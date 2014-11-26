AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 25 DE NOVIEMBRE

AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 25 DE NOVIEMBRE

Nova (5%) lidera la Tarde de las TDT

>> La telenovela 'Amor Bravío' fue la emisión más vista de Nova con más de 600.000 espectadores (3,1%)
>> Nova se anota un 2,9% de share en el día
>>'The Big Bang Theory' fue visto por más de medio millón de espectadores (4,8%) en Neox
>> Neox (3,5%) supera en más de un punto a su competidor directo FDF (2,4%) en la Tarde

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson  533.000 (2,6%)
Nova: Amor Bravío  610.000 (3,1%)

FDF: La que se avecina 724.000 (5,8%)
Boing: Doraemon Gato cósmico 330.000 (2,1%)
Divinity: Gran Hermano: Diario 490.000 (2,4%)
Energy: Crónicas carnivoras 276.000 (1,5%)

Clan TV: Desafío Champions: Sendokai 418.000 (15,3%)
Teledeporte: Desafío Champions 184.000 (1%)
24H: La noche en 24H 163.000 (0,9%)

Disney Channel: Cine - Hermano Oso 328.000 (1,7%)
13TV: El Cascabel 457.000 (2,4%)
Discovery Max: Joyas sobre ruedas 355.000 (2,1%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Super Nacho 307.000 (1,5%)

Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 11/07/2018 a las 22:01 horas

Tags relacionados

Los mas vistos

Venus Gillette

Venus Gillette

¡¡¡Vuelven los planazos!!!

Disfruta con Venus de un verano increíble y no te pierdas ningún plan

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.