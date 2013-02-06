Xplora, líder absoluta de la Madrugada (12,3%)

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson 799.000 (3,9%)
Nova: Soy tu dueña 555.000 (2,7%)
Nitro: Ley y Orden 423.000 (2,2%)
Xplora: Cuerpos Embarazosos 325.000 (1,6%)
La Sexta3: Cine - El último escalón 380.000 (1,9%)
La Siete: Hermano mayor 541.000 (2,6%)
FDF: La que se avecina 535.000 (3,9%)
Boing: Doreamon Gato cósmico 354.000 (1,9%)
Divinity: Anatomía de Grey 671.000 (3,2%)
Energy: ¿Quién da más? 347.000 (2,5%)
Nueve: Sin tetas no hay paraíso 178.000 (0,9%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 641.000 (3,7%)
Teledeporte: Conexion Vintage 85.000 (0,4%)
24H: La Noche en 24H 304.000 (1,7%)
Disney Channel: Sr. Young 270.000 (2,3%)
Intereconomía TV: El gato al agua 3004.000 (1,4%)
Marca TV: Fútbol Amistoso 570.000 (3,5%)
MTV: Jersey Shore 160.000 (0,7%)
13TV: El cascabel al gato 560.000 (2,9%)
Discovery Max: Curiosity 370.000 (1,8%)
Paramount Channel: El mes de los Oscar - El puente sobre el río Kwai 206.000 (1,1%)