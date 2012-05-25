Nova roza los 2 puntos de audiencia

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson 443.000 (2,6%)
Nova: Doña Bárbara 419.000 (3%)
Nitro: Ley y Orden 292.000 (2,1%)
La Siete: Callejeros Viajeros 379.000 (2,1%)
FDF: CSI Nueva York 480.000 (2,6%)
Boing: Doreamon Gato Cósmico 316.000 (3%)
Divinity: Cinco Hermanos 300.000 (1,6%)
Energy: Cine - Mandíbulas 241.000 (1,1%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 560.000 (3,4%)
Teledeporte: Baloncesto Liga ACB 354.000 (3,1%)
24H: La noche en 24H 297.000 (1,6%)
Disney Channel: Par de reyes 259.000 (2,8%)
Intereconomía TV: El gato al agua 440.000 (2,4%)
Marca TV: Fútbol Liga española 427.000 (2,3%)
MTV: Vergüenza Ajena 169.000 (0,9%)
13TV: Cine - Esperanza y Gloria 166.000 (0,9%)
Discovery Max: Así se hace 292.000 (1,6%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - La leyenda del luchador 244.000 (1,3%)
Xplora: Cazatesoros 269.000 (1,6%)
La Sexta3: Cine - El precio del poder 330.000 (2,1%)