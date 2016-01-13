Los Premios Razzies 2016 vienen cargados de humor y mala leche

Los Premios Golden Raspberry (popularmente conocidos como 'Razzies') han anunciado un año más sus nominaciones para otorgar la temida estatuilla a lo peor del panorama cinematográfico del año 2015.

La ceremonia siempre tiene lugar la noche antes de los Oscars, y las reacciones de los aludidos son para todos los gustos. ¿Lo mejor? Tomárselo con humor y deportividad y disfrutar de las bromas.

Estos son los nominados en 2015, un año en el que se alzan "triunfadoras" la sonada '50 Sombras de Grey' y 'El Destino de Júpiter'.

PEOR PELÍCULA

Fantastic Four

Fifty Shades of Grey

Jupiter Ascending

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Pixels

PEOR ACTOR

Johnny Depp, Mortdecai

Jamie Dornan, Fifty Shades of Grey

Kevin James, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Adam Sandler, The Cobbler y Pixels

Channing Tatum, Jupiter Ascending

PEOR ACTRIZ

Katherine Heigl, Home Sweet Hell

Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey

Mila Kunis, Jupiter Ascending

Jennifer Lopez, The Boy Next Door

Gwyneth Paltrow, Mortdecai

PEOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Chevy Chase, Hot Tub Time Machine 2 y Vacation

Josh Gad, Pixels y The Wedding Ringer

Kevin James, Pixels

Jason Lee, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip

Eddie Redmayne, Jupiter Ascending

PEOR ACTRIZ SECUNDARIA

Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting, Alvin and the Chipmunks: Road Chip y The Wedding Ringer

Rooney Mara, Pan

Michelle Monaghan, Pixels

Julianne Moore, Seventh Son

Amanda Seyfried, Love the Coopers y Pan

PEOR REMAKE O SECUELA

Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Road Chip

Fantastic Four

Hot Tub Time Machine 2

Human Centipede 3

Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

PEOR COMBINACIÓN (PAREJA O GRUPO)

Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Kate Mara y Jamie Bell, Fantastic Four

Johnny Depp y su bigote de pega, Mortdecai

Jamie Dornan y Dakota Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey

Kevin James y su Segway o su bigote de pega, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Adam Sandler y cualquier par de zapatos, The Cobbler

PEOR DIRECTOR

Andy Fickman, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Tom Six, Human Centipede 3

Sam Taylor-Johnson, Fifty Shades of Grey

Josh Trank, Fantastic Four

Andy y Lana Wachowski, Jupiter Ascending

PEOR GUION

Simon Kinberg, Jeremy Slater y Josh Trank, Fantastic Four

Kelly Marcel, Fifty Shades of Grey

Andy y Lana Wachowski, Jupiter Ascending

Kevin James y Nick Bakay, Paul Blart Mall Cop 2

Tim Herlihy y Timothy Dowling, Pixels

PREMIO RAZZIE DE REDENCIÓN

Elizabeth Banks

M. Night Shyamalan

Will Smith

Sylvester Stallone