richard'

Kathryn Hunter, 'The Tragedy of Macbeth'

Rita Moreno, 'West Side Story'

Ruth Negga, 'Passing'

Vinette Robinson, 'Boiling Point'

Meryl Streep, 'Don’t Look Up'

Anya Taylor-Joy, 'Last Night in Soho'

Mejor Actor de Reparto

David Alvarez, 'West Side Story'

Bradley Cooper, 'Licorice Pizza'

Benicio del Toro, 'The French Dispatch'

Jamie Dornan, 'Belfast'

Ciarán Hinds, 'Belfast'

Mike Faist, 'West Side Story'

Andrew Garfield, 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye'

Troy Kotsur, 'CODA'

Jared Leto, 'House of Gucci'

Woody Norman, 'C’mon C’mon'

Al Pacino, 'House of Gucci'

Jesse Plemons, 'The Power of the Dog'

Mark Rylance, 'Don’t Look Up'

J.K. Simmons, 'Being The Ricardos'

Kodi Smit-McPhee, 'The Power of the Dog'

Mejor película de habla no inglesa

'Madres paralelas'

'A Hero'

'Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn'

'Compartment No 6'

'Drive My Car'

'Flee'

'The Hand of God'

'I’m Your Man'

'Lamb'

'The Most Beautiful Boy in the World'

'Paris, 13th District'

'Petite Maman’

'Riders of Justice'

'Titane'

'The Worst Person in the World'

Mejor Guion Original

‘After Love’

‘Being The Ricardos’

‘Belfast’

‘The Card Counter’

‘C’mon C’mon’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘The Duke’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘The Hand of God’

‘King Richard’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Parallel Mothers’

‘Petite Maman’

‘The Worst Person in the World’

Mejor Guion Adaptado

‘CODA’

‘Cyrano’

‘Drive My Car’

‘Dune’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘The Green Knight’

‘House of Gucci’

‘The Last Duel’

‘The Lost Daughter’

‘No Time To Die’

‘Passing’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

‘tick tick...BOOM!’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Película Animada

‘Encanto’

‘Flee’

‘Luca’

‘The Mitchells vs the Machines’

‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

‘Ron’s Gone Wrong’

‘Sing 2’

Mejor Banda Sonora Original

‘Being The Ricardos’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘The Green Knight’

‘The Harder They Fall’

‘King Richard’

‘The Last Duel’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘The Lost Daughter’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘No Time To Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘Spencer’

Mejor Fotografía

‘Belfast’

‘C’mon C’mon’

‘Cyrano’

'Don’t Look Up'

‘Dune’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘House of Gucci’

‘The Last Duel’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘No Time To Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Elenco

‘After Love’

‘Belfast’

‘Boiling Point’

‘CODA’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘The Hand of God’

‘House of Gucci’

‘King Richard’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Lost Daughter’

‘Passing’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘tick tick...BOOM!’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Documental

‘14 Peaks: Nothing Is Impossible’

‘Becoming Cousteau’

'Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry'

‘Cow’

‘Flee’

‘JFK Revisited: Through The Looking Glass’

‘Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story’

‘The Lost Leonardo’

‘The Most Beautiful Boy in the World’

‘The Real Charlie Chaplin’

‘The Rescue’

‘The Sparks Brothers’

‘Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’

‘Tina’

‘The Velvet Underground’

Mejor Montaje

‘Belfast’

'Don't Look Up'

‘Dune’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘The Hand of God’

‘House of Gucci’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘The Lost Daughter’

‘No Time To Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘Summer of Soul (Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)’

‘tick tick...BOOM!’

‘Titane’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Diseño de Producción

‘Being The Ricardos’

‘Belfast’

‘Cruella’

‘Cyrano’

‘Dune’

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘House of Gucci’

‘The Last Duel’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘No Time To Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Peluquería y Maquillaje

‘Being The Ricardos’

‘Coming 2 America’

‘Cruella’

‘Cyrano’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘House of Gucci’

‘The King’s Man’

‘The Last Duel’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘No Time To Die’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

‘Being The Ricardos’

‘Belfast’

‘Cruella’

‘Cyrano’

‘Dune’

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘House of Gucci’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘Licorice Pizza’

‘Nightmare Alley’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘Spencer’

‘West Side Story’

Mejor Mezcla de Sonido

‘A Quiet Place Part II’

‘Belfast’

‘CODA’

‘Don’t Look Up’

‘Dune’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

‘The Harder They Fall’

‘The Last Duel’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘The Matrix Resurrections’

‘No Time To Die’

‘The Power of the Dog’

‘tick tick...BOOM!’

‘West Side Story’

Mejores Efectos Especiales

‘Black Widow’

‘Cruella’

Don't Look Up

‘Dune’

‘Eternals’

‘Free Guy’

‘The French Dispatch’

‘Ghostbusters: Afterlife’

‘The King’s Man’

‘Last Night in Soho’

‘The Matrix Resurrections’

‘No Time To Die’

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’

‘The Suicide Squad’

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’