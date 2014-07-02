AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 01 DE JULIO

Nova lidera la tarde de las temáticas con un 4,5% de share y supera a Cuatro (3,6%) y TVE1 (3,8%)

>> Nova se convierte en el canal temático prefirdo por la audiencia en la franja de la tarde (4,5%) gracias a las telenovelas 'Soy tu dueña', 'Sortilegio' y 'Amarte así, Frijolito', superando incluso a  TVE1 (3,8) Y a Cuatro (3,6) en esa franja.
>> Neox colidera con FDF, el Prime Time de las TDT,  con un 3,1% de audiencia
>> Nova, con un 3,1 de share, supera a Divinity (2,4%)  y se convierte en el canal femenino lídero.

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA

Neox: Los Simpsons 577.000 (3,1%)
Nova: Marina 567.000 (4,4%)

FDF: La que se avecina 655.000 (5,0%)
Boing: Just Kidding 365.000 (2,9%)
Divinity: Cine/ La cosa más dulce 519.000 (2,9%)
Energy: Sleepy Hollow 309.000 (1,7%)

Clan TV: Baby Looney Tunes 440.000 (4,1%)
Teledeporte: Conexión TDP 82.000 (0,6%)
24H: Telediario 2 111.000 (0,8%)

Disney Channel: Jessie 355.000 (2,7%)
13TV: El Cascabel 357.000 (2,1%)
Discovery Max: Cazasubastas 310.000 (2,5%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Secretos de familia 538.000 (3,0%)

Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 11/07/2018 a las 22:44 horas

