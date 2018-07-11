Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2017

Mejor serie de drama

'Better Call Saul'

'The Crown'

'The Handmaid's Tale'

'House of Cards'

'Stranger Things'

'This is Us'

'Westworld'

Mejor actor protagonista de una serie de drama:

Sterling K.Brown ('This is Us')

Anthony Hopkins ('Westworld')

Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')

Matthew Rhys ('The Americans')

Kevin Spacey ('House of Cards')

Liev Schreiber ('Ray Donovan')

Milo Ventimiglia ('This is Us')

Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de drama:

Viola Davis ('How To Get Away With Murder')

Claire Foy ('The Crown')

Elisabeth Moss ( 'The Handmaid's Tale')

Keri Russell ('The Americans')

Evan Rachel Wood ('Westworld')

Robin Wright ('House of Cards')

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie de drama

John Lithgow ('The Crown')

Jonathan Banks ('Better Call Saul')

Mandy Patinkin ('Homeland')

Michael Kelly ('House of Cards')

David Harbour ('Stranger Things')

Ron Cephas Jones ('This Is Us')

Jeffrey Wright ('Westworld')

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie de drama

Ann Dowd ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Samira Wiley ('The Handmaid's Tale')

Uzo Aduba ('Orange Is the New Black')

Millie Bobby Brown ('Stranger Things')

Chrissy Metz ('This Is Us')

Thandie Newton ('Westworld')

Mejor serie de comedia

'Atlanta'

'Black-ish'

'Master of None'

'Modern Family'

'Silicon Valley'

'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'

'Veep'

'Transparent'

Mejor actor protagonista de una serie de comedia

Anthony Anderson ('Black-ish')

Aziz Ansari ('Master of None')

Zach Galifianakis ('Baskets')

Donald Glover ('Atlanta')

William H. Macy ('Shameless')

Jeffrey Tambor ('Transparent')

Mejor actriz protagonista de una serie de comedia

Pamela Adlon ('Better Things')

Tracee Ellis Ross ('Black-ish')

Jane Fonda ('Grace and Frankie')

Lily Tomlin ('Grace and Frankie')

Allison Janney ('Mom')

Ellie Kemper ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt')

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ('Veep')

Mejor actor de reparto de una serie de comedia

Alec Baldwin ('Saturday Night Live')

Louie Anderson ('Baskets')

Ty Burrell ('Modern Family')

Tituss Burgess ('Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt')

Tony Hale ('Veep')

Matt Walsh ('Veep')

Mejor actriz de reparto de una serie de comedia

Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')

Vanessa Beyer ('Saturday Night Live')

Leslie Jones ('Saturday Night Live')

Anna Chlumsky ('Veep')

Judith Light ('Transparent')

Kathryn Hahn ('Transparent')

Mejor miniserie

'Big Little Lies'

'Fargo'

'Feud: Bette and Joan'

'The Night Of'

'Genius'

Mejor actor protagonista de miniserie

Riz Ahmed ('The Night Of')

Benedict Cumberbatch ('Sherlock')

Robert De Niro ('Wizard of Lies')

Ewan McGregor ('Fargo')

Geoffrey Rush ('Genius')

John Turturro ('The Night Of')

Mejor actriz protagonista de miniserie

Carrie Coon ('Fargo')

Felicity Huffman ('American Crime')

Nicole Kidman ( 'Big Little Lies')

Jessica Lange (' Feud: Better And Joan')

Susan Sarandon ('Feud: Bette And Joan')

Reese Witherspoon ('Big Little Lies')

Mejor actor de reparto de miniserie o tv movie

Bill Camp (The Night Of)

Alfred Molina (Feud)

Alexander Skarsgard (Big Little Lies)

David Thewlis (Fargo)

Stanley Tucci (Feud)

Michael Kenneth Williams (The Night Of)

Mejor actriz de reparto de miniserie o tv movie

Judy Davis (Feud)

Laura Dern (Big Little Lies)

Jackie Hoffman (Feud)

Regina King (American Crime)

Michelle Pfeiffer (The Wizard of Lies)

Shailene Woodley (Big Little Lies)

Mejor TV movie

Black Mirror: San Junipero

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

Dolly Parton's Christmas of Many Colors: Circle of Love

Sherlock: The Lying Detective

Wizard of Lies