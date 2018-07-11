'El Cuento de la Criada' y 'Big Little Lies' triunfan en los Critics' Choice Awards

Los Critics' Choice Awards, que entregan cada año las organizaciones de críticos Broadcast Film Critics Association (BFCA) y Broadcast Television Journalists Association (BTJA), han celebrado en la ciudad californiana de Santa Mónica su 23 edición. La gala ha estado presentada por la actriz Olivia Munn.

En las categorías televisivas de los Critics' Choice Awards no han deparado las sorpresas que suelen ser habituales en ellas. 'El Cuento de la Criada', 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' y 'Big Little Lies', ganadoras de los Globos de Oro 2018, han triunfado también en estos premios haciéndose con los galardones de mejor drama, comedia y miniserie, respectivamente.

Tampoco hubo sorpresas en las categorías actorales: Elisabeth Moss y Sterling K. Brown recogieron el premio a los mejores intérpretes de drama; Rachel Brosnahan también repitió, tras su Globo de Oro, como mejor actriz de comedia; y Nicole Kidman, Alexander Skarsgård y Laura Dern hicieron lo propio en las categorías de miniserie.

David Harbour fue premiado como mejor actor secundario por su trabajo en 'Strange Things' y Ann Dowd por 'El Cuento de la Criada'. Ted Danson recogió el premio a mejor actor de comedia por 'The Good Place'. Mayim Bialik ('The Big Bang Theory') fue reconocida como mejor actriz secundaria de comedia.

Mejor Drama

American Gods (Starz)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor actor de drama

Sterling K. Brown – This Is Us (NBC)

Paul Giamatti – Billions (Showtime)

Freddie Highmore – Bates Motel (A&E)

Ian McShane – American Gods (Starz)

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Liev Schreiber – Ray Donovan (Showtime)

Mejor actriz de drama

Caitriona Balfe – Outlander (Starz)

Christine Baranski – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Claire Foy – The Crown (Netflix)

Tatiana Maslany – Orphan Black (BBC America)

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Robin Wright – House of Cards (Netflix)

Mejor actor de drama

Bobby Cannavale – Mr. Robot (USA)

Asia Kate Dillon – Billions (Showtime)

Peter Dinklage – Game of Thrones (HBO)

David Harbour – Stranger Things (Netflix)

Delroy Lindo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Michael McKean – Better Call Saul (AMC)

Mejor actriz secundaria de drama

Gillian Anderson – American Gods (Starz)

Emilia Clarke – Game of Thrones (HBO)

Ann Dowd – The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Cush Jumbo – The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Margo Martindale – Sneaky Pete (Amazon)

Chrissy Metz – This Is Us (NBC)

Mejor Comedia

The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Black-ish (ABC)

GLOW (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Modern Family (ABC)

Patriot (Amazon)

Mejor actor de comedia

Anthony Anderson – Black-ish (ABC)

Aziz Ansari – Master of None (Netflix)

Hank Azaria – Brockmire (IFC)

Ted Danson – The Good Place (NBC)

Thomas Middleditch – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Randall Park – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Mejor actriz de comedia

Kristen Bell – The Good Place (NBC)

Alison Brie – GLOW (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Sutton Foster – Younger (TV Land)

Ellie Kemper – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Constance Wu – Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

Mejor actor secundario de comedia

Tituss Burgess – Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Walton Goggins – Vice Principals (HBO)

Sean Hayes – Will & Grace (NBC)

Marc Maron – GLOW (Netflix)

Kumail Nanjiani – Silicon Valley (HBO)

Ed O’Neill – Modern Family (ABC)

Mejor actriz secundaria de comedia

Mayim Bialik – The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

Alex Borstein – The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Betty Gilpin – GLOW (Netflix)

Jenifer Lewis – Black-ish (ABC)

Alessandra Mastronardi – Master of None (Netflix)

Rita Moreno – One Day at a Time (Netflix)

Mejor Miniserie

American Vandal (Netflix)

Big Little Lies (HBO)

Fargo (FX)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Godless (Netflix)

The Long Road Home (National Geographic)

Mejor TV Movie

Flint (Lifetime)

I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks (HBO)

Sherlock: The Lying Detective (PBS)

The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mejor actor de miniserie

Jeff Daniels – Godless (Netflix)

Robert De Niro – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Ewan McGregor – Fargo (FX)

Jack O’Connell – Godless (Netflix)

Evan Peters – American Horror Story: Cult (FX)

Bill Pullman – The Sinner (USA)

Jimmy Tatro – American Vandal (Netflix)

Mejor actriz de miniserie

Jessica Biel – The Sinner (USA)

Alana Boden – I Am Elizabeth Smart (Lifetime)

Carrie Coon – Fargo (FX)

Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jessica Lange – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Reese Witherspoon – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Mejor actor secundario de miniserie

Johnny Flynn – Genius (National Geographic)

Benito Martinez – American Crime (ABC)

Alfred Molina – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Alexander Skarsgård – Big Little Lies (HBO)

David Thewlis – Fargo (FX)

Stanley Tucci – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Mejor actriz secundaria de miniserie

Judy Davis – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Laura Dern – Big Little Lies (HBO)

Jackie Hoffman – Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Regina King – American Crime (ABC)

Michelle Pfeiffer – The Wizard of Lies (HBO)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead – Fargo (FX)