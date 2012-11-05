Nitro roza los 2 puntos de audiencia el sábado

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL FIN DE SEMANA
VIERNES
Neox: Los Simpson 792.000 (4,5%)
Nova: Cuidado con el ángel 497.000 (3,5%)
Nitro: Ley y Orden 438.000 (2,6%)
La Siete: La Voz 455.000 (3%)
FDF: Aída 693.000 (3,9%)
Boing: Doreamon Gato Cósmico 386.000 (3,5%)
Divinity: Cine - Perdona si te llamo amor 328.000 (1,9%)
Energy: Crónicas Carnívoras 233.000 (1,9%)
Clan TV: Fanboy y Chumchum 612.000 (3,7%)
Teledeporte: Tenis Masters 1000 256.000 (2%)
24H: Telediario 1 120.000 (0,8%)
Disney Channel: Antfarm 352.000 (2,5%)
Intereconomía TV: El gato al agua 321.000 (1,8%)
Marca TV: Fútbol Sala 168.000 (1,2%)
MTV: Vergüenza Ajena 150.000 (1,1%)
13TV: Cine Western - El largo viaje a casa 296.000 (2,6%)
Discovery Max: Así se hace 243.000 (1,3%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Ultravioleta 248.000 (1,3%)
Xplora: Cuerpos Embarazosos 252.000 (1,6%)
La Sexta3: Cine - Princesas 334.000 (1,9%)
SÁBADO
Neox: Los Simpson 433.000 (2,6%)
Nova: Tu cara me suena 493.000 (3,4%)
Nitro: Ley y Orden 493.000 (3%)
La Siete: Quién quiere casarse con mi hijo 295.000 (1,8%)
FDF: La que se avecina 624.000 (4,1%)
Boing: Monster High 473.000 (3,3%)
Divinity: Callejeros Viajeros 305.000 (2,9%)
Energy: ¿Quién da más? 300.000 (2,1%)
Clan TV: Peppa Pig 555.000 (9,6%)
Teledeporte: Tenis Masters 1000 339.000 (2,6%)
24H: 24 Horas 135.000 (1%)
Disney Channel: Cine - Campanilla 514.000 (3,1%)
Intereconomía TV: El Telediario 214.000 (1,5%)
Marca TV: Futboleros 302.000 (3,1%)
MTV: Gandía Shore 183.000 (1,3%)
13TV: Extremadura desde el aire 284.000 (1,7%)
Discovery Max: Así se hace 225.000 (1,6%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Contacto Sangriento 309.000 (2,4%)
Xplora: Cárceles 312.000 (2,3%)
La Sexta3: Cine - World Trade Center 344.000 (2,1%)
DOMINGO
Neox: Los Simpson 781.000 (3,7%)
Nova: Atrapa un millón 369.000 (1,9%)
Nitro: Sin Rastro 340.000 (1,6%)
La Siete: La Voz 357.000 (2,3%)
FDF: La que se avecina 1.080.000 (5,4%)
Boing: Oggy y las cucarachas 401.000 (1,9%)
Divinity: Sexo en NY 301.000 (1,4%)
Energy: ¿Quién da más? 249.000 (1,5%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 634.000 (3,2%)
Teledeporte: Tenis Masters 1000 603.000 (3,8%)
24H: Repor 204.000 (1,1%)
Disney Channel: Cine - Skylar 339.000 (1,8%)
Intereconomía TV: El Telediario 191.000 (1%)
Marca TV: Fútbol Liga española 2D 432.000 (2,3%)
MTV: Gandía Shore 873.000 (4%)13TV: Nuestro Cine 386.000 (2,5%)
Discovery Max: Dirty Jobs 227.000 (1,5%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - Operación Dragón 355.000 (1,7%)
Xplora: Las Vegas prisión central 303.000 (1,6%)
La Sexta3: Cine - Moonraker 394.000 (2,2%)