AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 30 DE OCTUBRE

Nova lidera el prime time temático (3,3%)

>> La cadena de Atresmedia TV colidera el día con un 3,2% de share
>> Nova alcanza un 5,3% de cuota en la Tarde
>> La telenovela 'Lo que la vida me robó' roza los 700.000 espectadores
>> 'El Chiringuito' fue visto por un 3,2% de share en Neox

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: The Big Bang Theory 647.000 (3,8%)
Nova: Lo que la vida me robó 695.000 (3,5%)

FDF: Aída 758.000 (4%)
Boing: Doreamon 288.000 (2%)
Divinity: GH Diario 519.000 (3%)
Energy: Crónicas Carnívoras 240.000 (2,7%)

Clan TV: Bob Esponja 667.000 (4,4%)
Teledeporte: Tenis Masters 1000 137.000 (1,3%)
24H: La Noche en 24H 215.000 (1,3%)

Disney Channel: Cine - Kika superbruja 358.000 (1,9%)
13TV: El Cascabel 372.000 (2%)
Discovery Max: Supermáquinas 348.000 (2,4%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Busca tu refugio 383.000 (2,3%)

