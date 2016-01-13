Los Premios Razzies 2016 vienen cargados de humor y mala leche

Los Premios Golden Raspberry (popularmente conocidos como 'Razzies') han anunciado un año más sus nominaciones para otorgar la temida estatuilla a lo peor del panorama cinematográfico del año 2015.
La ceremonia siempre tiene lugar la noche antes de los Oscars, y las reacciones de los aludidos son para todos los gustos. ¿Lo mejor? Tomárselo con humor y deportividad y disfrutar de las bromas.
Estos son los nominados en 2015, un año en el que se alzan "triunfadoras" la sonada '50 Sombras de Grey' y 'El Destino de Júpiter'.
PEOR PELÍCULA
Fantastic Four
Fifty Shades of Grey
Jupiter Ascending
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Pixels
PEOR ACTOR
Johnny Depp, Mortdecai
Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey
Kevin James, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Adam Sandler, The Cobbler y Pixels
Channing Tatum, Jupiter Ascending
PEOR ACTRIZ
Katherine Heigl, Home Sweet Hell
Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
Mila Kunis, Jupiter Ascending
Jennifer Lopez, The Boy Next Door
Gwyneth Paltrow, Mortdecai
PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO
Chevy Chase, Hot Tub Time Machine 2 y Vacation
Josh Gad, Pixels y The Wedding Ringer
Kevin James, Pixels
Jason Lee, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip
Eddie Redmayne, Jupiter Ascending
PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA
Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip y The Wedding Ringer
Rooney Mara, Pan
Michelle Monaghan, Pixels
Julianne Moore, Seventh Son
Amanda Seyfried, Love the Coopers y Pan
PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip
Fantastic Four
Hot Tub Time Machine 2
Human Centipede 3
Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
PEOR COMBINACIÓN (PAREJA O GRUPO)
Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara y Jamie Bell, Fantastic Four
Johnny Depp y su bigote de pega, Mortdecai
Jamie Dornan y Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
Kevin James y su Segway o su bigote de pega, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Adam Sandler y cualquier par de zapatos, The Cobbler
PEOR DIRECTOR
Andy Fickman, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Tom Six, Human Centipede 3
Sam Taylor-Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey
Josh Trank, Fantastic Four
Andy y Lana Wachowski, Jupiter Ascending
PEOR GUION
Simon Kinberg, Jeremy Slater y Josh Trank, Fantastic Four
Kelly Marcel, Fifty Shades of Grey
Andy y Lana Wachowski, Jupiter Ascending
Kevin James y Nick Bakay, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2
Tim Herlihy y Timothy Dowling, Pixels
PREMIO RAZZIE DE REDENCIÓN
Elizabeth Banks
M. Night Shyamalan
Will Smith
Sylvester Stallone