Neox, TDT líder del prime time (2,7%)

PROGRAMAS MÁS VISTOS DEL DÍA
Neox: Los Simpson 841.000 (3,9%)
Nova: Soy tu dueña 647.000 (2,9%)
Nitro: Ley y Orden 368.000 (1,8%)
Xplora: Cuerpos Embarazosos Adolescentes 323.000 (1,6%)
La Sexta3: Cine - Fuga de Cerebros 413.000 (2%)
La Siete: Gran Hermano 299.000 (1,7%)
FDF: La que se avecina 545.000 (3,8%)
Boing: Doreamon Gato Cósmico 345.000 (2,5%)
Divinity: Anatomía de Grey 863.000 (4%)
Energy: Frank de la jungla 318.000 (1,5%)
Nueve: Yo soy Bea 143.000 (2,6%)
Clan TV: Bob Esponja 656.000 (3,6%)
Teledeporte: Desafío Champions 122.000 (0,6%)
24H: La Noche en 24H 257.000 (1,3%)
Disney Channel: Jessie 338.000 (2,1%)
Intereconomía TV: El gato al agua 264.000 (1,2%)
Marca TV: Fútbol Amistoso 140.000 (1,1%)
MTV: Geordie Shore 132.000 (0,9%)
13TV: El cascabel al gato 355.000 (1,8%)
Discovery Max: Tutankamon al descubierto 365.000 (2,2%)
Paramount Channel: Cine - El Gran Rescate 305.000 (1,8%)