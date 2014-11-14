AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 13 DE NOVIEMBRE

Nova, líder de la Tarde (4,7%) y del Prime Time (2,8%) de las TDT

>> Nova (3%) supera en un punto a su competidora directa, Divinity (2%)
>> Neox lidera el Late Night temático con un 3,1% de cuota de pantalla, con 'El Chiringuito' como tertulia deportiva líder (3,4%)
>> La telenovela 'Pasión de Gavilanes' continúa con gran éxito en la tarde de Nova, con más de 700.000 espectadores

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: The Big Bang Theory 560.000 (3,1%)
Nova: Pasión de Gavilanes 705.000 (4,6%)

FDF: Aida 660.000 (3,6%)
Boing: Doraemon: El gato cósmico 304.000 (2%)
Divinity: Gran Hermano: Diario 605.000 (3,4%)
Energy: Crónicas Carnivoras 358.000 (2,1%)

Clan TV: Bob Esponja 498.000 (3,1%)
Teledeporte: Tenis: Masters Cup 189.000 (1%)
24H: La noche en 24H 201.000 (1,1%)

Disney Channel: Cine – Hercules 385.000 (2,1%)
13TV: El Cascabel 441.000 (2,3%)
Discovery Max: ¿Cómo lo hacen? 422.000 (2,3%)
Paramount Channel: Megacine – Acantilado Rojo 330.000 (1,9%)

Objetivo TV | Madrid | Actualizado el 11/07/2018 a las 22:04 horas

