Nova, imbatible en la Tarde temática con un 4% de cuota de pantalla

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson 440.000 (3%)
Nova: La impostora 489.000 (4,4%)
FDF: La que se avecina 529.000 (4,1%)
Boing: Historias corrientes 328.000 (2%)
Divinity: Supervivientes 577.000 (4,7%)
Energy: Cinergetic-Bobby Z 244.000 (1,4%)
Clan TV: Dinotren 433.000 (3,4%)
Teledeporte: Fútbol campeonato del mundo femenino 275.000 (10,8%)
24H: La noche en 24H 190.000 (1,1%)
Disney Channel: Jessie 288.000 (2,2%)
13TV: El Cascabel 467.000 (2,8%)
Discovery Max: Cazasubastas 304.000 (2,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine- Underworld 390.000 (2,3%)