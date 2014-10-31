Nova lidera el prime time temático (3,3%)

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: The Big Bang Theory 647.000 (3,8%)
Nova: Lo que la vida me robó 695.000 (3,5%)
FDF: Aída 758.000 (4%)
Boing: Doreamon 288.000 (2%)
Divinity: GH Diario 519.000 (3%)
Energy: Crónicas Carnívoras 240.000 (2,7%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 667.000 (4,4%)
Teledeporte: Tenis Masters 1000 137.000 (1,3%)
24H: La Noche en 24H 215.000 (1,3%)
Disney Channel: Cine - Kika superbruja 358.000 (1,9%)
13TV: El Cascabel 372.000 (2%)
Discovery Max: Supermáquinas 348.000 (2,4%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Busca tu refugio 383.000 (2,3%)