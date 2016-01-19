Hollywood se rebela contra la marginación racial en los nominados a los Oscar

Esta falta de reconocimiento ha hecho que actores de Hollywood se indignen y salgan en reivindicación de la igualdad de condiciones.

El célebre director Spike Lee ha anunciado su descontento con la situación y revela que no acudirá a la gala en señal de protesta, pese a haber sido elegido para recibir el Oscar Honorífico de este año. Así lo ha anunciado a través de un reflexivo texto en Instagram.

"#OscarsSoWhite... Again. I Would Like To Thank President Cheryl Boone Isaacs And The Board Of Governors Of The Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts And Sciences For Awarding Me an Honorary Oscar This Past November. I Am Most Appreciative. However My Wife, Mrs. Tonya Lewis Lee And I Will Not Be Attending The Oscar Ceremony This Coming February. We Cannot Support It And Mean No Disrespect To My Friends, Host Chris Rock and Producer Reggie Hudlin, President Isaacs And The Academy. But, How Is It Possible For The 2nd Consecutive Year All 20 Contenders Under The Actor Category Are White? And Let's Not Even Get Into The Other Branches. 40 White Actors In 2 Years And No Flava At All. We Can't Act?! WTF!! It's No Coincidence I'm Writing This As We Celebrate The 30th Anniversary Of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr's Birthday. Dr. King Said "There Comes A Time When One Must Take A Position That Is Neither Safe, Nor Politic, Nor Popular But He Must Take It Because Conscience Tells Him It's Right". For Too Many Years When The Oscars Nominations Are Revealed, My Office Phone Rings Off The Hook With The Media Asking Me My Opinion About The Lack Of African-Americans And This Year Was No Different. For Once, (Maybe) I Would Like The Media To Ask All The White Nominees And Studio Heads How They Feel About Another All White Ballot. If Someone Has Addressed This And I Missed It Then I Stand Mistaken. As I See It, The Academy Awards Is Not Where The "Real" Battle Is. It's In The Executive Office Of The Hollywood Studios And TV And Cable Networks. This Is Where The Gate Keepers Decide What Gets Made And What Gets Jettisoned To "Turnaround" Or Scrap Heap. This Is What's Important. The Gate Keepers. Those With "The Green Light" Vote. As The Great Actor Leslie Odom Jr. Sings And Dances In The Game Changing Broadway Musical HAMILTON, "I WANNA BE IN THE ROOM WHERE IT HAPPENS". People, The Truth Is We Ain't In Those Rooms And Until Minorities Are, The Oscar Nominees Will Remain Lilly White".

También la actriz Jada Pinkett Smith se ha pronunciado acerca de la injusticia a través de Twitter, y se ha sumado a la protesta de Lee anunciando que tampoco acudirá a los Premios.

At the Oscars...people of color are always welcomed to give out awards...even entertain, (pt. 1) — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) enero 16, 2016

But we are rarely recognized for our artistic accomplishments. Should people of color refrain from participating all together? (pt 2) — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) enero 16, 2016

People can only treat us in the way in which we allow. With much respect in the midst of deep disappointment. J (pt 3) — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) enero 16, 2016

El presentador de la gala, Chris Rock, soltó una broma en una de las promos del evento.