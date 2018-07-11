'Westworld' y 'Stranger Things', nominadas en los premios del Sindicato de Guionistas

Las series 'Westworld' y 'Stranger Things', dos de los estrenos más aplaudidos por la crítica y el público esta temporada, están nominadas a los premios que entrega anualmente el sindicato de guionistas de EEUU (Writers Guild of America). La entrega tendrá lugar el próximo 19 de febrero.
Mejor serie drama
‘The Americans’ (FX)
‘Better Call Saul’ (AMC)
‘Game of Thrones’ (HBO)
‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)
‘Westworld’ (HBO)
Mejor serie comedia
‘Atlanta’ (FX)
‘Silicon Valley’ (Silicon Valley)
‘Transparent’ (Amazon)
‘Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt’ (Netflix)
‘Veep’ (HBO)
Nueva serie
‘Atlanta’ (FX)
‘Better Things’ (FX)
‘Stranger Things’ (Netflix)
‘This is us’ (NBC)
‘Westworld’ (HBO)
Miniserie
'American Crime' (ABC)
‘Confirmation’ (HBO)
‘Harley and the Davidsons’ (Discovery Channel)
‘Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le’ (Lifetime)
Formato largo adaptado
'11.22.63' (Hulu)
‘American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson’ (FX)
‘Madoff’ (ABC)
‘The Night Of’ (HBO)
‘Roots’ (History Channel)
Episodio de drama
“I Am a Storm” ('Shameless'), escrito por Sheila Callaghan (Showtime)
“Klick” ('Better Call Saul'), escrito por Heather Marion & Vince Gilligan (AMC)
“The Trip” ('This Is Us”'), escrito por Vera Herbert (NBC)
“Gloves Off” ('Better Call Saul'), escrito por Gordon Smith (AMC)
“Switch” ('Better Call Saul'), escrito por Thomas Schnauz (AMC)
“The Winds of Winter” ('Game of Thrones'), escrito para televisión por David Benioff & D.B. Weiss (HBO)
Episodio de comedia
“Kimmy Finds Her Mom!” ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'), Escrito por Tina Fey y Sam Means (Netflix)
“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'), escrito por Robert Carlock (Netflix)
“Pilot” ('One Mississippi'), escrito por Diablo Cody y Tig Notaro (Amazon)
“R-A-Y-C-Ray-Cation” ('Speechless'), escrito por Carrie Rosen y Seth Kurland (ABC)
“Streets on Lock” ('Atlanta'), escrito por Stephen Glover (FX)
“A Taste of Zephyria” ('Son of Zorn'), escrito por Dan Mintz (FOX)