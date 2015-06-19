AUDIENCIAS DE TDT | 18 DE JUNIO

Nova, imbatible en la Tarde temática con un 4% de cuota de pantalla

>> La telenovela 'La impostora' fue la emisión más vista de Nova con casi medio millón de espectadores (4,4%)
>> Más de 400.000 espectadores vieron 'Los Simpson' ayer en Neox
>> Neox finaliza el día con un 2,4% de cuota de pantalla

 

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson 440.000 (3%)
Nova: La impostora 489.000 (4,4%) 

FDF: La que se avecina 529.000 (4,1%)
Boing: Historias corrientes 328.000 (2%)
Divinity: Supervivientes 577.000 (4,7%)
Energy: Cinergetic-Bobby Z 244.000 (1,4%)

Clan TV: Dinotren 433.000 (3,4%)
Teledeporte: Fútbol campeonato del mundo femenino 275.000 (10,8%)
24H: La noche en 24H 190.000 (1,1%)

Disney Channel: Jessie 288.000 (2,2%)
13TV: El Cascabel 467.000 (2,8%)
Discovery Max: Cazasubastas 304.000 (2,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine- Underworld 390.000 (2,3%)

